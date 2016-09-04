Translucent shrimp are captured in a net at Four Seasons Shrimp in Pierz. The new business offers customers freshly farmed shrimp. (Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls)

Swimming pools line the inside of a warehouse in the industrial park in Pierz. Filled with shrimp in various stages of maturity, Four Seasons Shrimp is a unique business in the heart of Minnesota farm country. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls)

Kevin Smude of Pierz holds a shrimp that was grown in the tanks at Four Seasons Shrimp. The venture was started by by National Guard veterans who has each served two deployments. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls)

A steel building in the industrial park in Pierz houses a unique business for central Minnesota. The Four Seasons Shrimp Company offers fresh shrimp for walk in customers. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls)

Kevin Smude uses a net to sample his shrimp from a tank at Four Seasons Shrimp in Pierz. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls)

Kevin Smude uses a net to sample his shrimp from a tank at Four Seasons Shrimp in Pierz. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls)

A thousand miles from any ocean, a flotilla of shrimp grow big and tasty, ready to be popped into the mouths of Minnesotans.

Kevin Smude and his business partner Joel Fischer, each veterans of two tours in Iraq, decided to put their military skills into creating the second-ever shrimp farm in the state.

Rather than the sea, the shrimp live in 21 circular blue tanks inside a new building in the Pierz Industrial Park. The two dubbed their business "Four Seasons" because the heated facility means they can grow shrimp year-round.

Smude said he got the idea when he was being medically discharged from the National Guard.

He was interested in farming, but his injuries meant he needed something less physically intensive than say, raising dairy cows. In early 2014, he and Fischer started researching possible ag ventures, looking at farming fish, like tilapia.

Then, they settled on a shrimp farm. It's an industry that, like some of the shrimp at Four Seasons, is still in the larval stage. But it's maturing fast.

"When we first starting looking at shrimp farming, there was like 18 farms in the nation," Smude said. "There's over 150 farms now, just in a year and a half."

The first-ever shrimp farm in the state, Northern Tide in Elgin, did paid consultant work as Four Seasons got off the ground. Four Seasons also consulted with the Central Lakes College Small Business Development Center for help with getting started, and they wound up becoming the first shrimp farm in Minnesota to get an ag loan, Smude said. Eventually, Smude would like to form a network out of the various current and future Minnesota shrimp farms, working together to explore undiscovered country.

Fischer and Smude aim to provide a more organic, healthy product then the big seafood companies in southeast Asia. In addition to being more sustainable, the Four Seasons shrimp simply taste better, Smude said—the same as fresh-caught shrimp from the ocean.

Their building was built last spring, and they've been farming shrimp for almost a year. Smude and Fischer are the farm's sole employees, caring for tens of thousands of shrimp at any given moment. They receive the baby shrimp from a nursery in Florida—each about the size of an eyelash. A biofloc bacterial system both keeps the tank clean and forms 30 percent of the shrimps' diet, Smude said. The farm also gives the shrimp a feed from Louisiana, comprised of corn, soybeans, fish oil, and greens. Four Seasons will test a new feed created by the Minnesota-based AURI, Smude said, which hopefully will eliminate the cost of getting feed from out of state.

There's a fair bit of chemistry involved with the farm. On Smude and Fischer's rounds each day, they check each of the 21 tanks for pH balance, salinity and nitrate buildup. Breaking such new ground with a little-explored segment of agriculture isn't too intimidating, Smude said.

"I like it," he said. "It's kind of like a challenge to me."

Four Seasons plans to do wholesale and sell shrimp in bulk at some point, Smude said, but right now their business mostly consists of selling retail directly to customers who come up to the front desk, just a few feet away from the shrimp tanks themselves. Many sales are arranged through the farm's Facebook page, he said, the brainchild of his wife Lisa. The customers set up a time where they can get shrimp, at $20 per pound. Four Seasons also has sold shrimp to Prairie Bay Grill and Catering.

Smude, a former combat engineer who got his discharge papers as a platoon sergeant, said his time leading dozens of soldiers overseas works well in a civilian business setting. He and Fischer's similar military experience helps them get along, Smude said.

There's a different troop of workers Smude shares the farm with: his kids Kaitlyn, 9, Joseph, 6, and perhaps someday in the future their little sister Nora, 3. He uses it as an opportunity to spend time with them, and instill a work ethic. He'd like it if they someday join the business when they're adults, but he doesn't expect it of them, he said.

"That would be nice, but I'm not going to hold them to it," he said. "As long as I kind of teach them the right things when they're younger."

The farm is in the running for the Minnesota Cup, a prestigious award for startup businesses in the state. They find out in August whether they're in the top three, and the winner receives a $30,000 prize.

FACT BOX: Four Seasons Shrimp Company

Age of the shrimp when they reach Four Seasons: 11 days

Species: Northern Pacific White

Facebook followers: More than 1,500

Employees: 2

Time it takes for a shrimp to grow to eating size: Four months