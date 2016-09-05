BLAEDC: Attracting Tech Ready companies to the lakes area

Crow Wing County is reaping the rewards of an initiative to attract more technology-related companies to the Brainerd lakes area.

During the past year, several tech firms have either opened offices in the area or expanded their operations, adding good-paying jobs and helping the area's increasingly diverse commercial economy.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation is the engine behind the Tech Services Initiative, which is showcasing the assets that make this area an attractive place for tech companies to do business. High on the list of valuable assets is an ever-growing fiber optic network that allows companies to move large amounts of digital data quickly over the internet. And BLAEDC's local partners, like Consolidated Telecommunications Company, continue to invest in expanding the network throughout the region.

The development corporation's Tech Ready program is also high on the list. Through partnerships with local tech companies, local high schools and Central Lakes College, education curricula are including a strong technology component, which prepares students for careers in technology. Tech Ready is creating a sustainable, homegrown workforce that tech companies find great value in.

Available and affordable real estate is also a key component. Local industrial parks have affordable shovel-ready lots available with financing programs, and existing office buildings are move-in ready.

Also, BLAEDC is gearing up for a marketing campaign to highlight local tech companies and feature the area's infrastructure and attributes that make it a great option for tech companies looking for a place to expand or relocate in. The campaign includes generating media coverage in Twin Cities and statewide media.