Bike business starts chain reaction

After coming to the lakes area after 1996, Ben Gibbs started Crosslake Sales and Randombikeparts.com. Using their bulk buying strategy, Gibbs expanded the business to include Crow Wing Cycle Works in Jenkins, his store front. Today, his online store, randombikeparts.com, still makes up the majority of his business. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal

Like the bikes he sells, Ben Gibbs' businesses based in Jenkins and Crosslake run on two wheels.

It all started in 2006 with Crosslake Sales and its online store, randombikeparts.com.

"We really started out doing a lot of stuff online," Gibbs said. "We would buy companies out in the bicycle industry from places in Spain, China, Taiwan, Africa, manufacturers with overstocked merchandise. We would bring it all here to the Crosslake, Jenkins area and sell it all online. We would sell it on eBay, Amazon and our website randombikeparts.com."

The company has a goal of reducing prices by 50 to 60 percent of normal retail through bulk buying and closeout items. Gibbs, a Fifty Lakes resident, has expanded the business in recent years.

In the beginning, the operation was based out of warehouse space in Crosslake with 12,000 square feet.

"We were thinking we would have enough room forever," Gibbs said. "That lasted about two years or three years."

They expanded storage into Jenkins, where they found space visible not only from Highway 371, but also from the Paul Bunyan State Trail.

"When this building was for sale here in Jenkins, and it is over 20,000 square feet, we thought it would be perfect," Gibbs said. "We filled it completely with bicycles and bicycle related products. Over the years we had people driving by on the bike path. It's a great location, so we had lots of people driving by daily. We thought, 'Why don't we build a shop up here?'"

The shop—Crow Wing Cycleworks—opened in 2014, bringing the bikes they had been selling online for years to the storefront in Jenkins, at much the same prices.

"Randombikeparts is just online," Gibbs said. "We have over 3,000 items online with huge discounts there. The bike shop here, what we do is we have a lot of bikes. A lot of what we sell online is here and what we have here is pretty much at a healthy discount."

One secret to Gibbs' low prices is a history of involvement in the bicycle industry. Before coming to the lakes area, Gibbs sold bikes in the Twin Cities. At one time the company had 55 employees and sold 8,000 bikes a year.

After selling that shop in 1996, he opened an online company called E Discount Bike, which grew to 14 employees selling 200 to 500 orders a day. He sold that company just before coming to Crosslake to start randombikeparts.com and Crosslake Sales.

"A lot of people love to live up here. It was 14 years ago I had a business in the Cities and a cabin up here. I told (my wife) we should move up here and she said, 'Let's do it,'" Gibbs said. "We sold our house and kept our businesses running. ... Then one of my main guys, Tom Maschhoff, decided to build a cabin for a house. We decided, why don't we move the operation to the lake. At that time I decided to sell the old company first. Then Tom and I became partners in Crosslake Sales. We love living here. People travel from all over the world to hang out in this area."

Gibbs' business location is prime partially due to the surrounding environment.

"The people are great," Gibbs said. "The lakes are great, the fishing is great the bikes are great."

While he enjoys the trail front location of his store, he said the online sales are still a bigger part of his business.

"We are just having fun doing what we are doing," Gibbs said. "On our website you see new stuff daily. There is always something new there. This week I've done three different deals worth probably a million (dollars) in product."

Factbox:

Business: Crosslake Sales, randombikeparts.com, Crow Wing Cycleworks

City: Jenkins and Crosslake

Number of employees: 18

Interesting or little known fact: Ben Gibbs previously owned both a storefront bicycle shop and an online bicycle sales company with, at one time, over 50 employees. Gibbs is also partial owner of the Aqua-Vu company that produces underwater cameras used primarily for fishing.