Progress: Bottoms up, Brainerd lakes area

A handful of local brewers have been working hard the past few years to make Brainerd lakes area breweries into destinations on par with the area's iconic lakes.

There are currently four breweries operating in the area. A fifth brewery is planning to open later this year and a sixth brewery is planning for a spring 2017 opening.

These breweries are the local representation of a national and statewide trend of craft beer growth. The total number of U.S. breweries reached a record level in 2015, the U.S. Brewers Association reported in December. As of late last year there were 4,144 breweries in the country, topping the historic high of 4,131 breweries in 1873.

Minnesota hasn't been immune to the trend either, as the number of breweries in Minnesota has steadily grown in the past few years, according to the Brewer's Association. A search for breweries in Minnesota on the Brewer's Association website reveals 172 breweries.

According to the association, beer production nationwide fell 0.2 percent in 2015, while craft beer production increased 13 percent. The Brewer's Association is a trade association representing small and independent American craft brewers.

However you look at the numbers, craft beer production has grown nationally and statewide and in the past few years, the trend has seeped into the Brainerd lakes area. Still, the local craft brewery community is a young one: the oldest craft brewery in the area, Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter, opened in January 2013, less than four years ago.

The area brews have already started popping up at beer festival events in the area, including the upcoming Harvest Moon Brew Fest Sept. 10 in Aitkin. Jack Pine Brewery, Big Axe Brewing Company, Cuyuna Brewing Company and Roundhouse Brewery will join the selection of beers from throughout the state at the event. The annual Grand Brewfest at Grand View Lodge also features area breweries in addition to breweries from the rest of the state.

Nisswa connections

With four and soon to be six breweries in the area looking for consumers, people might think the breweries are elbowing themselves out of the way for their part of the market share. Instead, the breweries have embraced each other and the collaborative community that comes with brewing beer.

Mark Anderson, owner of Gull Dam Brewing in Nisswa, said when it comes to more breweries popping up in the area, "the more, the merrier." Having more breweries makes Brainerd a more attractive option for people who want to come to the area to try different breweries, he said.

Anderson's interactions with the area brewers has a lot to do with navigating different government regulations. He's closest to Chris French, owner of Big Axe Brewing Company, because of their interactions with the Nisswa City Council.

"Our relationships have mostly been talking about local government issues," Anderson said.

There wasn't much competition for breweries last summer when Big Axe opened, French said. Since then, Roundhouse Brewery opened in Brainerd and two other breweries announced plans to open. There's a lot of bars and restaurants in the area that seem to get by, he said, so having multiple breweries shouldn't be an issue.

"People are enjoying craft beer and supporting it," French said.

The breweries in the area are friendly with each other, French said, because if they work together, they all benefit. Something like a brewery tour that stopped at all the breweries would be an "excellent benefit to all of us," he said.

"We'll all just keep working to do the best we can to make the best beer," French said. "Let's hope the area supports all of us and we're all successful."

There will definitely be more breweries coming to the area, French said, because it's a great business to start small and grow incrementally. There's not many barriers to entry, he said, other than market saturation.

Brainerd/Baxter bond

Roundhouse Brewery co-owner and president Mark Lelwica said he was shocked by the reception he got when he told brewers in the area about their plans to open a brewery. They were welcomed with open arms, he said, and he learned quickly the craft brewing community is a fraternity of passionate people.

"I never envisioned this to be a competition," Lelwica said. "I've always envisioned this to be a collaboration."

Co-owner and chief financial officer Dan Meyer has already started meeting patrons who have come to the area because there's now four breweries to check out.

It's hard to predict where the local brewery community is going to go, Lelwica said. The area will be covered well for the next couple of years, which will force brewers to produce a better product, he said. Some more breweries might pop up, but they'll need a good product and a good experience to do well.

There's plenty of opportunities for brewers if they scale their production correctly, Meyer said. A brewer needs to identify their market and build their system to fit it, as opposed to starting small and hoping to explode in growth, like Summit Brewing Company in St. Paul did.

"Frankly, I'd hate to see somebody try to open one and fail," Meyer said. "Because then right away, it sort of puts a black eye on the rest of us."

Jack Pine Brewery owner Patrick Sundberg knows all the other brewers at the area breweries "on a first-name basis," he said. It's good to have people like that to bounce ideas off of, he said. A brewery taproom feels like a neighborhood pub, he said, and everyone has their favorite one. Still, a lot of local craft beer fans go to different breweries and don't stick to just one.

"You don't really have much of a brand loyalty," Sundberg said. "You always want to try new flavors, experiment with new things."

The collaborative relationship with the area breweries means more potential for beer tourism, Sundberg said. When he started, his was the only brewery within 60 miles. Now, people can visit the area for a day and hit four breweries.

Growing group

So far, Cuyuna Brewing Company owner Nick Huisinga has met some of the Roundhouse Brewery owners, who provided him with some tips for inspections. He's also met with Sundberg and talked about different setups for brewery equipment. He also has connections with Foxhole Brewhouse in Willmar and Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London.

"Other brewers are happy to help out," Huisinga said. "Everybody I've talked to has been great and the community's been great."

Brewers have a mentality that they're not competing with each other, Huisinga said. Rather, they're competing against beer behemoths like Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller for the overall beer market share.

"When you have that mentality and that idea, you can help somebody out," Huisinga said.

Larger breweries have started taking notice of the booming growth of homebrewing, Huisinga said. Some have taken the step of posting scaled-down versions of their beer recipes online so people can try them at home.

"It's really neat because it's about raising more awareness and making quality craft beer, not about competing with each other," Huisinga said.

Before Prohibition, there used to be a brewery in every town, Huisinga said, because it was the only way for people to get beer before refrigerated shipping came around. Today, local breweries are part of the "buy local" movement and are helping bring communities together, he said.

The Local Artisan Brewery wants to be a part of the local brewery community, co-owner Jesse Bleichner said, in order to draw people to the area and promote brewery tourism.

The Bleichners were waiting until the lease was signed before reaching out to the area brewers and letting them know about their plans, co-owner Jessica Bleichner said. They've toured the breweries and hope to organize brewery tours or other events with the breweries, she said.

"Any of the towns that we've visited where there's multiple breweries, they help each other out," Jessica said. "I hope for it to definitely be a fun community."

FACTBOX:

Timeline of Brainerd lakes area breweries

January 2013—Jack Pine Brewery opens

October 2014—Gull Dam Brewing opens

May 2015—Big Axe Brewing Company opens

April 2016—Roundhouse Brewery opens

Fall 2016—planned opening for Cuyuna Brewing Company

Spring 2017—planned opening for Local Artisan Brewery

Spring 2017—planned opening of Jack Pine Brewery expansion