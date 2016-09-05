Grant VanWyngeeren looks at a stack of reclaimed metal collecting for transport in a bay at Crow Wing Recycling's Deerwood plant. A conveyor belt brings the sorted metal from inside the building and drops it contents in the bays. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

A staff worker at Crow Wing Recycling in Deerwood checks material on a conveyor belt. The main focus in Deerwood is the nonferrous metals -- recovery of aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel, insulated copper wire. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

Weyerhaeuser’s plant sign is still in place at the Deerwood facility although its future has a new outlook and there is new life in the facility with Crow Wing Recycling’s operations. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video

On Dec. 3, 2012, Crow Wing Recycling of Brainerd became the new owner of the former Weyerhaeuser Trus Joist plant in Deerwood with its 225,000-square-foot plant and 440 acres. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

Metal fragments, including short lengths of copper wire, are collected from the waste stream at Crow Wing Recycling in Deerwood to be refined further and its metal mined for reuse. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

Grant VanWyngeeren, Crow Wing Recycling, holds a battered quarter. Capturing coins left in vehicles reduced to scrap metal is in the company's near future. The average vehicle has $2 in change hiding between seats. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

An average car has $2 in coins stuck between seats or hidden in crevices.

Adding that up between vehicles headed for an industrial shredder could amount to thousands of dollars annually and it's just one way Crow Wing Recycling is reclaiming valuable metals that otherwise would fill landfills. Every year the Treasury Department handles about 30,000 claims and redeems mutilated currency valued at over $30 million.

But those battered coins—some recognizable and others taking a trained eye to spot for the shiny discs they once were—are just a small part of Crow Wing Recycling.

At Crow Wing Recycling's plant in Deerwood, the conveyor belts travel steadily depositing its cargo of recyclable metal—fragments at a time—into mini-metal mountains. The tinkling sound of bits of falling metal—as it moves from those conveyor belts to growing piles of sorted material—is a steady chime. For Crow Wing Recycling, finding every little piece of valuable, reusable material is not only the family business but one that keeps landfills from filling up as a throw-away society upgrades.

Grant VanWyngeeren reached into a bin collecting the tiny pieces of copper wire left over from appliances or a car body. The pieces are 4 inches or smaller. VanWyngeeren said the technology is the only way the company could recover so many fragments of copper wire.

Sensors spot a bit of metal—perhaps copper or brass—along the conveyor belt and coordinate a burst of air to deflect the metal out of the waste stream and into collection bins. The process allows even more and smaller pieces to be reclaimed and reused.

There are too many different metals in an appliance or vehicles so it has to be sorted further into types—aluminum, copper, brass and so on—for end users. The main focus in Deerwood is the nonferrous metals—recovery of aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel, insulated copper wire.

Crow Wing Recycling is based on Industrial Park Road in south Brainerd. In 2009-10, the company investment in a $5.5 million addition of a giant shredder, which reduces a full-sized car to fist-sized bits in less than a minute, was the focal point of the company's expansion. With options for new markets, the company added neighboring 16,000-square-foot building formerly owned by L&M Steel.

The Dutch VanWyngeeren family purchased the 50-year-old Crow Wing Recycling business in 1996. On Dec. 3, 2012, Crow Wing Recycling became the new owner of the former Weyerhaeuser Trus Joist plant in Deerwood with its 225,000-square-foot plant and 440 acres. Just after the purchase, Grant VanWyngeeren, company vice president, said they weren't sure how they would incorporate the plant into their business but it was too good of a deal to pass up.

VanWyngeeren oversees the daily operations and played a major part in the company's growth. Annual sales grew from $400,000 in 1996 to $50 million in 2012.

"I think really highly of Grant VanWyngeeren as a young entrepreneur in our community," said Sheila Haverkamp, Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. executive director.

Haverkamp said VanWyngeeren was brought up in the business and provided vision and leadership to bring it to a whole new level.

Haverkamp describes VanWyngeeren as astute and kind. He's creating a great place to work as well as meeting market demand, Haverkamp said.

Haverkamp said she thinks VanWyngeeren is going to be one of the up and coming leaders of this next generation.

Crow Wing Recycling expands

Expanding to include the former Weyerhaeuser company near Deerwood provided a desired access to the rail line. In addition, the building came with all the equipment that Weyerhaeuser used to produce engineered strand lumber before shutting down. Weyerhaeuser officially exited the home-building business in 2014. At the plant in Deerwood, everything was left in place, from manufacturing equipment to forklifts to paper clips. After the purchase, the building sat for an additional nine months to see if there were prospective buyers.

