Progress: Brewing beer by the mine pits

CROSBY—The craft brewing craze is coming to Crosby, with the Cuyuna Brewing Company slated to open later this year on Main Street.

Cuyuna Brewing Company is part of a first wave of businesses coming to Cuyuna and capitalizing on the influx of people coming to the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, owner Nick Huisinga said. True North Basecamp opened last fall, Mixed Company, a Kava House opened in 2013 and there's another cafe planned to open as well. Potential entrepreneurs see these businesses succeed and decide to join in, he said.

"There will be a trickle effect, it'll start to snowball," Huisinga said. "It's neat to see a city revitalizing and growing and expanding."

Historic aesthetic

The brewery has taken residence in a 100-year-old building on Main Street that Huisinga is currently working on getting up to code and ready to host he and his wife Laura's vision. That vision includes using large wooden electrical spools as tables, preserving the tin ceiling and as much of the building's character as possible. There's a gritty feel to the space, which falls in line with the area's mining roots, Huisinga said.

"Just try to use as much from the building as possible and stay true to the industrial and historical roots," Huisinga said.

The bar will run along the back wall and the brewing equipment will be in the back room, so when patrons are sitting at the bar, they'll be able to see the brew tanks. The brewery won't use all the space in the building to start, so there's room to grow, Huisinga said. There will also be outdoor seating along the side of the building on the sidewalk.

The building used to be a bank at one point, so there's a large, walk-in safe in the corner. It's not usable, Huisinga said, but it does serve as an interesting design piece. Most breweries use a chalkboard to display the beer that's on tap, he said. He plans on using a large, old window from the building's basement and using dry erase markers to list beers and prices.

Getting the correct licensing and equipment needed to start a brewery pales in comparison to the work needed to bring a historic building up to code, Huisinga said. The building has been vacant since 2005, so there's a lot of work to be done.

The beer

Huisinga has been brewing as a hobby for about five years, but when he started, he jumped right in with both feet. He enjoys cooking and making things, so brewing was a natural fit.

"I bought bigger equipment, I didn't start slow because I knew that I loved it right away," Huisinga said.

Huisinga is from Willmar and currently works in the Twin Cities at a vaccination laboratory. Brewing and lab work complement each other, he said, as working there has made him a better brewer and brewing has made him better at work.

"There's a lot of similarities," Huisinga said. "At one I ferment bacteria, the other one I ferment yeast, I ferment beer."

The beers that will be served in the brewery have names like Yawkey Red, Ranger Strong and Silver Dollar Lager, which hearken back to the area's mining roots. The descriptions of the beers on the brewery's websites provides background information on what each beer is named after.

"Not only do we want our patrons to enjoy the beer," Nick Huisinga said. "We want them to learn more and love more about this place we call Cuyuna."

Huisinga plans to open with five beers on tap, but will rotate them frequently. He wants to brew a lot of different beers, so he doesn't plan on brewing the same handful of beers all the time.

"I want to have new things for people to try all the time," Huisinga said.

The brewery plans on focusing on experience and quality, Huisinga said. Experience comes from the space, history, area, building and community, he said, while the quality part of the equation comes from making great beer.

The dormant iron ore mines have become a gold mine for beer names, Huisinga said. Tying the beers into the local history adds to the brewery's wow factor, he said.

Huisinga plans on selling growlers and being open Thursday through Sunday, hours to be determined. People will be able to bring their own food into the taproom, which won't serve food.

Huisinga will have a 500-liter system which will produce 4.26 barrels. He'll have three fermenters so he can ferment three batches at a time. Some people have already told him they would be interested in purchasing kegs once he's up and running, but that's a ways down the road.

"I just hope the excitement translates into business," Huisinga said.

Business beginnings

Huisinga has always wanted to own his own business, so it made sense to him to turn his brewing hobby into a business. Every brewer wants to have a brewery, he said, but he didn't think it would happen.

He could have opened a brewery anywhere, but wanted it to "have the wow factor," Huisinga said. He and his wife took a trip to the area last summer and fell in love with it. He met with

Aaron Hautala, volunteer president of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew, and Jessica Holmvig, executive director of the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce, and learned about the growth in the area thanks to the mountain bike trails at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.

"From that point on, I knew this was the place," Huisinga said. "After meeting with the two of them, then I knew."

Huisinga is currently working on the licensing for the brewery, which goes at its own pace. Like Jack Pine Brewery before it, Cuyuna Brewing Company has launched its own crowdfunding campaign to help raise funds for the remodel. In one month, the campaign has raised $8,190 toward its $15,000 goal. At different donation levels, there's different rewards for those who contribute. The Small Business Development Center at Central Lakes College has helped Huisinga manage the brewery's budget and finances.

"From what I've heard, people are excited and hopefully that'll translate into helping us out," Huisinga said. "And getting some limited edition perks."

A previous survey of bikers coming to the recreation area to use the trails had generated around 700 responses, Huisinga said. When asked for what amenity the bikers wanted most, a brewery with a taproom was one of the most popular responses.

"That's what's exciting about this for Crosby and the other businesses that have opened," Huisinga said. "We're going to be keeping tourists here more."

FACTBOX:

Business: Cuyuna Brewing Company

City: Crosby

Number of employees: Just Nick and Laura Huisinga, for now.

Interesting fact: Brewer and owner Nick Huisinga's day job is at a vaccine laboratory in the Twin Cities.