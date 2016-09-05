Progress: Something's cooking in the LAB

The Local Artisan Brewery plans to open in spring of 2017 in the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

The latest brewery planned to hit the Brainerd lakes area wants to be a hotbed of experimentation for its homebrewing owners.

The Local Artisan Brewery, owned by Jessica and Jesse Bleichner, is hoping to open in the spring of 2017.

The two secured a space in the first floor of the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd. The acronym for the brewery will be the LAB, as the Bleichners plan to experiment with much smaller batches than the other breweries in the area.

The Bleichners have been homebrewing for about eight years, Jessica Bleichner said. They enjoy traveling and visiting other breweries and were inspired to open their own.

"It was like, 'Why aren't we doing this?,'" Bleichner said. "'Let's do this.'"

The Bleichners are currently completing their business and financial package for the business, Jessica Bleichner said. They are working with the Small Business Development Center at Central Lakes College to make sure the business is setup correctly. They've already gotten the city ordinance changed to allow the brewery to operate in the building, but there's still a long road of permitting and licensing involved before the first beer is poured.

"I've definitely had to embrace the slow and steady wins the race aspect," Jessica Bleichner said. "Which I'm not normally that kind of person."

Nano model

The Franklin Arts Center space is a good fit for the LAB's nanobrewery model, Jesse Bleichner said. The brewery will focus heavily on the "craft" in "craft brewing," he said, and engage with the arts community in the building. Jessica Bleichner's Vespertine Tribal dance group was in the building for a few years so she's well connected with the other tenants in the building. Those other artists are very excited to help the LAB open and get started, she said.

The nanobrewery business model means the LAB won't be distributing beer to any outside establishments, Jessica Bleichner said. They've connected with the Minnesota Hop Growers Association and will be getting other ingredients from local farmers. They'll only sell pints and growlers.

"We're really going for the small-scale craft end of it," Jessica Bleichner said.

The nanobrewery system will be a two-barrel system and they'll brew once or twice a week, Jesse Bleichner said. They're hoping to sell eight barrels per month to turn a profit, Jessica Bleichner said, so it's a very small scale.

"It's really small compared to what a lot of breweries are doing," Jesse Bleichner said. "We're hoping the craft aspect of it will be a draw."

The small scale means the LAB will be able to try different things with the beer and have a wide variety of beers on tap, Jessica Bleichner said.

"We're going to be the LAB, we're about experimenting," Jessica Bleichner said. "I really like that we'll be doing small batches and have the ability to play around with it."

The science aspect of brewing really appeals to both Jesse and Jessica, who love doing homebrewing together. Jessica Bleichner sees the LAB as a way to combine the science and art of brewing.

"Brewing is very much an art form to me," Jessica Bleichner said.

Offerings

The LAB will also make homemade sodas and will have a limited food menu, Jessica Bleichner said. All the food and beverages in the LAB will be made from local ingredients. Those local growers are "very excited" about the opportunity, she said.

"We're really going to be playing around with the taste of the area," Jessica Bleichner said.

The LAB will hopefully have a line of 10 taps, Jessica Bleichner said, two of which will be nitro offerings. There will also be soda and other options for people who don't want alcohol, she said.

The plan is to be open seven days a week, with hours still to be determined, Jessica Bleichner said.

The space

The 1,900-square-foot space currently features bare concrete walls and floors and a wall of windows letting natural light into the room. Fortunately, there hasn't been much construction work required to get the space ready, Jesse Bleichner said, which has eliminated the high startup costs of bringing a space up to code.

"We looked at several other places throughout the community and just the amount of investment to get it up to code would have been out of our range," Jessica Bleicher said.

Bringing the brewery into the Franklin Arts Center can only help the building flourish, Jessica Bleichner said.

The LAB plans to collaborate with other artists in the building, Jessica Bleichner said, but she didn't want to reveal many specifics. They're planning on putting a small stage in the space to help promote the performing arts, she said.

"We're really going to try and include a lot of aspects that maybe people don't always see as artistic," Jessica Bleichner said. "And bring them in and welcome them."

FACTBOX:

Business: Local Artisan Brewery

City: Brainerd

Number of employees: Just owners Jessica and Jesse Bleichner, for now.

Interesting fact: Owners Jessica and Jesse Bleichner plan to have a small stage in the LAB to provide a performance space for local musicians.