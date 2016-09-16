Easy Riders on Washington Street in Brainerd is on the National Bicycle Dealers Association’s list of 2016 America’s Best Bike shops. This is the second year the Brainerd bike shop made the list. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

The NBDA's America's Best Bike Shops program is designed to identify and reward bicycle stores in North America against the highest performance standards in the industry.

Easy Riders was one of about seven bike shops in Minnesota to be recognized, with five in the Twin Cities and one in Duluth. To be considered, a store representative (owner or manager) must apply by filling out a detailed application, as well as agreeing to be mystery shopped by an outside company. Applicants are awarded points based on the application and shopping results, with only the highest performers being selected.

Applicants must be independent bicycle stores with a physical store open to the public that sells bicycles, parts, accessories, and has a service department. Fifty percent of a store's total sales must be related to bicycles, and be from a physical store location.

The online application asks shop owners to explain what sets them apart from the competition, how they develop customer loyalty, and what they are doing to make their corner of the globe more bicycle friendly.

Easy Riders, on Washington Street, was recognized as one of America's Best Bike Shops in 2015.

This is the fourth year for the program from NBDA. Easy Riders owned by Kenn and Lori Shepherd has been in the lakes area for more than 44 years. The shop employs eight staff members, who live the sport and love their community the National Bicycle Dealers Association reported.

Kenn Shepherd and two staff will attend the Interbike Expo 2016 in Las Vegas later in September where they will attend the NBDA awards celebration for America's Best Bike Shop 2016. While in Vegas, they will be demo testing all the new 2017 Bicycle Industry product and attending three days of business, leadership, and technical seminars.

Easy Riders has been in its sixth facility over 44 years of continual improvement and constant growth. He has re-acquired the original two bikes that started it all — on display in his museum of bikes. He is on the Brainerd Walkable Bikeable Committee (recently supporting and helping to establish the designated Brainerd biking corridors and bike/car "sharrows"). He is part of sever local cycling clubs including the Paul Bunyan Cyclists as well as an active Lions member.

Brian Moon, store overseer/service manager, has been with Easy Riders since April 2015. Moon's focus is on strategic business and organizational development initiatives including the ongoing expansion of the Easy Riders Service Center. Moon is a Trek Certified Expert Technician, Park Tool School Certified, and has more than a decade of experience in manufacturing, product development, design and fabrication.

Greg Fagereng, sales manager, has been with Easy Riders for more than five years. He hosts and organizes local Frisbee Disc Golf League and is a disc golf pro and course designer. He is part of Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trail Maintenance Crew and attends the regular CLMTB committee meetings as an industry representative and local business advocate for the development of bicycle recreation/tourism in the Brainerd lakes and Cuyuna lakes area.

There are approximately 4,000 bike shops in the United States and fewer than 300 were chosen to be named America's best. To be considered, bicycle shops filled out what the association described as a detailed application. On it the shop described what set them apart from the

average retailer. "Mystery shoppers" then evaluated the business in more detail by visiting store,

reviewing their website and contacting the shop by phone to assess the performance from the

customers perspective the association reported. During the application process heartwarming stories came in from all over the country of shops that donate bicycles to children, work to find safe routes to schools, build bike trails, work to make cities more bike friendly, and organize free bicycling events to get people outside and help them maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"The program is designed to help consumers find great stores in their area that will provide expertise and professionalism they need to get the most benefit from cycling," the association reported. The national bicycle dealer Association has sponsored the program for three years.

Easy Riders is the regional Trek Bike retailer and recently became a register Trek Electric Bike dealer.