2014 RANGER XP 900 Polaris Pursuit Camo pictured. This recall involves all 2014 model year Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), about 42,500 units.

This recall involves all 2014 model year Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), about 42,500 units. The heat shield can fall off the vehicle, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

The recalled ROVs were sold in a variety of colors and have either three or six seats and a rear box. “Ranger” is printed on the rear box, and “900” is printed on the hood of the ROVs.

All 2014 Ranger 900 models and Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) are included in this recall. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.

Polaris has received 36 reports of the recalled ROVs overheating and catching on fire, including reports of three minor burns and one sprained wrist.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumer may contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The recalled vehicles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2013 through June 2014 for between $13,200 and $16,200 by Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn. and were manufactured in the U.S. and Mexico.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.