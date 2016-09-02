Sale of Crosslake Communications finalized

Tri-Co Technologies, the partnership comprised of Emily Cooperative Telephone Company, West Central Telephone Association and BEVCOMM announced they have closed on the purchase of Crosslake Communications as of the end of the day Aug. 31.

The partnership will continue to operate using the name Crosslake Communications and the local office will stay open. The existing employees of Crosslake Communications will be hired by Emily Cooperative Telephone Company, which will be providing management services.

"We are honored to be given the chance to become part of the Crosslake community,"

Josh Netland, Emily Cooperative Telephone Company general manager and president of Tri-Co Technologies said in a news release. "We look forward to working with the city and our new customers to bring more advanced telecommunications services to Crosslake. The partners have a long history of putting the customer first and we look forward to continuing this tradition in Crosslake."

The ECTC provides telephone, TV and high-speed internet services in the communities of Emily, Fifty Lakes, Little Pine and Fairfield Townships over an advanced fiber-to-the-premise network. And WCTA provides telephone, TV, and high-speed internet over an advanced fiber-to-the-premise network to the communities of Sebeka, Menahga, Verndale, Aldrich, Wolf Lake and Nimrod. Headquartered in Blue Earth, BEVCOMM, provides telephone, TV, high-speed internet and business solution services in southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.