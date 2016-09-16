Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb, financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings.

You can be frugal during retirement by clipping coupons, managing your thermostat and avoiding dining out.

These are noble endeavors to help keep your retirement budget under control, but thinking about your taxes is likely to offer you significantly greater savings. Over the years, we've seen a number of tax mistakes that are commonly made by retirees. Fortunately, the three we're going to highlight can be avoided with a bit of foresight and proper financial planning.

Mistake 1: Ignoring Favorable Tax Rates

Everybody likes the benefits of tax-advantaged retirement accounts. But solely focusing on these accounts can cause you to overlook the benefits that come from having a portion of your portfolio in a taxable account. Specifically, long-term capital gains (i.e., gains on assets held longer than a year) can be taxed as low as 0 percent if your taxable income is below the 25 percent bracket ($37,650 for singles; $75,300 for joint filers in 2016).

Let's say you and your spouse have an annual adjusted gross income of $60,000 in retirement and sold some highly appreciated stock in a brokerage account that had total gains of $40,000. If you sold that stock all at once, about $25,000 of that gain would be taxed at the 15 percent capital gains rate, leaving you with a tax bill of approximately $3,750.

If you instead sold $15,000 worth of stock the first two years and the remaining $10,000 the third year, you would avoid having any of your gains taxed, assuming tax rates remain the same.

Mistake 2: Not Timing Your Income

When thinking about income projections in retirement, it's often imagined as a straight line. The reality is that your income and expenses will fluctuate from year to year. As a result, you can save on taxes by drawing from your tax-deferred savings (traditional IRA and 401(k)) when you have lower income needs and tax-advantaged (Roth IRA) or taxable savings in years with larger expenses.

Imagine you want to renovate your home, and those renovations have a price tag of $30,000. If we again assume you have $60,000 in adjusted gross income, withdrawing that $30,000 solely from a traditional IRA would mean about $15,000 would be taxed at the 25 percent rate rather than at the 15 percent rate, thereby subjecting you to about $1,000 in excess taxes.

Rather than taking distributions from your tax-deferred IRA, a better option may be to withdraw that money from a Roth IRA, thereby allowing you to avoid creeping into the 25 percent bracket.

Mistake 3: Forgetting about Roth Conversions

When you are younger, setting up a tax-deferred account is easy, and it's a smart thing to do. But when you reach age 70.5, you'll have to take required minimum distributions from your tax-deferred accounts. These RMDs can produce a spike in your taxable income, opening up the possibility you'll move into a higher tax bracket.

Proactively converting your tax-deferred dollars into a Roth better protects you from RMDs as assets in a Roth IRA are exempt from RMD rules. And while you will have to pay income taxes on the amount you convert, it gives you greater control in deciding when to pay the tax on your tax-deferred savings.

Remember, being frugal and managing expenses are commendable, but one of the best ways to assist your retirement budget is by engaging in savvy year-round tax planning.

This information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax advice. We suggest that you discuss your specific tax issues with a qualified tax adviser.