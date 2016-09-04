Progress: 3 Cheers continues to spread joy and good food

Emerging from the steam of a fast-boiling batch of penne could be the next crop of recognizable chefs in the Brainerd lakes area.

The vessel for these masters of merriment and marinade to elevate into the spotlight could be the same venue that produced arguably the two most identifiable faces on the lakes area food scene—Prairie Bay.

Matt Annand and Nick Miller went from running the Baxter restaurant to owning it last year. Along with business partner, John Poston, the three have developed 3 Cheers Hospitality LLC. The trio owns Prairie Bay, Sherwood Forest in Lake Shore and operates the food and beverage at Lost Lake Lodge also in Lake Shore. Along with a growing catering and banquet schedule and the Central Lakes College cafeteria, the group also will be expanding into the Crosby area.

With a workforce of more than 125 employees, Miller and Annand are instilling the same business philosophy used by former Prairie Bay owner Mike Bullinger.

"We give them a voice in the company," Annand said. "They don't just do as they're told. They know what our vision is and everyone kind of falls in line with that vision, but everyone has a way to direct that vision themselves. There might be dishes on the menu that are this chef's or that chef's because we want them invested in the company like it's theirs. Because it is."

Miller said before they became owners they were treated like owners. That's a concept that will remain. Also remaining will be the off-the-wall ideas that endeared Miller and Annand to the lakes area. Ideas like a food truck that, despite facing many bureaucratic hurdles, was a sight for sore eyes for some.

Those crazy, but exciting ideas and inclusion in the process are why many of Prairie Bay's staff has remained for up to 12 years.

"Consistency is huge as a team," Annand said. "We retain a lot of our employees because they realize, I think, this is a family type of thing. We treat our employees like family. We get along with them. We fight with them like all families do, but we hang out with each other and we're in the trenches together when it's go time.

"I think we have virtually no turnover aside from the fact that people leave for college and things like that. We have people that have been with the company for 10 to 12 years."

Annand added the only reason the company can do what it does and be at many places at once is because of the staff it employs.

"We could do 20 different restaurants, but you're not going to be able to execute if you don't have the people that we have," Annand said. "We have great people."

Great people with a wide-range of experience in numerous avenues of preparing and serving food. The Miller-Annand crazy thought train has created food trucks, wedding catering, catering at WeFest for up to 20,000 people, catering at the NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway and many other events ranging in size and complexity. They've cooked in upscale restaurants and on a grill in someone's backyard.

At the forefront has been Annand and Miller. They are largely the two most recognizable faces in the food industry. But as their responsibilities change so too will that exposure. And they are happy with that.

"I want the Jami Walgrens and the Amy Kidrowskis and the Matt Masons and all these people that are stepping up and being the leaders to be the new faces that you see," Miller said. "It's not necessarily Matt you see on the line or me on the floor. You see that recognizable face and that's what makes people comfortable to come. We have customers who ask, 'Who is working the grill?' Because they love how a certain person makes their steak. Because you can see them. 'Oh, there is Damien Proffit. I want him to make my steak.' That's what makes people comfortable.

"We are really hoping that the next group that are very capable and have worked hard and have done a lot for this company are the next faces."

News flash: Annand does not make your chicken penne anymore. Steve Vitale does. In fact, Vitale has done it for 12 years. Jen Neff is another talent mentioned by the group. She's been the event coordinator for five years. Also mentioned was up-and-coming sous chef Jenna Brower, who is on her second year with the team.

"We're ambitious," Annand said. "We as a team want to continue to grow because we have a lot of good ideas and we have good people to do them. But we can't do those good ideas if we can't keep the people that we have."

The company is also able to keep its employees busy. Personnel are encouraged to work at all the properties, but it isn't mandatory. A waitress could serve breakfast at Lost Lake Lodge and then hit the lunch rush at Sherwood Forest a few hours later.

"We have a pretty big footprint as far as what we do in the course of even a day," Annand said. "We'll do multiple events and then have four restaurants operating with a smaller staff than you think we would have to accomplish that."

