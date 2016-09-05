A peek inside one of the intricate control boxes used to manage power in a generator for a client at Nortech Systems in Merrifield. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls

Nortech Systems in Merrifield celebrates five employees that have been with the company for more than 25 years. From Left to right they are: Dan Rademacher, a Test Development Engineer 29 years, Ronda Romine, an Engineering Technician 25 years, Kim Graf, a Scheduling Coordinator 27 years, Carol Fogel, Assembler 27 years, and Gary Hedstrom Director of Operations 36 years.

Cheryl Shouse hand solders parts on a circuit board in her department at Nortech Systems in Merrifield. Photos submitted by Jessica Avarca

Bill Johnson assembles parts and hand solders them to circuit boards at Nortech Systems in Merrifield. Photo submitted by Jessica Avarca

Director of Operations Gary Hedstrom explains how their processes work and the details behind the scenes that allow Nortech Systems to function efficiently. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls

Candice Leppert and Suzy Matteson work together to hoist a large control box for a power management company to show the inner components at Nortech Systems in Merrifield. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls

On the outside customers see this panel. On the inside are the computer circuit boards that Nortech Systems in Merrifield creates to operate the equipment. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls

Roxana Bromen hand soldering tiny pieces to a circuit board as part of her job at Nortech Systems in Merrifield. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls

ERSA a computerized soldering machine displays what is happening internally on a large computer screen for employees to view at Nortech Systems in Merrifield. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls

Todd Grabuski pots circuit boards by sinking them into a solution that creates a waterproofing layer on them at Nortech Systems in Merrifield as Director of Operations Gary Hedstrom looks on. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls

MERRIFIELD—Last year marked 25 years in the industrial and commercial applications business for Nortech Systems, which has been a leader in electro-magnetic products for Minnesota and around the world.

This shareholder-owned company has seven locations around Minnesota, each one specializing in its own unique set of core products. Nortech also has locations in Mexico and China.

The Merrifield location has 87 employees currently running two shifts at in a 47,000-square-foot operation. The company has its own engineering department with four engineers on-site daily. Merrifield specializes in integrations, but all sites are designed to work harmoniously together.

For instance, if one shop gets an order that is too large to handle another location can take on the overflow, performing the same tasks and allowing the product to still be delivered in a timely matter and have the same quality as the other shop.

Director of Operations Gary Hedstrom, a Brainerd resident, began as a plant manager working out of Bemidji, which was the foundational site of Nortech. Later Hedstrom began managing the Merrifield plant, moving up to his current position in 2014. He now presides over four Minnesota locations and one in Wisconsin, traveling to each location bi-weekly or as needed. With over 37 years in the industry, Hedstrom is proud of all they have accomplished.

"Working with the people and creating a team and motivating that team to do the best they possibly can," have been highlights, Hedstrom said. "I enjoy talking to them (co-workers) everyday and making them feel part of the team not a business, they have to feel a part of something to get them motivated to go to that next level."

According to its website, several Fortune 500 companies and smaller specialty companies look to Nortech Systems to provide full service electronic manufacturing services and both are equally important business partners. This means not only does Nortech create the product, but they also will service it and make repairs or enhancements as the need arises.

Nigel Tinsberg, director of marketing for Nortech, has been with the company for over a year. Formerly working with St. Jude Medical, Tinsberg said he appreciates Nortech because, "there's a real can-do attitude with the staff and getting to work on some of these projects is something that you want to be a part of."

Nortech's niche

Quality control is a huge factor in their line of business. After all, errors and flaws can take a large bite out of their bottom line.

"Having expert people, expert design, quality, and total value are the four things that we strive to deliver to our customers." Tinsberg said. "That's what sets us apart."

He explained creating a work order (specified directions on how to assemble a product) and having workers trained to efficiently deliver a product is crucial for them to give their customers what they need.

"If you are relying on people you're only as good as your process," TInsberg said.

