Labor Day: Honoring hard work and dedication

They made sure their six children enjoyed life but also understood their responsibilities with chores around the house, from doing dishes to mowing and shoveling. My parents were preparing their children for career skills in the working world.

Today is Labor Day, and we take time to honor and thank everyone for their hard work and dedication to their jobs. The Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal staffs also worked hard to produce the 11th edition of the Labor Day salute. Our writers and photographers put together editorial packages while our sales and production teams contributed advertising content in this series of sections that salute the area workers and owners of all sizes of business, who worked hard to make their dreams come true.

Owning and managing businesses is never easy. Established businesses have achieved success over the years by providing quality products and services and navigating through the challenging economic times. A good example is our own newspaper industry, as we've adjusted to the changes in technology to successfully combine our print and online coverage with the changing demand of our readers and advertisers.

Meanwhile, new businesses gain success with determination and admirable marketing as they find their niche in each community. Patience is critical since financial success doesn't usually happen overnight as owners follow their business dreams.

Over the past decade, hundreds of long-time and new businesses have been recognized in our annual Labor Day salute. Those area businesses have covered many categories, especially from manufacturing, retail sales and the service industry.

This year, we're again featuring a variety of topics from manufacturing companies like AJ Metal Works of Crosby, Nortech of Merrifield and Crow Wing Recycling of Brainerd/Deerwood.

We also have stories on food-related businesses like Sprout Food Hub and Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace of Little Falls, Trident Seafood of Motley, Morey's Seafood Market of Baxter and Four Seasons Shrimp Co. of Pierz. There's also coverage of the increasingly popular craft brewery business in our area.

The section also features business profiles of owners, especially women who have found success like The Iron Waffle Coffee Company in Lake Shore, Ideal System Solutions of Pequot Lakes and Wild and Free Animal Hospital in Garrison.

And finally, this Progress edition's Labor Day salute recognizes businesses that are trending with an emphasis on future through promoting healthy living to companies doing testing and research, especially with a focus on environmental concerns.

Please take time to read through all seven sections of our salute while you enjoy a relaxing Labor Day.