Sherwood Forest

When Poston purchased Sherwood Forest the first thing he heard was, "Don't make it fancy." Poston said customers wanted a casual dining experience when at the lake and Sherwood Forest is tucked between Gull Lake and Lake Margaret on County Highway 77 south of Lake Shore.

Despite the casual ambiance, Annand stressed customers still want quality and an experience.

"I call us a gastro pub with a Minnesota flare," said Annand. "We're trying to do interesting, unique food, but have it be Minnesota approachable. That's sort of the menu direction. Our prices have gone down from the past. It's a lot of sliders and sandwiches, but we also have entrees. You can come here and eat and have a great meal or you can come here to dine.

"We've incorporated some things from Prairie Bay onto this menu—the greatest hits, if you want to call them that—to boost what we're doing here because we know they work well. They've been received well."

Local has always been Prairie Bay's focus. The concept expanded to the company's new stable of savory rendezvous. On Sherwood Forest's menu is The 'Local" a Hollister Family Farm grassfed burger with Fox Farm bacon. The onion rings and fish are battered in Jack Pine Brewery's Fenceline beer. What's more Minnesotan than Spam? You can try the Spam musubi at Sherwood Forest.

Annand said they produce food to the highest degree without the pretension of more formal dinning experience. It's a concept that lends itself to the main goal the company wants Sherwood Forest to become.

"One of the things that we're doing here is building a community here," said Poston. "We have the Iron Waffle, which is on our property, but we don't operate the business. It's a coffee shop and a speciality waffle shop. It's nice to have on the property. We have the Bride's Cottage right across here because weddings are certainly a focus at Sherwood Forest. Weddings have taken place here for 90 some years. Weddings are still a big part of what we do. We have had six weddings this year. We've had brides get married here because their parents or grandparents got married here. It's been a tradition for a very, very long time. We're trying to keep that tradition going."

Proof of the group's community motivation is the Holiday House during Christmas, where the historic lodge is decked out in Christmas decorations. Santa arrives and children are entertained with arts and crafts, while the parents are entertained with food and drink.

This fall the all-you-can-eat crab and fish fry will return. Annand said the summer months are when the chefs get to itch their creative spirits.

Sherwood Forest has had a rocky past with ownership changes, closing for long stretches of time and other issues, but Poston believes those times have changed.

Miller agrees.

"People are thirsty for this place to be a success," said Miller. "In 2014, we were kind of in and out of here. We had weekend service, but people were interested. It's on the road so people see it, but this lodge and what it was built as is a collection place for the community that was the resort. People just naturally gravitate to this building because it's so unique and different. We just wanted to keep that thread going. We wanted this to become that neighborhood bar. It feels like the place you miss going to and look forward to returning all winter. We wanted a place that is very cozy, very comfortable. You can come in after work or off the lake. This is just the lodge."

Miller said with good product and good people, integrating into the community was easy.

Annand didn't necessarily agree that it was easy, but said having a quality team, led by first-year head chef Jason Eslinger, helped.

"To accomplish that we've thrown some pretty good talent at it in terms of back of the house," said Annand. "We reconfigured the kitchen. We expanded it to make it a kitchen that you could actually deliver good food out of as opposed to just a little cracker box that was just barely able to keep up. It's a pretty big restaurant."

It's a restaurant Miller believes is able to cater to the family off the boat and the couple on their first date.

The future also looks bright. Of course the tandem of Annand-Miller have big to gigantic plans for the property. They would like to expand the outside capabilities and use the back deck more.

Sherwood Forest is still part time during the winter. Last year, it was open Thursday for dinner and Friday-Sunday for lunch and dinner. The group would love to see it become a full-time restaurant.

"We took it as a victory that we were open year-round last year," said Miller. "We were fine. There was a couple of weeks in January where it was. ... It works year-round. It was certainly a question mark, but we thought about it, but the goal last summer was to build that clientele and be that place for people. Then tell them that we will be open. And people came. It was really well supported."

