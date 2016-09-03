Many spokes of cyclenomics revolving in the lakes area

Jim Anderson, (left) Hackensack, checks his new electric bike at Easy Riders in Brainerd as technician Brian Moon adjusts the seat. Anderson said the pedal-assist bike allows him to stay active and handle hills while riding. (Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

Easy Riders in Brainerd rents bicycles and has a 6-mile loop plan giving riders a tour of the city that goes through three city parks. (Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch)

Trailblazer Bikes in Baxter also sees growth in electric bikes and a ripple effect from the increase in interest in cycling through the Cuyuna mountain bike trails here in Brainerd and Baxter. (Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch)

Acceleration Sports & Fitness offers new bicycle sales and service, as well as accessories. Owner Russell Frey describes his downtown Brainerd store as a micro-bike shop. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

Russell Frey pauses from his work to watch Olympic cycling in his Acceleration Sports & Fitness shop in downtown Brainerd and contemplates what the future could mean in technology and bicycle use. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

Acceleration Sports & Fitness opened in 2011. Owner and operator Russell Frey said bicycling is diverse, technology will continue to change bikes and Brainerd has a lot to offer cycling enthusiasts and casual riders. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd is putting an emphasis on being bicycle friendly and has a walkable/bikeable committee. Bike shop owners report seeing a resurgence in an all-purpose bike, an interest in trails and bicycling for fitness. (Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch)

When Russell Frey opened what he describes as his micro-bicycle shop in 2011, he had no idea what to expect as far as longevity.

Each year built upon the previous one. Day by day, with a lot of work hours in between, the micro-bicycle shop's business on Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd grew.

"I guess I'm shocked at how diversified it's become," Frey said. "It's growing and it's crazy."

Just look at the relatively recent surge in interest in fat bikes—those bicycles with the big, nubby 4-inch or wider tires noted for their stability and traction on dirt and snow. Frey said four years ago there were maybe a dozen manufacturers. The last time he looked, perhaps a year-and-a-half ago, he said the number had grown to more than 80. Now Frey suspects it's even higher.

The internet remains major competition for independent bike shops, Frey said.

"That's probably the biggest challenge," Frey said, but noted something brick and mortar stores provide a service that online operations may not be able to. "You can't walk into the internet and establish a relationship."

Frey joined other bike shops serving the Brainerd and Baxter areas for decades in Easy Riders and Trailblazer Bikes. A push for fitness may be combining with increased options in terms of trails and technologies to bring people back to that shared first exhilaration of biking on two wheels—and the independence it promised—for the first time.

Electric bikes

What may the future include? In terms of electric motors to assist bicyclists, the future is already present. Changes in technology will likely be a driving force going forward.

Electric or e-bikes have more than one variation. There are pedal-assist bikes to help the bicyclist who is pedaling based on the biker's pedaling speed. It's an assist to help a rider but doesn't drive for them. A commuter may be more interested in an electric bike with power on demand using a hand throttle, so the bike can go forward without input from the rider on the pedals. For commuters and those tackling hills, the motor is able to help them keep up with other riders and handle challenging terrain without being so taxed they have to get off and walk.

Zac Swarthout, new owner of Trailblazer Bikes in Baxter and Nisswa, sees the electronic bikes and pedal-assist bikes as having a considerable future.

"That's by far where we are going to see the largest increase as we go down the next five to 10 years," Swarthout said. His business focuses on the pedal-assist bikes that can now make the Cuyuna mountain bike trails more accessible to people. The pedal-assist bikes still leave the rider in control. It's not a motorized bike, but makes it easier for riders to keep up with friends or handle hilly terrain.

Overseas, Swarthout said electric bikes are 60 percent of new bike sales. But he noted that does come with a heavy emphasis on commuting. It's not without complexity and even legal issues of which styles of bikes are allowed.

Frey noted as avid bicyclists age, they may not want to do the 100-mile rides anymore, but may still be able to do 40 miles on their own and then use an electric bicycle to assist them on the return home.

Frey said he's convinced those links to the electric industry—with concerns for pollution and carbon credits among them—will continue as the technology gets better and better.

Just as disc brakes provide an option and advantages in being lighter as weight is not centered on the wheel but on the center bike hub. That can translate to less fatigue for a bicyclist at the end of the day.

Kenn Shepherd, owner of Easy Riders in Brainerd, said the electric bike interest is really growing. Now in his 44th year in the bike business, Shepherd said he is seeing people return to cycling who haven't been on a bike in 20 or 25 years. He said the electric-assist bike is providing a way for people to be more active as it lets them get back out there without worry they won't have the energy to get back or keep up. He said customers include those who are coming back from health problems or dealing with hip or knee replacements. With the smart engine, the harder a person pedals the more assistance it provides.

Jim Anderson, Hackensack, purchased a pedal-assist bike from Easy Riders recently. After owning the bike a few weeks, he logged about 75 miles. He said he was enjoying the bike and it allowed him to handle the hills and keep riding.

Walkable, bikeable

More communities are involved in the conversation of making it easier and safer to walk and bike. Shepherd serves on Brainerd's walkable bikeable committee.

"Brainerd is really trying to be a bicycle friendly area," Shepherd said. "Bicycling is a good way to see our area."

Safety is another main consideration and a long-held interest for Shepherd. He said having daytime running lights on bicycles, akin to those on automobiles, was recently studied and showed there could be a 33 percent reduction of crashes involving bikes if they were implemented.

"So it's worth pushing that high visibility," Shepherd said.

