Progress: Old stuff resurfaces- tired tools of the trades

Old office items from the Brainerd Dispatch include a waxer, a machine which coated the reverse side of text, photos and ads with wax. Those pieces were used to create a page for offset printing. That page was photographed with a camera producing a negative image which was then used to create a printing plate. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch)

When the Brainerd Dispatch polled readers looking for businesses with old office equipment on display or still in use, the Dispatch's 1979 Bell and Howell Microfilm Reader came to mind.

It sits in a small room near the Brainerd Dispatch newsroom.

Former Dispatch publisher Terry McCollough uses the microfilm reader to compile information for the This Was Brainerd section on the editorial page of the Dispatch. He's been gathering information from back issues of the newspaper since at least 2009. Former Advertising Manager Bob Turcotte did the column before that.

McCollough sifts through the Dispatch on the microfilm reader from 20, 30, 40, 60, 80 and 100 years ago and pulls tidbits from each day for the well-read column.

It's quite the tedious process as McCollough needs to treat the machine with kid gloves. There are no parts available for the reader with the exception of light bulbs.

"It and I, we're slowly wearing out together," said McCollough.

The following businesses submitted some interesting items. The most unusual has to be the suppository maker from Roberts Drug.

Pike Plumbing business cards

"These are cards the original owner of Pike Plumbing & Heating Roy Pike would distribute for advertising in the 1940s.

"If you had a hose that was leaking you would take off the gaskets (wheels) and replace it on your hose. We also have a photo but we have no idea who the couple is but we figure it had to have been taken in the early '40s when Pike was on South Sixth Street before he moved to Washington Street."

-- Submitted by Jenny Kiehlbauch, administrative assistant, Pike Plumbing and Heating of Brainerd Inc.

Suppository maker from Roberts Drug

Mary Roberts, wife of the late Duane Roberts, who owned Roberts Drug in Brainerd for many years until 1987 when it burned to the ground, submitted this picture of a suppository maker that was at their home when the drug store burned down.

Mary Roberts said: "This machine was an advance, over rolling them with your own hands (as my husband, Duane, was taught to do in pharmacy school). He said it was very difficult to roll suppositories by hand in hot weather. It came with the store when he bought it."

Brainerd Savings and Loan Association

"Here at Brainerd Savings and Loan Association, we don't have any oldest pieces of anything. We have antiques and achieved history. We have a high-tech Royal, B Model Typewriter with case and all its paraphernalia, including the purchase receipt. You can still listen to the rat-tat-tat of the keys as you depress them, a true treasure to be sure. If you have a taste for the nostalgic, you can still sit in the old high-backed, wooden chair that was once placed in front of the typewriter, sadly relegated at present to a 'water closet.' Or, if you prefer, you can punch the keys of the old check writer and pull the 'hammer' down to validate a check.

"Unfortunately not for public view, Brainerd Savings and Loan still has one of the original, hand-written ledgers from the fire complete with soot and dust from the 'fire-proof cabinets.' We were known as Brainerd Building and Loan in the old Baehr Building down on Front Street—the name always makes me think of the old movie 'It's a Wonderful Life.'"

-- Submitted by Brenda Marshik, Brainerd Savings and Loan, 524 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

Geek for old stuff

"I saw your call for photos of vintage office equipment in the paper. Here are a couple shots of my IBM Selectric III typewriter, a set of Telex headphones (like I used in kindergarten) and an old embosser with the church's name on it for official correspondence. I'm a geek for old stuff like this, and churches have a ton of old stuff lying around. The typewriter still gets used when processing marriage licenses and other official documents and I'll even use the embosser from time to time."

-- Submitted by Pastor John Stiles, First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd.

Switchboard on display

"This switchboard has been in my office building since the early 1900s. The building was originally my grandparents' home along with Arvig Telephone Company. They lived in it along with running it as a business in the front where the switchboard sits. The building was moved when the new Arvig Telephone office building was built (now TDS). After that, it was my grandma's home until she died and then offices for various businesses over the years, including Pine River Bank, Citi Lites Cable Locators, Interlake Cable, We Like It Website designers. Currently used as offices for Wildwedge Golf and RV Park and Birdie Babe Golf."

-- Submitted by Jill Beyer.

A history of telephones

"In my office at TDS Telecom in Pequot Lakes, I have a shelf that shows some of the history of the telephone industry, including several types of phones, switches, insulators, test equipment and phone books.

On the top shelf is a candlestick phone from 1936. The two copper phones, one on the top shelf and one on the second shelf, are from the 1950s. One is from Sweden and one is from Amsterdam. The black phone on the third shelf is the one my family used in our greenhouse business, Perkins Garden Center, when I was a kid. It's from the late 1940s or early 1950s. The tan phone on the bottom shelf is a German hotel phone.

The switches on display go through the history of phone systems from the 1930s to the 1980s, including a common battery phone, a step switch and an electronic switch. Digital switches are used today.

The test equipment shown on the second and bottom shelves are what technicians would have used in the 1960s. The insulators on the top shelf were used on open wire telephone service lines.

The second shelf contains two old phone books from 1957 and 1958, back from the party line days."

-- Submitted by Bob Perkins, regional manager of field services, TDS Telecom.