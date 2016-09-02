Progress: More than just a TV set

Home audiovisual systems have gotten much more complex since Tom's TV in northeast Brainerd opened in the fall of 1979.

Today, the business doesn't repair any cathode ray tube TVs. Instead, the focus is largely on installing complex home audiovisual systems and making them as easy to use as possible for the homeowner.

"It's a turnkey system that when we're done, they come home and they use it and don't have to have a lot of instruction," company President Tom Sampson said. "It's something that's very straightforward."

Sampson was 25 years old when he started his business and it was a whole different business in those days, he said. A large chunk of the business was spent on repairing equipment, he said. But as prices have dropped, repairs have become less frequent and simply purchasing new equipment instead has become the norm.

Back in 1979, the business was based on selling to a customer and going to their home and installing it, Sampson said. If it broke, a technician would go out and repair it. Now, it's about selling an entire audiovisual system, not just a TV.

"We design and build these systems and very rarely do we really sit and talk with customers anymore about television features or amplifier features," Sampson said. "They come to us and they want a turnkey system."

Sampson and his employees have had to learn the ins and outs of new technology and new equipment in order to keep pace with a changing environment.

"Any business, I don't care who you are, if you don't change with the times and evolve with the changing environment, you're not going to make it," Sampson said.

The business has had to learn how to adapt and work with wired and wireless networks, Sampson said, as many people use online streaming services to watch TV and movies at home. Those services need to seamlessly interact with an audiovisual system.

"That was something we never dreamt we'd be doing back in 1979," Sampson said. "There's a lot of things we just never dreamt would be happening in 1979 that we're doing every day now."

Before the advent of cable TV, the business spent a lot of time working with antennas and installing them, Sampson said. Most people in rural areas had to use antenna systems in order to get TV service at their homes. There was also a lot of TV repair and selling and installing audio equipment.

"We'd go out and dig the holes and pour the concrete and put these towers up," Sampson said. "It was just a whole different world back then."

When satellite systems first came into vogue in the early 1980s, they were large, 10- or 12-foot satellite dishes, Sampson said. Tom's TV would install these massive dishes, he said, and often installed two or three of them per day in the summer months. Thankfully, 18-inch satellite dishes started becoming more prominent, which made things easier. Cable companies also started expanding into rural areas, offering cable TV service to people who previously relied on a satellite dish.

"A good number of those people switched over to cable, so we'd work with them as they switched to cable," Sampson said. "We'd go in and reconfigure their control systems and get things set up for the cable system."

Present day

Today, the business does a lot of system maintenance and updates, Sampson said, along with selling and installing new systems. There's a lot of systems the business originally installed 12-15 years ago which now need updating in order to keep up with new technology.

"A lot of times it's the house got sold," Sampson said. "And the new homeowners just want new technology."

Even though he's been in the industry since the early 1970s and every day sees the changes that have come about since then, Sampson said there are still times when he's impressed by what modern audiovisual systems can do. One major change was when television broadcasting signals changed from analog to digital, he said.

Sampson has added onto and expanded the building the business sits in on Washington Street over the years, he said. He looked at moving "to the west side of town" at one point, he said, but decided to stay put. Most of his business is done over the phone and there's not many walk-in customers, so the business location isn't critical to success.

"We've got a lot of clients that have never stepped foot in the store," Sampson said. "They just call us when they need something."

There have been big changes in the audiovisual industry over the years, Sampson said. But what's more notable are the smaller changes that happen every day.

"You're constantly evolving and making changes and adapting to what's being developed and new product that's coming out," Sampson said. "It's just a constant evolution from 1979 until now and I know it's not going to stop anytime soon. It's just going to keep marching on."

Sampson hangs his hat on installing turnkey, user-friendly audiovisual systems for everyone from homeowners to government bodies. Tom's TV recently updated the camera, recording and audio system of the Brainerd School Board meeting room at Washington Educational Services Building. The business also updated the audiovisual system in the conference room of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, one of many conference rooms and meeting spaces the business has outfitted with advanced audiovisual systems.

Doing it all

Many of the new customers to Tom's TV are referred there by satisfied customers, Sampson said. Most of those new customers aren't aware of what a professional audiovisual system is capable of.

"A lot of people don't realize this can all be done," Sampson said.

The "this" Sampson is referring to includes hitting one button on a touchscreen remote and having the lights in a home theater dim, a projector lower from the ceiling and a projector screen descend from the ceiling, all at once. Hitting another button to watch TV turns on the cable receiver and automatically switches the TV to the correct input for cable. Sampson also noted how voice recognition technology will soon be at the point where someone can control the lights, speakers, TVs and more in their home with voice commands.

"We're taking that item and incorporating it into an entire turnkey system, that's where the money is made," Sampson said.

Sampson revealed one way he's been able to generate business over the years. When installing control panels with digital displays, he would program the display to say something like "Welcome to the Jones residence." Other people would laugh and say he was crazy for doing it, he said, but there was a reason behind it.

"My feeling was that if they ever sell the house guess what's going to happen? The new owner's going to call us to change that name," Sampson said. "And it works every time."

When installing a new system, Sampson always makes sure the system can be easily serviced in the future. This means installing equipment on an easily accessible rack or mounting a TV on a swinging rack, so it can be pulled away from a wall. These touches can cost a little more, he said, but saves time down the road.

