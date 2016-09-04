Progress: Morey's is more than seafood

Lobster tails at Morey’s Seafood Markets in Baxter are shipped to the store from across the world. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

A food truck at Morey’s Seafood Markets in Baxter offers a selection of fast and fresh staples like fish tacos and walleye sandwiches. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

General Manager Paul Burton talks about the selection of fresh deli salads at Morey’s Seafood Markets at the Baxter location. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

The iconic rainbow trout statue sits in the parking lot of Morey’s Seafood Markets in Baxter along Highway 371. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

Along Highway 371 in Baxter, an iconic giant rainbow trout alerts drivers to the presence of fresh seafood from around the world.

Morey's Seafood Markets in Baxter and its partner store in Motley are closely intertwined with Morey's Seafood International, based in Motley.

The Morey's story started in 1937 when a truck, driven by an angler on his way to the Twin Cities from Lake of the Woods, broke down in Motley, said Paul Burton, general manager of Morey's Seafood Markets. Ed Morey traded corn and other goods to the angler in exchange for the fish, which were going to spoil. Morey then smoked the fish and gave it to the people of Motley, who loved it, he said.

"Everyone raved about it and said 'Ed, this is your calling, this is what you need to do, you need to sell smoked fish,'" Burton said.

From there, Morey started traveling to Canada and setting up business relationships with people in the seafood industry, Burton said. The fish were shipped to Motley, where they were smoked and processed. The retail store in Motley started almost at the same time as when that first batch of fish was smoked, he said.

Through the 1970s and 1980s, the business changed hands a couple of times, Burton said. Then in 1986, Steve Frank, Burton's father-in-law, took ownership of the company along with his father and brother. In 1996, Frank took independant ownership of the retail side of the business, which includes the Motley and Baxter stores. The Franks and the Moreys have a long tradition of collaboration. Elyse Frank Burton, the current vice president of operations of Morey's Seafood Markets, is the fourth generation of the Frank family to join the family business of selling seafood.

"We're probably one of the largest retailers of smoked fish in the country, between this store and the Motley store," Burton said.

Selling seafood

Seafood is unique in that people have the preconceived notion that it's difficult to prepare, Burton said. It's rewarding to show people how to prepare salmon or crab and how simple it can be, he said. Many people hear about the health benefits of eating seafood and come to the store to learn how to incorporate it into their diets.

"They come in and ask 'What's good and how do I prepare it?'" Burton said.

What sets Morey's Seafood Markets apart from a grocery store is all the employees can answer those questions and lead a customer through how to prepare a certain type of seafood, Burton said.

"You're not on your own going into the dark taking a salmon filet home to put on your grill," Burton said. "Anyone can run you through the basic steps of preparing that so it's easy and not intimidating."

Morey's Seafood Markets has both regular customers who stop in once or twice a week year-round, as well as seasonal customers who make an annual stop on the way to their seasonal residence, Burton said. The market in Motley has much more of a heritage because it's been there since the beginning, he said.

"You have people that come in that are 65 years old and say 'I remember coming here with my grandfather in the '50s,'" Burton said.

All of the smoked fish in the market is processed by Morey's Seafood International and many of the fresh and frozen items come from a Morey's Seafood International distribution center in Golden Valley, Burton said.

"We still have a very strong working relationship with Morey's Seafood International and buy 90 percent of our fish and seafood from them," Burton said.

Perishability is the biggest challenge when it comes to selling fresh seafood, Burton said. Retailers have to know how fresh fish was handled and processed at the source, he said, and continue to handle it properly in the store. There's only three or four days before fresh fish needs to be eaten or frozen.

"Would I eat fish that's been in there longer than that? I would," Burton said. "But I want it to be as fresh as possible for our customers."

The frozen fish is sold out of the freezer case, Burton said, which has its benefits. The season for wild Alaskan salmon only lasts 4-5 months, he said, so freezing it allows the store to sell it when it's not in season.

The per pound cost for seafood at Morey's Seafood Markets is higher than at the grocery store, but it's like the old adage, "You get what you pay for," Burton said. The price is higher because the quality is higher, he said, and the in-store experience is a cut above.

"Getting top-notch customer service that you don't find a lot of places in this day and age," Burton said. "Yes, you're going to pay a little more. But you're going to have help on how to prepare it and what you need to do to have a successful meal."

Family vibe

Morey's Seafood Markets is known for its family environment, Burton said, in that the employees are seen as an extended family. The store is family-owned and family-operated, he said, and the family likes to take care of the staff. Burton is a fourth-generation Brainerd native.

