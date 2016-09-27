There’s virtually no interest in Victorian furniture. "Most often, shoppers want items that remind them of visits to their grandparents’ houses," said Staples Mill antiques store co-owner Bob Miller. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

ST. PAUL - Everything was old in the Stillwater antiques store.

Except for Liz Fritz. The 25-year-old meandered through the catacombs of Staples Mill Antiques last week, feeling a bit out of place as the youngest person in the building.

“Our generation just doesn’t have the appreciation of antiques,” said Fritz, gazing at a rack of china.

Her companion, 26-year-old Mitch Edgett, added, “None of my friends would come here.”

That’s why, in the world of retail, antiques stores are becoming old-fashioned.

The stores, once mainstays on Minnesota’s Main Streets, are drying up like 100-year-old newspapers. They are failing to appeal to younger customers, who prefer websites and IKEA-modern styles.

The number of Minnesota antiques stores has dropped about 15 percent in 10 years. Stillwater, once home to about 30 general-purpose antiques stores, today has six, according to Staples Mill co-owner Bob Miller.

He struggled to remember the names of the departed. “Let’s see, there was Mulberry’s, Country Charm, Take a Peek Antiques …”

“… and Gabrielle’s and Moore Antiques,” interjected a store clerk.

The aging of the antiques business is uneven.

The aging of the antiques business is uneven.

Some stores, such as Staples Mill, are thriving. And some kinds of antiques are selling well.

“I would say it’s mixed. For fine antiques, business is slow. For collectibles and Fisher Price toys and jewelry, steady,” said Carol Eppel, director of the Minnesota Antiques Dealers Association.

“For furniture, it’s dead in the water.”

There is still demand for the most expensive and least expensive furniture, just not all that stuff in the middle.

“It is not the economy. The money is there. It has to do with changing tastes,” Eppel said. “Everyone wants simple lines, bright colors and no clutter.”

Baby boomers are retiring and downsizing, flooding the market with antiques.

“I get calls, almost every day, from people who want to get rid of stuff,” said Eppel. “I don’t get calls from people looking for things.”

Paul Post publishes The Old Times, a monthly newspaper for antiques dealers. His tally of Minnesota dealers has dropped 15 percent in 12 years, to 190.

Paul Post publishes The Old Times, a monthly newspaper for antiques dealers. His tally of Minnesota dealers has dropped 15 percent in 12 years, to 190.

Not only are the numbers dropping, he said, but the survivors were forced out of high-visibility sites after the Great Recession. “The rents go up, and the landlord says he wants a chain store in there,” Post said.

He writes about the state of the industry. “In July, my newsletter was the most negative one I have written in 12 years,” Post said.

He’s optimistic that the business will rebound, eventually.

“There will always be a place for old things. From generation to generation, people will always do a bit of looking back,” said Post.

But Eppel isn’t so sure.

“I don’t think I will live long enough to see it come back,” she said. Eppel estimated that 30 antiques stores have closed in Minnesota in five years. The association website lists 584 antiques stores.

Paul Nieland, the 12-year owner of Second Street Antique Mall in Hastings, said dealers were blindsided by a change in consumer tastes.

“No one comes in anymore and says they have a big house and need to fill it up,” Nieland said. “Everything follows a fashion. Big round oak tables were bid up to the moon 20 years ago.”

Antiques dealers are steeped in the past and love to imagine history being witnessed by their wares. They are annoyed when customers show no similar appreciation.

At Eppel’s store in Stillwater, people mostly buy knickknacks.

“It’s Little Golden Books and Arby’s glasses that still have the ‘Made in China’ stickers on the back,” she said. “I am hard-pressed to see why anyone wants an A&W Root Beer mug. Maybe it fits their décor.

“They are spending money. They don’t care.”

Most often, said antiques store co-owner Miller, shoppers want items that remind them of visits to their grandparents’ houses.

Accordingly, what he sells successfully are the mid-century antiques, including the styles of Arts and Crafts, Primitives and Danish Modern. “We added more ’50s and ’60s and retro stuff,” Miller said.

There’s virtually no interest in Victorian furniture.

Younger people grow accustomed to internet shopping, said Tom Eichten, one of the 30 dealers selling in Staples Mill in Stillwater, MN.

“They shop online. They get groceries online." - Tom Eichten, one of the 30 dealers selling in Staples Mill.

“They shop online. They get groceries online. They come in here like this” — he mimicked holding a smartphone to photograph an item so it could be found on the internet.

“Most of them are” — he shudders at the word — “minimalists.”

Behind him, a youngish couple perused the coin and lamps area, with tricycles dangling overhead.

“I grew up next to my grandmother, and this brings back memories,” said Jennifer Nelson, 39, of Taylors Falls.

“But a lot of kids today don’t know their grandparents. So they don’t support history.”

“It’s the computer age. People today don’t spend time with their families,” said husband Nick, 36.

And the appreciation of the rich history of antiques?

“I think it ended,” he said, “with our generation.”

---

By Bob Shaw, St. Paul Pioneer Press

