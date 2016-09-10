Business Notes - Sept. 11

Candace Rolstad purchased The Cut Above, Brainerd, on Aug. 1 from Dee Crochet, who had owned the business for 33 years.

Rolstad has been doing hair for 11 years and has owned and worked at the Nisswa Hair Salon for six years. She plans to work at both locations. Crochet plans to continue working at The Cut Above. Rolstad went to Cosmetology Careers in Duluth and graduated in 2005.

Severson earns specialist certification

The Minnesota State Bar Association announced the certification of Mark Severson, Severson Porter Law, as an MSBA Board Certified Real Property Law Specialist.

This certification program is administered by the MSBA and approved by the State Board of Legal Certification.

The certified specialist designation is earned by leading attorneys who have completed a rigorous approval process, including an examination in the specialty area, peer review and documented experience. Certified attorneys have demonstrated superior knowledge, skill and integrity in their specific field and can use the designation of specialist to advertise their credentials.

The MSBA is accredited as an independent professional organization for certifying attorneys as Criminal Law Specialists, Real Property Law Specialists, Civil Trial Law Specialists and Labor and Employment Law Specialists. This achievement has been earned by fewer than 3 percent of all licensed Minnesota attorneys. Go to mnbar.org/certify for more more information. The MSBA has been accredited as an independent professional organization for certifying attorneys as Real Property Law Specialists since 1988.

Mernin joins Edina Realty Baxter sales office

BAXTER—Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, recently announced David Mernin joined its Baxter sales office.

A 10-year resident of the Brainerd lakes area, Mernin lives in East Gull Lake with his family.

Prior to joining Edina Realty, Mernin worked at Exit Realty for more than two years. He also has 30 years of experience in other areas of real estate, including real estate investment and business consulting. He has a bachelor's degree in quantitative methods and information systems and is a certified management consultant.

Mernin specializes in single family homes, lake homes, new construction and development properties.

Cuyuna chamber seeks board applications

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications to fill two open board of director positions for the 2017 to 2019 term.

The board is responsible for ensuring excellent management of the organization. Members work together with the executive director to enable the chamber to achieve its mission of enhancing economic growth and its vision of providing opportunities for members to be more successful, the chamber reported.

The two new members will replace Todd Craven and Jim Mayne, whose terms are expiring. Prospective board members must be active Cuyuna Lakes Chamber members in good standing.

Those who are interested in becoming a Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board member may request an application by contacting Executive Director Jessica Holmvig at 218-546-8131 or sending a message to jessica@cuyunalakes.com. The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

Hight joins St. Cloud State faculty

Greg Hight joins the faculty of the Herberger Business School at St. Cloud State University to

teach courses in finance and investments starting in the academic year 2016-17.

Before this appointment, Hight worked as a registered investment adviser and financial adviser in Deerwood and Brainerd. His research and writing in finance and investments have appeared in commercial, trade and refereed periodicals with work published in the United States and Great Britain.

The Herberger Business School offers nine business majors, an MBA program, a Master of Science in Information Assurance and education abroad opportunities, among others.

Minnesota Energy presents safety grants

Minnesota Energy Resources, along with its charitable giving entity, Wisconsin Public Service Foundation, awarded more than $12,000 to Minnesota Energy Resources service area first responders as part of the foundation's safety grant opportunity.

This is the second year the grant has been offered at Minnesota Energy Resources and more than 40 area first response agencies applied for funding. Those selected to receive up to a $2,000 grant may use it as part of a well-planned integrated public safety initiative to purchase equipment and provide professional development.

Wisconsin Public Service Foundation is a private, charitable foundation funded by company shareholders and has no impact on electric and natural gas rates charged to Minnesota Energy Resources customers.

An area recipient organization is Bertha Fire Department.

Solheim featured in Minnesota Physician article

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center CEO John Solheim was among those featured in "100 Influential Minnesota Health Care Leaders," an article published in the August 2016 edition of Minnesota Physician that recognizes the leaders who help make health care in Minnesota a global model of excellence.

Once every four years the publication invites readers to submit the names of colleagues for acknowledgment in outstanding leadership.

The purpose of the feature article is to share with Minnesota Physician readers the variety of leadership that contributes to the high quality of health care delivery in Minnesota. Solheim was selected for providing inspiration and leadership across the spectrum of clinical and health care policy, research and management. Nominated health care leaders were asked two questions, regarding the biggest changes in the past four years and the biggest challenges ahead for the next four years. Those answers made up the bulk of the feature.