There are two processes the Merrifield shop partakes in. The automated surface-mount process which produces in .2 seconds printed, assembled circuit boards that allow more than one to be cut from the same sheet. This ensures better quality and a more efficient production.

The through-hole process is all or mostly assembled by hand. This process takes much longer, 22 seconds to be exact, and involves manually preparing parts and putting them all on by hand. It is how all industries began assembly of these products years ago.

Keeping through-hole processes running is Nortech's niche. It takes time, money and engineering to create the processes that would bring shops over to the automated side. Many shops just don't want this hassle.

"That's kind of our sweet spot," Hedstrom said. "Low volume, high mix, legacy boards—our large competitors really don't want that business so they take the high volume SMT (surface-mount technology) work, which is hard for us to compete in."

Nortech does extensive business with clients in medical, defense and aerospace operations, therefore it is important for them to maintain certain confidentials when it comes to specific products.

The 'black box' version for trains

To maintain some anonymity clients names were withheld; however, the Merrifield site is working on a locomotive computer blue box, similar to the black box of a plane.

"This box is taking pictures and audio at every railroad stop. They can actually track the train as it's going down the tracks," Hedstrom explained. "We've been manufacturing these since 2000."

Another project in house is an intricate control box for a power management company.

"This is basically the brains behind the computer generator. When you see this from inside you'll see how incredibly complex it is," TInsberg said.

Aside from creating these products the company also supplies on-going support with recalibrations, repairs, upgrades, maintenance, diagnostics, and retesting after the fact to ensure the fixes have worked.

Employees at Nortech are diversely cross-trained and each individual plays a role in quality control by inspecting as they go and knowing what to look for to meet quality guidelines.

They have a quality engineer, two quality managers and a team of inspectors to ensure the highest quality product leaves their facilities.

The testing area electrically tests between 70-80 percent of all boards after they are built to make sure they work. Tests are designed either by Nortech or its clients in accordance to what the needs are.

Merrifield opportunities

Assembly in the Merrifield plant is its strongest feature.

"Really where we shine is when we are able to put those things that we make in all of our facilities together in what we call our higher level assemblies," Tinsberg explained. "That is something that is totally unique to this site."

An end-stage process, proper shipping procedures are also very important. Hedstrom acknowledges that static electricity can really harm their products.

"Static electricity is not a friend to anything we build," he said. The company follows strict Electrostatic Discharge guidelines for packaging put in place by the American National Standards Institute.

Typically Nortech uses standard shipping methods but are open to using a customer's contracted shipper if necessary. "Whenever possible we want to be flexible to what the customer is asking for," TInsberg said.

Nortech is always looking for top-notch people to join its staff. They specifically look for "hand-eye coordination; great eyesight; ability to read work instructions, rulers and measuring equipment; and ability to learn and do multiple jobs," Hedstrom said. "We will train them to do all of these items. We have a full time trainer on staff."

"They are looking for employees like me," said Todd Grabuski, an employee manning the potting machine.

Tinsberg agreed, and jokingly added, "We haven't perfected the cloning machine yet."

Over the next five years Nortech expects to keep flourishing. Hedstrom sees expansion happening already.

"We'll be going after more HLA (higher-level assemblies), and sub-assembly areas are already growing," he said.

Tinsberg highlighted the work they are doing to become more cost-effective.

"Customers want to limit the number of suppliers they work with so your people can be more efficient when it comes to their supplier base," he said. "The trick is to be one of those companies that makes the cut. Not only offering one component but multiple."

As a member of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Nortech extends its good fortune in several ways throughout the community. Not only are they working to keep local people employed with competitive wages and benefits, but they also help out local charities.

Each year employees hand-pick the charity that they will donate funds to. They also donate throughout the year to many organizations and events upon request.

Fact box:

Nortech Systems

Location: Merrifield

Number of employees: 87

Fun Fact: The original facility was formerly known as Zercom Corporation, which was built near both Crystal and Campbell lakes, 1.3 miles out of town. Zercom used the lake for testing the products they made back then such as depth finders.