Brian Burggraff (left) and Dan. B. Lee, owners of Northern Cowboy Flame N' Brew located at former Iven's on the Bay off Highway 371 on North Long Lake, pose in early August during the early stages of remodeling the restaurant. (Brainerd Dispatch/Jennifer Stockinger)

This is the "fun logo" for Northern Cowboy Flame N' Brew, which is expected to open at the end of August. The man riding the bear represents what a "Northern Cowboy" is. (Brainerd Dispatch/Jennifer Stockinger)

This is the main logo for Northern Cowboy Flame N' Brew, which is expected to open at the end of August. (Brainerd Dispatch/Jennifer Stockinger)

Northern Cowboy Flame N' Brew restaurant expects to open at the end of August. The casual dining restaurant is located at the former Iven's on the Bay restaurant. (Brainerd Dispatch/Jennifer Stockinger)

Brian Burggraff (left) and Dan B. Lee, owners of Northern Cowboy Flame N' Brew off Highway 371 on North Long Lake, pose in front of their business sign. The restaurant was expected to open at the end of August. (Brainerd Dispatch/Jennifer Stockinger)

Brian Burggraff (left) and Dan B. Lee, owners of Northern Cowboy Flame N' Brew off Highway 371 on North Long Lake, smile in the midst of construction of the main level of the restaurant. (Brainerd Dispatch/Jennifer Stockinger)

Iven's, a seafood fine-dining restaurant, had been a landmark for more than 30 years along Highway 371 on North Long Lake's west bay. Iven's was started by Iven and Marlene Hudalla and sold to Keith Carlson and Sara McCabe in 2004.

The fine-dining restaurant sold again in late July and this time it will no longer be known as the Iven's Brainerd lakes area residents have come to know.

The new owners, Brian Burggraff of Brainerd and Dan Lee of Maple Grove, have a new vision for Iven's. They are excited to share it and hope lakes area residents and tourists come to love it too.

Burggraff and Lee, friends for about 25 years, are not new to the restaurant business. They have close to three decades of experience under their belts. Burggraff worked in food service at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake, Chase on the Lake in Walker and the Mall of America. Lee worked at Champps and other restaurants in the Twin Cities metro area.

The friends talked about going into business for years, but weren't serious about it until five years ago. They said they're not getting any younger and decided if they were going to go into business, now was the time. They weren't sure if they should start a restaurant in Brainerd or the Twin Cities, until they saw Iven's was for sale. Iven's was a perfect location for their Northern Cowboy, as it was off a four-lane highway, near Brainerd and on a lake.

They jumped at the chance and closed on the 3-acre property July 29. They purchased the restaurant, liquor store and the house next to it, which will be Northern Cowboy's office and storage space. They own 700-feet of lakeshore and have worked with the DNR and Crow Wing County to redevelop the shoreline. They added a new dock and cleared out the dead trees and brush to make about 50-feet of shoreline more open for the restaurant.

Burggraff and Lee want an expanded lake view for customers and want boaters to have easier access to the restaurant. The outdoor patio itself will not be expanded, but the view will be more open and scenic. People will be able to sit within 30 feet from the lakeshore when dining.

Northern Cowboy will not be like Iven's. The atmosphere, decor and food will be different.

Burggraff and Lee said Northern Cowboy is not a fine-dining restaurant, nor is it a burger joint. They said it will offer casual dining "with a unique twist" and will be set in what they call a "Modern Northern atmosphere."

"We hope people will be pleasantly surprised," Burggraff said. "We don't want people to think we are drastically far away from what Iven's menu was. We're not fine dining. We are definitely more casual. ... We're taking our experiences as we both have been in the hospitality business for close to 30 years each and our chef has a fabulous background, too. I think people will be surprised with some of the specials that we will come up with."

People can order anything from simple to extravagant menu items at Northern Cowboy.

"We want people to feel welcome when they walk through the door, no matter how they are dressed," Burggraff said. "People can come in for wings to watch a football game or they can come in for more of a fine-dining meal."

Lee believes fine-dining restaurants have been struggling to stay open year-round. He said they want Northern Cowboy to be a "unique and fun" place that will make the locals want to come back all year-round. The owners want people to come to the restaurant for a meal or appetizer or just to have a beverage anytime, not just for special holidays like anniversaries or birthdays.

The owners plan to host activities throughout the year to keep customers entertained, such as hosting a dog sled race or fall harvest event.

Food at Northern Cowboy will be across the board from affordable lunch menu to sandwiches of all kinds to a dinner menu of seasonal seafood, cut steaks, salmon, shrimp, turkey, prime rib and other proteins. All the proteins and seafood will be smoked.

Lee said 75-80 percent of their food will be made from scratch and they'll offer their delicious au gratin potatoes made from a recipe they have been working on perfecting for years.

"We want people to tell others that they gotta have it,'" Lee said of their specialty foods.

Lunch prices will range from $5-$10 and dinner will range from $10 to $35, with several menu items in the mid $20s range.

Changing the atmosphere of the venue began with redoing the walls, which was a work in progress throughout the month of August. The owners have no plans to change anything structurally with the restaurant. They are updating the walls and fixtures on the main level. Reclaimed wood from a torn-down barn near Brainerd is being used for the walls and a vaulted ceiling in the bar area, along with tin to give the restaurant a more modern feel.

"We are not going to have any fish or deer mounts on the wall," Burggraff said. "We have our own brand we are working on."

Burggraff came up with the concept of the business 20 years ago when he was living in Mankato. He was planning to leave the hospitality business and was working on earning his real estate license from Four Seasons Realty in Breezy Point. He drove back and forth for classes when he saw the old Edgewater Restaurant in Breezy Point, which is demolished now, was for sale. He thought he and Lee should buy it, but it was off the beaten path. Burggraff said in order to make it work he would have to come up with something clever, different. He said one day he was thinking about it when he was traveling and he heard a Garth Brooks song on the radio. He said he wanted to have a place where you could not only play country music, but a place where you could play any music genre.

"The name just popped into my mind," Burggraff said. "Northern Cowboy. My thought was that we all have a little cowboy in us. ... In the olden days we used to ride horses and now we ride things with horse power, such as boats, vehicles, motorcycles."

Burggraff kept the idea to himself and when the time was right, he told Lee his idea. Lee loved it. Then they decided they didn't want to call the restaurant the typical bar and grill, so they came up with "Flame N' Brew." Flame represents the fact they'll be smoking their proteins and seasonal seafoods, and brew represents the brew/beer they'll be offering, which includes beer from the breweries in the lakes area.

People will not see much change in the lower level of the restaurant. The owners are working primarily on the upstairs, main dining level. Plans for the lower level are to add an audiovisual system in place, which will add the needed technology to host corporate meetings, weddings and other events.

"We are already getting bookings for the downstairs," Burggraff said. "People are inquiring about Christmas parties, we're excited. We also will be doing catering."

The goal for the restaurant was to open at the end of August. It will be open seven days a week and have about 30 employees. Hours may be 11 a.m. to close.

The former liquor store will be known as the Northern Cowboy Market. The market will sell merchandise with the restaurant's logo displayed on T-shirts, mugs, as well as food products the restaurant will use on its menu items, such as pickles and beef jerky.

FACTBOX:

Business: Northern Cowboy Flame N' Brew

Location: North Long Lake's west bay, north of Brainerd

Number of employees: About 30.

Interesting fact: Is the general fact that the entire atmosphere on the North Long Lake's west bay will change from a higher end martini bar/fine dining to a "Modern Northern" casual atmosphere.