In a news release from CRMC, Solheim was noted for serving as CEO since 2012. Under his leadership, CRMC opened a $5 million medical clinic in Baxter, a $2 million Business Support Services building, a state-of-the-art, $13 million surgery center and Multi-Specialty Clinic, and a $1 million expanded Emergency Department and new Women's Imaging Center.

Also under Solheim's leadership, CRMC was named to Becker's Healthcare 150 Great Places to Work List and Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, named one of Soliant Health's Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S., received Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience and Outstanding Safety Excellence Awards, America's 100 Best Hospitals Women's Choice Award for Patient Experience and Obstetrics, as a HCAHPS' Home Health Honors recipient, and received the Minnesota Hospital Association's Community Benefit Award.

The organization was also accredited by The Joint Commission, Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery as a Center of Excellence. CRMC was also designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital and Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Solheim, who was also recognized by Becker's Hospital Review list of 50 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know, has 33 years of experience serving as CEO at four different healthcare facilities in Minnesota and Montana. A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, he served as the Montana ACHE Regent from 2003-06 and was recognized with ACHE's Distinguished Service Award in 2009. Solheim is a member of the Minnesota Hospital Association Board and its rural health committee and has served as chair of the Montana Hospital Association and VHA Mountain States Board. A graduate of Concordia College, Moorhead, Solheim received his master's degree in hospital administration from the University of Minnesota.

EVENTS

Coffee, Business Chat set in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE—The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation invites people to stop by for coffee and a business chat with its Execs, experienced business executives.

Those Execs offer time to be available to anyone having business questions. Questions on all business subjects are welcomed and encouraged during this casual "chat."

The Business Chat is 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday at Pine Peaks Restaurant, 35654 County Road 66, Crosslake.

This project was funded in part by: BLAEDC, Initiative Foundation, Region Five Development Commission, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union and Minnesota Power.

Franciscan Sisters to host Friday Morning Coffee

LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce invites all chamber members,

employees and guests to the Friday Morning Coffee from 7:30-9 a.m. Friday at the Franciscan Sisters Campus, 116 Eighth Ave. SE in Little Falls.

Announcements are made at 8 a.m. Sponsoring this month are the Franciscan Sisters.

Engaging skill-based volunteers

Volunteers seeking to share workplace skills is one of the top trends in volunteer engagement.

This is different from how many organizations currently involve volunteers. A session in Brainerd offers to learn how to capitalize on this opportunity.

The class is 1-3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Franklin Arts Center, Room 223, 1001 Kingwood St.

Organizations are rethinking how volunteers can be involved in skill-based and in higher level and leadership roles, program providers report.

This session will:

• Explore opportunities for involving volunteers in project leadership and skill-based roles,

• Look at the complexities of volunteers being placed in higher skill-based roles,

• Offer strategies for success in engaging volunteers in skill-based and higher responsibility roles.

This free program is provided by Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration through a training grant provided by Volunteer Generations Fund grant resources and ServeMinnesota.

To meet grant requirements, training participants will be asked to complete a short pre- and post-training assessment and to share organizational data on numbers of volunteer and volunteer hours.

Go online to www.mavanetwork.org/brainerdsbw for more information.

Business After Hours set Sept. 29

CROSBY—Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union is hosting the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 29 at 117 W. Main St., Crosby.

Business After Hours is a chamber function for members of the business community and is also open to the public, so bring business cards and get ready to network and build relationships while enjoying hors d'oeuvres, refreshments, and raffle prizes.

Know of someone interested in joining the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber? Ask them to join. Get up-to-date information about the chamber.

As a courtesy to the host, advanced registration is recommended.

To make a reservation, call the chamber office at 218-546-8131 or email jessica@cuyunalakes.com.

LAHRA plans second certification study group

The Lakes Area Human Resources Association plans to sponsor and support a Society for Human Resource Management certification study group.

The association noted an earlier certification study group was successful with 12 participants taking part and half already tested, passed and received SHRM certification.

The association reported it would like to support this program again in 2017 and is now measuring the level of interest. Plans are to sponsor and support another study group January through March of 2017. This will prepare participants for the May 1-July 15, 2017 SHRM testing window.

Participation through LAHRA can save people quite a bit compared to other organizations, such as St. Cloud State, which is reportedly charging $1,025 for the prep course. Last year, LAHRA asked for $560 per participant, which included all materials, instructor's fees and a list of other resources as part of the package.

