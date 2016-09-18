To support hands-on learning from local professionals, the Bridges Career Academies & Workplace Connection program offers high schools in Region Five the opportunity to participate in local business tours.

Thanks to the Region Five Development Commission, area schools have been reimbursed for their travel expenses to and from tour sites.

Tours allow groups of students and a teacher a customized visit of businesses to learn more about occupations within that industry and the work environment. Tours typically last 30-90 minutes, and students are required to research and prepare for the tour.

The R5DC, as well as the Otto Bremer Foundation and MicroNet, also supported the development of a streamlined request and evaluation process for high school teachers who are seeking out business tours.

Business tours are just one of the many project coordinated by Bridges. The Bridges Workplace Connection program offers job shadows, speakers in the classrooms and career videos, the career depot and an annual career exploration day—all of which integrate work-based learning between schools and business and showcase career options that are available in the Brainerd lakes area.

Bridges other component, the Career Academies, offer a sequence of courses focusing on career pathways. Courses are project based with hands-on learning activities. Each course teaches technical skills, employability skills and has a real-world business experience. Students have practical learning opportunities throughout the courses that transfer to activities beyond the school day.

All of these Bridges efforts are designed to help the next generation workforce become better prepared to meet the demands of local employers, especially in careers that are high-wage, high-skill and high-growth.

In addition to the Region Five Development Commission, the Bridges Career Academies & Workplace Connection is funded in part by the following organizations: Blandin Foundation, Brainerd Area Rotary Club, Brainerd Area Sertoma Club, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, Carl Perkins Central Lakes Consortium Funding, Crow Wing Power, Initiative Foundation, MicroNet/ChamberMaster, the National Joint Powers Alliance, the Otto Bremer Foundation, and Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program and are supported by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber, Central Lakes College, and participating school districts. Go to www.BridgesConnection.org for more information.