"We're very hands-on," Burton said. "We're very active, we're not just owners."

Burton was working in the action sports industry as photographer and videographer and in the marine industry when he started dating his now-wife, Elyse Frank Burton. He was looking for a career change and the Franks were looking for someone to work in the Brainerd store.

"It's the typical Cinderella story, I started out sweeping and mopping floors," Burton said. "Whatever hours I could get."

He started working for the company in the summer of 2005, he said, and was made a manager two years later in the summer of 2007.

"I wasn't made a manager the day after the wedding," Burton said. "I started sweeping and mopping floors, doing dirty jobs, doing whatever it took so I could work."

Burton is an avid angler and enjoys fishing during his time off. But, he joked, there's a saying among those who work in the seafood industry.

"If you sell fish, you can't catch fish," Burton said.

Store features

The store features a deli case of ready-to-eat spreads and salads that are made right in the business, Burton said. The snacks and appetizers are different than what a customer might find at the grocery store, he said. The store is also known for selling trays of sushi on Fridays.

"It's a big production to produce all these deli salads and keep them fresh and full," Burton said.

What's truly unique about Morey's Seafood Markets is its selection of pickled herring, Burton said. There are a dozen different varieties, ranging from a standard wine sauce herring to the newest variation, the smokey pepper bacon herring, he said.

Fresh fish from all over the world is delivered to the store almost every day of the week, Burton said. Big items for the summer are wild salmon and halibut from Alaska, which has a short fishing season, he said. Frozen seafood is also a staple in the store and is as diverse as the fresh seafood selection.

"Frozen stuff is something that makes life a lot easier for us," Burton said. "Definitely in the winter months when business is a little slower."

Morey's Seafood Markets is known for its frozen shrimp, lobster and crab, Burton said. The king crab legs are much bigger than those found in a grocery store, he said, and three types of lobster tails are exceptional. Morey's carries lobster tails from cold-water lobster. While smaller than warm-water lobster tails, lobster tails from cold-water lobster have sweeter, firmer meat, he said.

"It's just what we do to set ourselves apart," Burton said.

One of the secrets about Morey's Seafood Markets is the selection of cheese from all over the world, Burton said. There's also pasta, crackers, chips, marinades, sauces and more lining the walls of the store.

"We're probably 60 percent fish and seafood and 40 percent gourmet grocery," Burton said.

In May, the market added a food trailer to its location in order to serve fresh, simple food right at the store, Burton said. The original building in Brainerd had a restaurant inside until 2006, he said, so the food trailer is designed to bring back some of the old favorite items like fish tacos and walleye sandwiches.

"We have simple menu items that are easy for our guys to prepare out there," Burton said. "It's good food that's quick."

The market decided on a food trailer as opposed to a brick and mortar restaurant because it was less expensive than building, Burton said. It's more cost effective and stays put in the parking lot, he said.

"It's been a huge success for us," Burton said.

Location changes

In 1978, the original Brainerd market was built where Book World sits now, very near the current location, Burton said. When the original Brainerd store opened in 1978, the iconic oversized rainbow trout was fixed to the top of the sign, Burton said. It was also on top of the sign at the store's location across Highway 371 from its current spot. Now, it sits out in the parking lot.

"It's just something that we're known for, it's kind of considered a landmark and something that's been part of the community since 1978," Burton said.

From there, the store moved up the highway to the Baxter Village retail center where it stood before relocating across the highway in May of 2015. The market relocated across Highway 371 because the family thought business would pick up on the east side of the highway, Burton said. The new location has direct highway access, as well as more space, he said, and business has picked up since the move.

"It's easier for people to get in and out of here," Burton said. "But the other two businesses that are here, all three of us complement each other."

Morey's shares a wall with Von Hanson's Meats and the two stores are actually connected via a sliding door between them. It's a benefit to have the specialty meat retailer next door, Burton said.

"That was probably one of the biggest draws to us moving into this space," Burton said.

Before the move in May of 2015, Burton had a good working relationship with the owners of the Baxter Von Hanson's Meats. He sat down and talked about the move with them and determined the two stores don't have many competing or overlapping products. People can do their entire weekend shopping in the retail center he said, between the two stores and Westside Liquor.

"It was more of a complement to have each other next to each other than a competition," Burton said.

Factbox:

Business: Morey's Seafood Markets

City: Baxter and Motley

Number of employees: 25, between the two stores

Interesting fact: General Manager Paul Burton's favorite type of seafood to eat on a special occasion is lobster.