Another big development will be the addition of a bike trail running by Sherwood Forest.

Lost Lake Lodge

3 Cheers hospitality found a home at Lost Lake Lodge after being invited in by Rebound Hospitality, which owns the property.

"The folks that own the resort now are primarily in the boutique, hotel, motel business," said Poston. "This is the first resort property they've owned. They don't really like to be in the food service part of it so they looked for a good partner up here. That's how we got involved with them initially."

And the partnership has provided yet another taste experience for local customers as well as resort guests.

Going with a global flare and led by Mason and his 10 years with the company, Lost Lake Lodge's menu ranges from Asian duck steam buns and spicy Bombay chicken curry to house made pan-fried gnocchi and an Ahi tuna sandwich.

"The food there, the atmosphere and service is a little bit more upscale there by design, but it's still not stuffy," Annand said. "It's not overbearing. The scheme of the menu is a little bit more global flavors, but still using local products. Everything we do at Prairie Bay, Sherwood Forest or Lost Lake Lodge uses as much local product as possible. That's kind of where we are going over there. It's going really well."

At Lost Lake Lodge the local concept can be found in most dishes, including the local hydroponic romaine house salad, which includes farmer's market vegetables and local shrimp.

"One of the thoughts is you take Matt's talent and the way he puts together menus along with the talent he has surrounding him and each restaurant is a little different chunk of the kaleidoscope," Miller said. "It's a little different picture you see. It's still recognizable flavors and recognizable people. But each place has its own unique personality. Not only does it make it fun for the customers, but it makes it fun for the team. We don't ever want to be the chain that has all the same menus. You'll see favorites, but you don't see the whole thing."

Lost Lake Lodge bread is not made on-site anymore, but one of the group's crazy ideas is to bring the bread-making concept back and of course in a big way.

"As they redevelop Lost Lake the property, we've had some conversation about putting up a building on the Sherwood Forest property and putting the Grist Mill on it," Poston. "And making the walls of the building primarily glass so people could stand outside the building and watch the process as it happens. We would use the bread or the mill product for all of our locations."

Prairie Bay

Where it all began for Miller and Annand.

Home.

Prairie Bay Grill and Catering enveloped the lakes area community. It's the locale that made local the norm.

"Prairie Bay has become kind of the go-to spot for the area," Annand said. "It's the fail safe. It's almost the neighborhood joint."

Miller added: "We're 13 years in. From what it started as to what it is now is very different. It's morphed into a more broad spot that's appealing to everybody. We've taken all the input in. Matt does menu changes and every time the menu changes there is a dish that always has to stay."

Annand said he gets yelled at every time he changes the menu because something someone loved is removed. The battle between fresh and relevant versus what works and what makes people happy and comfortable is a constant struggle.

The building hasn't changed much in 13 years, but the staff has expanded.

"We don't need to reinvent the wheel there, but we're looking at giving the place some love," Miller said.

The group would love to incorporate a workable patio. Currently the patio is on the east side of the building, but it becomes dark in the afternoon, where if it was on the west side it might be more appealing later in the day.

"There's great things in Prairie Bay's future," Miller said. "It's as much a part of all the crazy and new ideas that we do. It's the flagship. Those people there have built the foundation that supports everything we do."

Like the food created at all the properties, the relationships the people at Prairie Bay created with the lakes area was built from scratch. From the ground up is a philosophy Annand loves as does his stable of chefs, led by Prairie Bay head chef Tim Bollum, who has been with the team for 10 years. What customers receive is the chef's creation. Not something off a truck.

"It's a longer process than opening cans and boxes," Annand said. "It takes a little bit longer, but it's worth the wait. I don't want to say we're slow. But we're slow food done fast. We cook everything at our properties. On a busy day it might take a little longer because each thing is getting built each time. There isn't a microwave anywhere. We cook one pasta dish in a saute pan. The chicken penne takes about 13 different steps in succession to do it properly. That's every single time you cook that one dish in the one pan. You multiple that by a full dining room and you can see why it's a whole different thing working at a restaurant like Prairie Bay than it is most places."