Shepherd said he's witnessed more cycling groups formed and out in the lakes area every week. A group of riders, of any ability or bike, goes out on a Saturday morning ride once a month. Participants bring children and pets on tagalongs so the entire family is part of the excursion. There are numerous cycling groups in the lakes area and less formal gatherings of friends for weekly rides. Shepherd is part of one that goes out every Tuesday. For avid riders there are apps that can let them know how they compare to other riders who have traveled the same trail in terms of speed and distance.

Frey noted one bike that may be bringing people back to their roots is a focus on a gravel bike or all-road bike similar to the one kids start out with—a little wider tire and sturdy frame to handle dirt roads, grassy meadows and paved trails. One bike to do it all.

"There is something new everyday," Shepherd said. "That makes it very exciting. After 44 years I'm still coming to work everyday and still enjoying it."

For Swarthout, the greatest increase in bicyclists is coming from those looking for an opportunity for fitness for low impact.

"That's probably the No. 1 area we see the increase in," Swarthout said.

Swarthout said the resurgence of a gravel bike, or all-purpose bike with slightly bigger tires, is growing while the road-type bike is declining as more people make the change.

"We are kind of seeing a resurgence into cycling because of the fitness aspect more than anything else," Swarthout said.

He said biking is something available to all ages from children well into adulthood, a full-life event. Three-wheel bikes, Swarthout has a recumbent version that helps people who have balance issues or back surgery, also provide another way to be active with greater stability.

"Our biggest goal is making sure people are staying outside and being active," Swarthout said.

Cyclenomics

While the Cuyuna mountain bike trails have been a recent focus of bicycling attention and continue to draw people to the region, bicycling in general is gaining and the lakes area has a multitude of offerings on red dirt and paved trail.

What may surprise people is how many visitors come with an intent to see the lakes area a bike seat. Just watching passing vehicles is one way to note how many are now sporting bike racks.

"We are seeing people come from all over the world spending time here," Shepherd said.

Shepherd pointed to the popularity of the addition of the Paul Bunyan State Trail link to Crow Wing State Park.

"The Crow Wing State Park trail has really been a hit," Shepherd said.

Easy Riders, made the list of America's Best Bike Shops in 2015 by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. The Brainerd business mapped out a 6-mile route, all on paved trail, it dubbed the Tour de Brainerd. The loop includes three city parks, including Kiwanis Park.

Easy Riders covers a variety of recreation in addition to bicycles and rents equipment, including bikes.

"Our rentals are way up," Shepherd said, noting they may have 25 or more bikes out at the same time. He's looking at expanding his inventory of 45 rental bikes next year. People coming to rent bikes tell Shepherd they come up every year to cycle in the lakes area. With young people and strong BMX community, Shepherd said the high school mountain bike team is also growing across Crosby and Brainerd.

And Cuyuna is looking to become the fat tire biking capital of the world.

Swarthout said the Cuyuna influence carries benefits beyond its own borders.

"You are talking about a huge economic impact for the area that will be felt in a 30-40 mile radius. It just helps with that extra bit of tourism."

Trailblazer Bikes rents bikes from its seasonal Nisswa location. Swarthout said he sees a trend with more people purchasing bikes for their seasonal homes so they don't have to transport them but it also helps grow the rentals at the Nisswa shop.

In Brainerd and Baxter, Swarthout said there is a direct relationship to the economy and the growth in cycling and Cuyuna's mountain biking.

"It's a huge thing for us but even more so for the community," Swarthout said.

He noted the increased number of children he now sees out riding bikes in the Cuyuna area.

"It is pretty amazing and getting kids active," Swarthout said. "I think it helps everybody. It gets our kids on bikes."

Swarthout said the community support to add to Cuyuna's effort to add trails and grow the riding options from one day to three days is important.

"It's going to help our community as a whole," he said.

A cycling future

"It's certainly growing—I think it's just the awareness of just cycling in general," Frey said.

He noted 3-D printing for bike part, lighter frames and other upgrades like the electric assistance.

If there is a time to be alive and enjoy all that the lakes area and cycling offers—certainly it's now, Frey said. He asked if the lakes area's growth could have been predicted going back decades. So what is next? Twenty years from now where will the growth pattern be?

"The Brainerd area and cycling in general has a lot to offer," Frey said. "The cycling diversity—how many communities are lucky enough to have the multiple brands represented and places to ride them. I really feel Brainerd is blessed and hasn't really exploited that."

Frey pointed to the extensive trails from the Paul Bunyan State Trail from Crow Wing State Park to Bemidji to local bike trails and on-street bike lanes as all being part of the mix in encouraging cycling.

Trail from crow wing state park to bemidji, cuyuna, local trails and bike lanes, number of bicycling groups. Sometimes not everyone in Brainerd is aware of what the area has to offer, Frey said.

"I'm shocked at the number of people cycling related that find a small dealer like us," he said.

Brainerd is on the map for a lot of things, but it could still grow, Frey said, adding the opportunity is there for the vision and what it could become. Frey said his business is still thriving now into its sixth year because the customers who came in those first days are still coming back.

"I'm blown away by it there is a whole new culture to cycling," Frey said. "... Maybe we are linked to it from being kids. It's everybody. Everybody is interested in bikes maybe that's the whole beauty of it."

Factbox:

Businesses: Acceleration Sports and Fitness since 2011, Easy Riders since 1973, Trailblazer Bikes, Baxter and Nisswa, since 1998.

• 115 - the number of miles on the Paul Bunyan State Trail, which extends from Crow Wing State park to Lake Bemidji State Park. It is the longest of Minnesota's state trails and the DNR reports it is the longest continuously paved rail-trail in the United States.

• 25 miles of mountain bike trails in the Cuyuna State Recreational Area opened to the public in 2011.