Customized metal chair frames that have been welded together are stacked at AJ Metalworks in Crosby. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

Jeff Aumock, owner of AJ Metalworks in Crosby, enjoys sharing the details about his business. Aumock has over 35 years of experience in the industry. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

Ryan Witt, a prize employee of AJ Metalworks in Crosby, welds together a metal frame for a chair. Witt currently has five years of welding experience. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

When Jeff Aumock and his son Jay Aumock first purchased AJ Metalworks in Crosby in February of 2014, the father-son duo was interested in creating enough business to establish themselves and eventually allow Jeff to retire near his old stomping grounds, the Brainerd lakes area.

Jeff lives in Princeton and has been in the metal fabrication business for over 35 years. He owned his own metal shop there for 21 years after leaving the Navy.

"I was looking for something to get back up here," Jeff said about why they chose to purchase a shop in Crosby.

He loves the lakes area and enjoys spending time with his parents, who live on Roy Lake. Jeff has interest in land near Gull Lake but he joked, "If you love what you are doing why would you want to retire?"

Jay currently resides in Becker with his family and stays here with his grandparents during the week instead of making the haul back and forth every night.

The oldest of four Aumock siblings, Jay has grown up around metal fabrication shops his entire life, learning the tricks of the trade from his dad and other machinists or welders he has worked with through the years.

"I always took every welding class in high school," Jay said. "The rest of my training was just being around the shop since I was at least 10."

The business, located at 660 Superior Ave. in Crosby, is a contract job shop that handles metal repairs, welding, fabrication, shearing, sawing and custom work. Jeff can also partner jobs with Becker Machine and Tool (a shop he still manages in Princeton) in order to offer full machining capabilities for anything they can't currently do in house.

One of their largest customers, Kutzke Furniture of White Bear Lake, provides them with custom orders that they fill regularly for different models of chairs used in the medical industry. The chairs are typically seen in waiting rooms or cafeterias.

Another job they are working on is for foodservice shelving for Croft Pub & Grub, a new establishment in Crosby.

They also work locally with United Packaging, fabricating miscellaneous metal reinforcement and mounting brackets for their industrial packaging products that are used to encase large items for shipping.

In his spare time, Jay is always looking for new ideas to increase sales. For example, during the winter he has designed some heavy-duty metal spears and scoops, some of which have a custom Marvel Comics "Punisher" logo cut-out on them—a unique request from a customer. They have also made custom fireplace rings and customized metal pieces to decorate the gussets and other hardware of log homes.

Spring tends to be a busy time for AJ Metalworks. People putting their docks in discover damage and are looking for a place that can provide a fast turnaround to get their dock ready for the season. Jay has fixed many pontoons, docks, boats, and several aluminum repair jobs have come to them due to the recent storms that passed through in July as well.

One good turn deserves another, and such is the case with AJ Metalworks. They often get referrals from customers in the Brainerd lakes area and do business with metro area clients. "Being from Brainerd and growing up in Brainerd means a lot to people, too," Jay said. "When they find out that you are trying to get back to the area people appreciate that."

Aumocks also purchase whatever shop supplies and inventory they can from local businesses.

"This is a relatively small shop for what we do," Jeff said. "Luckily we stay in the realm of small product lines that enable us to process them in the space that we have."

He explained that the cost of overhead and the equipment they have can get quite spendy, so keeping overhead low is key to a successful bottom line.

Ryan Witt, an employee, is "the cream of the crop," according to Jeff.

Witt has been welding for five years and used to work with Jay building fireplaces before he came to work for AJ Metalworks. Witt lives in Crosby and has been with the company almost since it began in 2014.

Both Jeff and Jay commute over an hour each to get to the shop from home. "He made the commitment and moved right away," said Jeff. "Sometimes when I'm driving home I think, 'Man if I was Ryan I would be home already.'"

They had a lull in business earlier in the year, which unfortunately led to the layoff of one employee. Now that business is back on track again they have re-hired the employee on a part-time, on-call basis.

Looking ahead, the Aumocks would like to expand in the Crosby area. If business continues to increase they will eventually need more space. With only a half acre of land at their current location and residential lots all around them, there's not much room for expansion. Jeff would like to see them get more involved with tubing and pipe bending by adding new machines and maybe expand on their cutting capabilities with the purchase of a laser or high-definition plasma CNC table. Since expansion is not really in the cards, a new building will likely be in the future for AJ Metalworks.

Fact Box:

Business: AJ Metalworks

Location: Crosby

Employees: four.

Fun fact: Owner Jeff Aumock's father ran the SuperValu bakery in Brainerd years ago.