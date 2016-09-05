Progress: Grabbing a Gull Dam beer

Gull Dam Jet Ale is available in bomber bottles at Gull Dam Brewing in Nisswa. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

Owner Mark Anderson talks about coming up with the name of Gull Dam Brewing in Nisswa. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

A selection of different shirts featuring the Gull Dam Brewing logo can be purchased at the brewery in Nisswa. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

The brewing equipment at Gull Dam Brewing in Nisswa comes from a company in Oregon. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

The idea to start Gull Dam Brewing in Nisswa came up after owner Mark Anderson and his wife Barb experimented with homebrewing. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

The taps at Gull Dam Brewing in Nisswa feature a beer option for every palette, owner Mark Anderson said. (Brainerd Dispatch, Kelly Humphrey - Gallery and Video)

NISSWA—The second brewery to take up residence in the Brainerd lakes area was Gull Dam Brewing, which was opened in October 2014 in Nisswa by owners Mark and Barb Anderson.

They started homebrewing in 2011 and liked what they were brewing, Mark Anderson said, so they decided to see if others did. Anderson is a private pilot so he started bringing his beers on flights and letting people try it.

"We were just having a midlife crisis and trying to have some fun," Anderson said. "Let's try this, we've never done it."

Those early samples led to rave reviews, which made the Andersons think they were on to something. They noticed the booming growth of breweries in the Twin Cities and decided to open their own brewery in the area.

"Why don't we do this up around Gull Lake," Anderson said.

They bought an iconic building on Highway 371 just south of Schaefer's Foods. The building, built in 2002, Anderson said, features an eye-catching water wheel on its front side facing the highway. The brewery recently added an outdoor stage in May, which could be used year-round for outdoor music, Anderson said.

It was frustrating when trying to open the brewery, Anderson said, because of the government regulation, licensing and permitting involved. Delays pushed the initial opening from May 2014 to October 2014.

"It seemed like the biggest obstacle was government," Anderson said. Anderson is no stranger to government—he represents District 9A in the Minnesota House of Representatives, but is not seeking re-election this year.

For the opening day, Anderson said the brewery had 3,000 wristbands for drinking-age patrons and ran out of wristbands. The brewery sold 33.5 kegs of beer, which is a state record for breweries on their opening day, he said.

"Can anybody beat 33.5 kegs on their opening day?" Anderson said. "And nobody's come forth."

Growlers?

Both Nisswa-based Gull Dam Brewing and Big Axe Brewing have had run-ins with the Nisswa City Council when it comes to selling beer, and then growlers, on Sundays. City ordinance allows on-sale liquor sales on Sunday yet it wasn't until February before Gull Dam was allowed to sell beer on Sundays. Big Axe had an on-sale Sunday liquor license at the time Gull Dam's was approved.

Then in June, Big Axe owner Chris French asked the council to reconsider its refusal to allow taprooms to sell growlers on Sundays. At the time, he noted Sunday beer sales already are allowed, with Nisswa convenience stores allowed by sell 3.2 beer on Sundays. The state Legislature gave cities the authority to allow or not allow taprooms/breweries to sell growlers of beer on Sundays.

In July, the council approved Sunday growler sales for Big Axe, while withholding that ability from Gull Dam. Instead, the council could seek to impose punishment because council members believe the business illegally gave away growlers on Sundays, which violated city ordinance. Council members believe the brewery was giving away filled growlers with the purchase of a T-shirt on Sundays.

What's in a name?

The Gull Dam Brewery name came about because the brewery is named after the Gull Lake Dam, Anderson said. The dam, along with the Gull Lake Dam Road leading to it, are commonly shortened to the Gull Dam and the Gull Dam Road, he said.

"The name Gull Dam, everyone has made fun of that for years and years, but yet nobody's ever registered it or trademarked it," Anderson said. "It's just a play on things that's actually been around the local history here for 100 years."

A notable decoration in the taproom is Anderson's collection of growlers from breweries all over the country. They line a shelf on one side of the taproom and are the result of Anderson's flights all across the country.

Luke Steadman, the original head brewer, left his mark on the taproom. The reclaimed wood that makes up part of the bar comes from Steadman's family farm in Pennsylvania. It's from an 1870 dairy barn that was part of the family for five generations before it was torn down.

The beer

Gull Dam Brewing opened with three beers and now has nine beers on tap, Anderson said. There's one specialty beer, the Gull Dam Jet Ale, which is only sold in bomber bottles. There's also two rotating flavored beers on tap for the summer.

The coolest part about running a brewery is simply serving people who like the beer and like to have fun, Anderson said. The new outdoor stage helps transform the taproom into a place for good music and entertainment, he said.

"We're trying to provide a very fun establishment, so it's not just the beer and our name," Anderson said.

The brewery's first head brewer was Steadman, who left after a year to open a brewery in New Mexico. The brewery's assistant brewer was promoted to head brewer after learning the brewery's recipes under Steadman.

"It's not that hard, it's like baking a cake," Anderson said.

The brewery is focusing on recipes it's used before and making small tweaks like adding flavoring to them, Anderson said. Other than that, the recipes aren't changed much, he said.

"We do have some good recipes," Anderson said.

The brewing system can produce 2,000 barrels per year and current production is half of that, Anderson said. He'd like to "expand this tremendously," which comes from increasing the brewery's distribution. The beer is currently in area establishments and in the Twin Cities and Rochester, he said, with plans to expand bit by bit.

"We're just doing it a little bit here, a little bit there," Anderson said. "Trying to keep the mystique of Gull Dam beer out there."

Gull Dam beer is getting good reviews and the name is a "marketing phenomenon," Anderson said. Because of that, the potential for the brewery is "endless," he said.

"Someday if I could buy a Gull Dam beer down in Miami, I think that'd be pretty cool," Anderson said.

FACTBOX:

Business: Gull Dam Brewing

City: Nisswa

Number of employees: 12

Interesting or little known fact: The Gull Lake Dam, for which Gull Dam Brewing is named, is 104 years old.