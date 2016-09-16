The washers come in gold, gray and white and measure about four cubic feet. “GE Profile” is printed on the front of the washers. The model number is located on the rear cover of the washer’s backsplash, above the water valve connections.

Theis recall involves about 222,000 units (in addition, about 450 units were sold in Canada) of three models of GE Profile high-efficiency top-loading clothes washers. An electrical component in the washers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled washers have the following model and serial number ranges: GE Profile™ top-loading clothes washers. Models: WPGT9350, WPGT9360 and WPGT9150. All serial numbers included.

Incidents/Injuries: GE Appliances has received 71 reports of internal washer components burning or catching fire, including three reports of fires resulting in about $129,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled washers and contact GE Appliances for a free repair.

Consumer Contact: GE Appliances toll-free at 877-830-9732 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.geappliances.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Sold at: Best Buy, Lowe’s, Sears, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide from June 2003 through October 2011 for between $900 and $1,400.

Manufacturer(s) GE Appliances, of Louisville, Ky. Manufactured in South Korea