Then Crow Wing Recycling went forward with the plan to expand its operation. Crow Wing Recycling remodeled its offices in 2013 using office furniture and items from the Deerwood plant. Office furniture they didn't use was donated to charity.

Room was running out at the facility on Industrial Park Road in south Brainerd. So Crow Wing Recycling moved its processing out to Deerwood. It allowed the machinery to be moved inside out of the weather and provided room to expand from three pieces of sorting machines to 12. Conveyors move the reclaimed metal to piles where it can then be picked up and shipped to buyers. And Crow Wing Recycling is still using just a fraction of the massive Deerwood plant, allowing plenty of room for future growth.

Crow Wing Recycling now buys material from other recyclers who shred vehicles and appliances as it has the means to refine the recycling process even further and extract more and more metal before it's lost to a landfill.

Landfills themselves represent a new recycling frontier. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology notes landfills "are a largely untapped resource for many strategic metals" and "valuable recyclable materials formerly regarded as waste can be mined from landfills, providing a new source of such material."

In the U.S., MIT reports more than 4.6 million tons of electronic waste were disposed of in American landfills in 2000 and "such material has potential to provide a new supply for declining supplies of metals such as the platinum group elements and rare earths, both of which are found frequently in electronic products."

Landfill mining could create some exciting opportunities for the future, Haverkamp said.

Reclaiming the future

In the former Weyerhaeuser building near Deerwood, the once bustling plant with a future sat vacant, frozen in time. Weyerhaeuser's plant sign is still in place at the Deerwood facility although its future has a new outlook and there is new life in the facility with Crow Wing Recycling's operations.

The plant was previously known as MacMillan Bloedel, which modified oriented strand board technology to produce laminated strand lumber, which is used for framing. Production began in October 1991. The company reported the Deerwood site was originally chosen as a site for production based on the availability of aspen and a motivated workforce.

MacMillan Bloedel formed a partnership with Trus Joist and became Trus Joist MacMillan. Weyerhaeuser purchased Trus Joist in 2000.

In October of 2007, Weyerhaeuser announced it was closing the Deerwood plant, which produced engineered strand lumber, indefinitely in response to the slow housing market. The year before the plant reduced its production in a slowdown and never returned to running at its previous 24-hour seven-day schedule. The Deerwood facility was consuming 170,000 cords of wood a year, or 3.85 million tons when running at its full operation.

The plant employed 158 workers when the closing was announced. At the time, Weyerhaeuser officials said they didn't plan to list the plant for sale and were keeping the machinery in shape with the potential for a re-opening in the future should the housing market and home building rebound. But that was in the early days of the Great Recession. No one could have guessed how long the recession would last or how long the recovery would take.

In the plant, computers left on desks and workstations abandoned as though the occupants expected to be back at work the next day. The Weyerhaeuser building sat empty for five years.

"It was almost like Chernobyl, it looked like they left on a Friday and never came back," VanWyngeeren said. They even found a class ring in one desk drawer.

Randy Holmvig, the last and only Weyerhaeuser employee on the job watching over the shuttered and idle plant for two years before it changed hands, is now Crow Wing Recycling's plant manager in Deerwood.

A Weyerhaeuser plant making identical product in Kentucky was torn down to the ground, VanWyngeeren said.

Endless supply chain?

VanWyngeeren said one question for the industry was whether it would go through all recyclable material at some point.

But it's not just old vehicles or equipment coming through the pipeline. The waste stream includes three-year-old washing machines that are more expensive to fix than replace with a new model.

"There is a constant turnover of all those consumer products today," VanWyngeeren said. "It's cheaper to buy new."

Recycled aluminum is put back into use.

"Realistically in about seven to 10 days that product will be melted into new ingot and on its way to Briggs and Stratton or Volkswagen or Chevy to be melted into components for cars or lawnmowers," VanWyngeeren said. "So within two weeks that is heading back into the supply chain if you will."

And about those battered coins in the recycled metal? VanWyngeeren expects to add the technology available to reclaim those coins left in vehicles in the next 18-24 months. He said looking at options and new technology keeps the work new, interesting and exciting.

VanWyngeeren said they are always looking for the next thing that will give them an edge in a competitive industry. "There is always something new and better."

Factbox:

Business: Crow Wing Recycling

Employees: The business employs about 30 with 10 of those staffers at the Deerwood facility.

• The car crusher takes 30-45 seconds to reduce a full-size car to a pile of fist-size metal pieces.

• The company recycles 20 to 60 cars a month. Steel is then shipped to steel mills across the U.S.

Interesting fact: People have been known to pack a vehicle with extra weight, which plays into recycling value. That has included watering down seats in an attempt to add weight to a vehicle and even putting a deceased cow inside. Don't try it. Staffers are wise to such attempts.