Minnesota Tourism Industry Wraps Up Strong Summer Season

With Labor Day fast approaching, Minnesota lodging properties are winding down a strong summer of tourism business according to a recent survey conducted by Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism promotion office.

Results from the annual post-summer survey continue an upward trend of tourism business statewide, with similarly positive predictions for fall travel.

More than half of respondents (61 percent) said their summer revenue was up, and 46 percent cited increased occupancy compared to the already strong 2015 summer travel season. By contrast, 20 percent of respondents said revenue was down, and 25 percent reported decreased summer occupancy. Overall, 84 percent of respondents rated their current financial health as growing (25 percent) or stable, but positive (59 percent). The survey was completed by Minnesota lodging businesses, including hotels and motels, resorts, bed and breakfasts, campgrounds and vacation home rentals.

These results align with national trends, with consumer confidence at its highest level in nearly a year, according to the monthly Consumer Confidence Survey conducted by Nielsen.

"These results continue an exciting trend for Minnesota tourism, and along with a strong economy, indicate that our marketing efforts and #OnlyinMN campaign are working," said Explore Minnesota Director John Edman in a news release. "Minnesota continues to be an attractive, close-to-home getaway for our core target markets, and is gaining the attention of more travelers from further away."

Explore Minnesota survey respondents' outlook for fall travel was similarly positive, with nearly a third (33 percent) expecting increased occupancy and 39 percent anticipating higher revenue than fall 2015. And 19 percent predicted occupancy and revenue will be down.

As the unofficial end to summer, Labor Day weekend is reason enough to end the season on a memorable note. Travelers can explore Minnesota's nearly 12,000 lakes, 69,000 miles of rivers and streams, more than 500 golf courses, 76 state parks and recreation areas, six national park sites, thousands of lodging accommodations, 4,000-plus miles of bike trails, an abundance of museums, fine arts and more. The summer travel season in Minnesota accounts for 37 percent of annual expenditures that contribute to an overall $13.6 billion tourism economy.

"2016 has been, and will continue to be, a strong year for Minnesota tourism. We share the industry's excitement for the future and are working hard to entice even more travelers to explore Minnesota," Edman said.

Explore Minnesota Summer Marketing Proves Successful, Continues into Fall

The evolution of Explore Minnesota's #OnlyinMN campaign this summer featured three new TV spots, as well as a robust digital effort, print, radio and out-of-home advertising, including two traveling Instagram-inspired MNstagram Booths in Chicago, Denver and Kansas City. To date, the #OnlyinMN hashtag has been used more than 420,000 times, and Explore Minnesota has amassed more than 325,000 fans on social media.

The campaign will continue this fall in the five-state region, plus Chicago, Winnipeg and Thunder Bay, with interactive digital and mobile advertising, social media efforts, radio spots and high-profile TV spot buys. To help travelers follow the fall colors, Explore Minnesota will launch its free, weekly fall color updates starting Sept. 8.

For those seeking last-minute Labor Day weekend or fall vacation ideas, Explore Minnesota experts can help by calling 888-VISITMN, or via live chat on exploreminnesota.com. Travelers and residents are encouraged to share their travels with @exploreminnesota on Instagram and Facebook and @exploreminn on Twitter. Explore Minnesota regularly features user-generated photos tagged #OnlyinMN.