Prairie bay braises its own meats. It breaks down its own fish. All the sauces and soups are from scratch.

The hidden gem and others

One of the best reasons to go back to college might be for the food. 3 Cheers Hospitality is still in charge of the cafeteria at Central Lakes College and word is getting out about the quality.

"We're still at CLC," Annand said. "That's a cafeteria, but a little more upscale. John Pulsifer is the chef there and he cooks from scratch. He cooks his roasts and turkeys and makes his own soups. It's a step above institutional food. You can get cheese sticks at CLC, but you can also get lobster bisque at CLC.

"The daily deals are $5.50 to $6 and it's a great deal. We're actually courting people from around the area to make that an actual destination to come and have lunch. The public is welcome."

Prairie Bay handles all the catering duties and Miller said the company has seen a big uptick in the catering business this season. The catering jobs range in all sizes. The group scheduled 50 weddings this summer—almost double from last year.

"The catering business is doing great and the restaurant business is up as well," Miller said. "It's nice to see, 13 years in, clearly we're doing something right because people keep coming."

The future of the 3

Not everything has worked to perfection. The food truck, while popular, was a logistic nightmare. It wasn't part of the ownership change and the company was fine with that.

"We're comfortable now throwing out 20 ideas and knowing 19 are going to be terrible," Annand said. "One of them is going to be good. Anyone that is a success has made many, many mistakes to get to that point. We're OK with it. We really are."

Said Miller: "The truck wasn't a failure. We just had so many hurdles. It made me learn a ton about city governments and a ton about red tape and green tape. There were people who were very supportive of it. We would drive into communities and there were different levels of support for it. You could see that you could make an impact with it. But now we can do other things like cater a wedding in a community that hasn't seen that or doesn't think we go that far. We travel a long ways. The food truck was a great learning experience."

The group will take what they learned and incorporate it into their new business venture, which will happen in Crosby.

"We're working on that now. It used to be the Crosby Bakery. It's next to the bike park and kiddie-corner from the new brewery," Poston said. "We'll look for a collaboration with them. We're still working on the food ideas, but it will probably have a wood-fired pizza oven. The way to describe it might be a mini Prairie Bay."

The group also owns the vacant lot west of the building so Poston said they want to incorporate outside dining opportunities with a cozy atmosphere inside. They also want it to be open year-round.

Poston said the move to Crosby puts the company in a whole new demographic and geographic category. He's hopeful it will create more catering opportunities and the group stressed the building's proximity to the bike park and the bike trails of the Cuyuna Range was a catalyst for them to look east.

"They've established a little Renaissance period in Crosby," Annand said. "But, like we said about giving the employees their own voice, we also want the communities we go into to have their own voice in that place. We want it to be theirs and not just another offshoot of us. We'll listen closely to what the community wants and we'll produce it for them if we are able."

Annand said they'll come in with a fresh exciting concept, but he's excited to see what the location turns into because of the feedback they receive from the community.

Miller said the group hopes to expand its talent base as well and its reach. But they don't want to create a bunch of Prairie Bays across the state. After all, variety is the spice of life.

"We have a lot of crazy ideas," Annand said. "All over the country pop-up restaurants are really huge. Chefs or organizations find little spots and they put up a restaurant for X amount of time and operate it and then they are on to the next place or the next space. In some ways that's what we have done. We've been at the Quarterdeck. We were at the Gull Lake Yacht Club and now we are at Lost Lake Lodge. We do different catering so we are already in the process of doing that. Everytime we go somewhere new it's fun to come up with, as a team, what our concept will be and what we're actually going to produce. So far everything has been well received."

Factbox

Business: 3 Cheers Hospitality LLC

City: Baxter, Brainerd, Lake Shore and Crosby

Number of employees: more than 125

Fun fact: Matt Annand does not make the Chicken Penne at Prairie Bay anymore.