"Saves us a headache and we probably make less money that way, but it just makes that much nicer for the homeowner," Sampson said.

From time to time, Tom's TV will tackle installing an audiovisual system in a recreational vehicle, Sampson said, but it's rare. It's often problematic work and can involve pulling up and replacing the interior of an RV in order to properly install wiring and cabling. Tom's TV also doesn't install audio systems in cars or boats, instead leaving that work to capable car audio businesses.

"That's kind of a whole other arena," Sampson said. "It's a pretty specialized trade and we let the car audio guys handle that."

Instead of compelling his employees to think outside the box, Sampson said, he tells them to think inside the box and stay in their box. The "box" is an employee's skill set and knowledge base, so when an employee ventures out of their box, "you're going to get into things you don't understand," he said.

To combat these limits, Sampson and his employees are always studying and learning about new equipment and technology, in order to expand their boxes and give them more tools for problem-solving. Each employee has a different-sized box, he said, and brings different skills to the business.

"Between the bunch of them, somebody's always got the knowledge and the expertise that it takes to get the job done," Sampson said.

Congregation customization

Earlier this summer, Tom's TV installed a custom audiovisual system for Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Backus. Pastor Stephan Rutherford said the system consists of three large, about 75-inch TVs mounted in the sanctuary that are used to display the order of service and song lyrics during services.

Several members initially approached the rest of the congregation and offered to cover the cost if the church decided to install the system, Rutherford said. The congregation voted to accept the proposal, he said, and appointed a committee to manage the project. Several members of the congregation knew about Tom's TV and had heard good things about the business. Tom's TV installed a system at Living Savior Lutheran Church in Lake Shore a few years ago, so members decided to approach the business for an initial quote.

Working with Tom's TV was simple and straightforward, Rutherford said. The business initially met with members of the congregation in Nisswa to talk about what the members wanted in the system and Tom's TV clearly outlined what was possible, he said. After that, employees came to the church to chart and map the system and then sent a detailed proposal to the church. The congregation accepted the proposal and a couple weeks later, a crew came and installed the system in under a week.

The entire system is controlled by one touchscreen remote, Rutherford said. Once the system was installed, Sampson spent about 2-3 minutes showing Rutherford how to use it, "and frankly, that was all one needed," Rutherford said.

"They did a really good job of making that a very simple, straightforward, kind of intuitive control scheme," Rutherford said.

It's also possible for the system to show movies or display a feed of the camera mounted in the sanctuary, but the church hasn't used those functions yet, Rutherford said. Initially there were a few members who weren't sure if they'd like the system, he said, but after a few weeks of use, almost all the members rely exclusively on the system during services.

"By and large, everyone really appreciates it," Rutherford said.

Customer connection

For the most part, Sampson said his business isn't targeted to the person who just wants to go to a big box store and buy a certain size TV and connect it to a Blu-ray player. That's a simple system and doesn't require professional setup. Instead, he said his business is going after the customer who wants something better than what the chain stores offer.

"They want that turnkey experience," Sampson said. "They don't want to ... get loaded up with a whole car full of boxes and go home and have to figure out how to hook all this stuff up."

Having a custom, professional home audiovisual system is much simpler and easier than buying different pieces of equipment separately and trying to put it together yourself, Sampson said. It often results in a coffee table full of remote controls, which Sampson uses when he visits a customer's home. He simply asks the homeowner to turn the TV onto cable service.

"They don't know how to do it," Sampson said. "So that's when I bring up our control systems."

Sampson offers a personal deal to homeowners who purchase a control system. If they use it for five days and it isn't easier to operate, he'll come back and remove it free of charge.

"I've never taken one back, it works every time," Sampson said. "Once somebody has one, they won't live without one."

Most of the time, the TV in a system from Tom's TV is selected on size, not features, Sampson said. Most customers don't even know what brand of TV they have, he said, they just want it to work.

A lot of Tom's TV customers have a home audiovisual system in another home, Sampson said, so they know what a professional system can do. This has resulted in Sampson doing a lot of work in the Twin Cities and throughout the country, because customers love the system in their second home and want one installed in their primary residence.

The past few years, Sampson has tried to cut down on the outstate jobs, he said, because it can get too time consuming and has a low return on investment. One outstate job that sticks out was one in Las Vegas that was featured in two local newspapers, he said, where one of the customer's neighbors was Celine Dion. Children in the exclusive housing development would stop and stare at Sampson's cheap airport rental car, he said, but the Maseratis, Lamborghinis, the Ferraris, "they didn't give them a second look."

Sampson recalled the homeowner's reaction at a recently completed job as a rewarding aspect of what he does. Once the system controls were turned over to the man, he raced around the yard and the deck, testing out the outdoor audio speakers, a smile plastered on his face.

"It's like a 12-year-old kid at Christmas," Sampson said. "That's a good feeling when you're done and people are really happy with what you do."

Factbox:

Business: Tom's TV

City: Brainerd

Number of employees: four plus President Tom Sampson and his wife and Vice President Deb Sampson

Interesting or little known fact: Tom's TV once installed a system that included more than $300,000 in audiovisual equipment in a single home.