Progress: Roundhouse - A new turn on an old space

When Roundhouse Brewery opened in April in the Northern Pacific Center, it signalled craft beer's return to the city of Brainerd.

According to the Crow Wing County Historical Society, the last brewery in Brainerd ceased operations in the 1910s, so it had been roughly 100 years since a brewery had operated in the city.

Mark Lelwica, co-owner and president, said he and Dan Meyer, co-owner and chief financial officer, talked about the possibility of opening a brewery in March 2015. They're both social people and knew friends might be interested in investing. They found some willing investors and put together private funding. From there, it took a little more than a year to open.

Lelwica and Meyer grew up in the Staples area with brewer Chuck Martin, who was brewing in Ohio but wanted to return to Minnesota, Meyer said. There was a lot to do to get the brewery off the ground, but the group knew early on who the brewer would be.

"We've done homebrewing before," Lelwica said. "And we knew right away that wasn't the role we were interested in."

The lease for the space was signed in June 2015 and construction started in November 2015. Things were then ready for a late April opening.

The Roundhouse Brewery team saw a gap in the craft beer market in Brainerd, Lelwica said. The Nisswa area is covered by the two breweries there and Jack Pine Brewery covers Baxter, he said, but there wasn't anything in Brainerd.

"That combined with the fact that this type of a site, this type of a venue was available," Lelwica said. "Really kind of solidified for us that this is where it's supposed to be."

Historic space

History oozes out of the taproom at Roundhouse, which is something the team wanted to tap into, Lelwica said. Historical photos of the Northern Pacific railroad shops, courtesy of the Crow Wing County Historical Society, hang on the walls.

"People love having a story not just behind the product but the space they're in," Lelwica said. "They like feeling connected to those things."

The name for the brewery came from the decision to locate it at the Northern Pacific Center, Lelwica said. Roundhouse is catchy and easy to say, he said, and ties into the old roundhouse that used to be there, the footprint of which is still visible outside the brewery's parking lot. The railroad theme also provides a wealth of options for naming beers. There's a Boom Lake Lager, named after the site of the last brewery in Brainerd. The description for Angel Seat Amber Ale teaches people about what an angel seat is. Many breweries offer smaller samples of different beers in what's usually called a flight. At Roundhouse Brewery, flights are called tracks.

"It's been fun from that aspect that people are learning more about railroad history and terminology," Meyer said. "Rather than just Thomas (the Tank Engine)."

The NP Event Space brings in a lot of traffic to the Northern Pacific Center and the brewery has been able to capture some of that traffic, Lelwica said. The location in general has a lot of traffic, he said, so he's happy they were able to come into the space when they did.

"It's a beautiful property that's got a lot of potential," Lelwica said. "And we feel very fortunate we were able to capitalize on it when we did."

It's early, but Lelwica said he sees the brewery continuing to focus on the taproom experience. The team sees the brewery as a "30-mile radius venture," he said, one that will focus on serving the needs of the area first and foremost.

"We're open-minded enough that we know that this has to evolve and that it's going to take time to do that," Lelwica said.

The team hasn't spent much money on furniture or decor in the taproom, Lelwica said. The wood that makes up the tables comes from fallen trees on land owned by Lelwica's and Meyer's fathers. Other tables and chairs came from Culver's in Baxter when the restaurant completed a remodel and was going to get rid of them. Most of the wood in the space is reclaimed and reused.

"It fits this building," Lelwica said. "Everything here is old and it's got character."

The beers

Roundhouse Brewery opened with two beers on tap, Lelwica said, as natural delays kept them from opening with more. Within a week they had expanded to four beers and two weeks later increased to six. Now there's 10 beers on tap.

"A variety that appeals to pretty much almost any palette," Meyer said.

There will be seasonal beers and Lelwica admitted he hasn't yet had one of Martin's beers that he didn't like. Craft beer is a growing industry and consumers are becoming more educated and critical of what they're drinking, he said.

"For people to come in and taste these beers and be pretty critical about it," Lelwica said. "Despite all that, we still have gotten very positive feedback."

It's rewarding to create something people are excited about, Lelwica said, and to see people connect with each other over the space and the beer. There's a good atmosphere and good beer which leads to good conversations, Meyer said.

"There's an excitement and an energy when people come through the door that you can't help but absorb," Lelwica said.

Roundhouse Brewery is on tap in about 16 establishments in the community, Meyer said. The brewery wants to keep growing and there's already test batches being brewed, he said. It's exciting to see what Martin is planning on brewing next, Lelwica said.

"Hopefully you create something that people love," Lelwica said. "And if they do, awesome. And if they don't, you know what, it's beer."

The brewery has a 7-barrel system and Martin brews about twice a week, Lelwica said, for an annual production of about 700 barrels. If the demand increases, the current system will allow the brewery to increase production along with those demands, he said.

Roundhouse Brewery has seven employees including Martin. He's a talented, detail-oriented brewer with a chemistry background, Lelwica said, and "there's a lot of people that come in here each week and validate that."

Getting going

The city of Brainerd has been supportive throughout the process of opening the brewery, Lelwica said. The city hadn't yet defined breweries, taprooms or brewpubs, he said, so the team was able to work with them to define those terms and add them to city ordinances.

"They saw our vision, they understood our vision," Lelwica.

The investors involved in the operation each bring different opinions to the table, Lelwica said, and it's an eclectic mix of people. It's healthy and helpful to have different people involved, he said, because they see things differently and offer different ideas or solutions.

Alcohol is heavily regulated so licensing was a long process, Lelwica said. Adding nine owners into the process complicates it, he said, so "you just kind of put your head down and go."

The infrastructure in the brewery space was inadequate, Lelwica said, so the team spent a lot of money and time getting it up to code. Most of the costs came from electrical, plumbing and heating, air conditioning and ventilation upgrades, along with purchasing the brewing equipment. Despite the mounting costs, the team knew the NP Center space was the place to be.

"I don't think we were ever deterred from this property," Lelwica said.

Roundhouse Brewery won't serve food because it's not their passion, Lelwica said. People are welcome to bring food in, though, and the team hopes to attract food trucks to the location in the future. Food trucks providing a starting point for hopeful restauranteurs, he said, and he hopes the city will become more open to them in the future.

"That's progress, that's growth, that's entrepreneurship," Lelwica said. "That's an opportunity for people to establish more business and to bring more attention and more commerce to this area."

FACTBOX:

Business: Roundhouse Brewery

City: Brainerd

Number of employees: Seven, including brewer Chuck Martin

Interesting fact: A historical photo of workers who used to work in the Northern Pacific Center rail road shops hangs in the Roundhouse Brewery taproom. One patron was able to identify her grandfather in the photo when she stopped in for a pint.