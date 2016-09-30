Business Notes Oct. 2

Munsterman joins family medicine team

PINE RIVER—Nurse Practitioner Danielle Munsterman joined the family medicine team at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pine River Clinic in Pine River.

Munsterman earned a master's degree in nursing from Winona State University in Winona. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

As part of the family medicine team, Munsterman will care for patients of all ages.

"I love the idea of taking care of an entire family and having the opportunity to have a positive impact on their health and well-being," Munsterman said in a news release. "I am passionate about promoting wellness in an attempt to prevent chronic health conditions."

Blum named chief financial officer

Hamilton Health Center, Harrisburg, Pa., named Eric Blum as its chief financial officer.

A Brainerd native, Blum graduated from Brainerd High School in 2003. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from North Dakota State University, and has two master's degrees; a Master of Healthcare Administration, and an Master of Business Administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Blum previously worked for RDO Equipment Co. as a financial planning analyst, and prior to that as the controller and chief financial officer for Family

HealthCare, both based in Fargo, N.D.

Warner joins MMFCU as branch manager

BAXTER—Ashley Warner recently joined Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union as branch manager of the Crosby and Aitkin locations.

Warner began working in the financial industry in operations and has had experience at a number of financial institutions in a variety of roles. As branch manager of Aitkin and Crosby, Warner will be responsible for the Aitkin branch opening in early 2017, overseeing the operations in Crosby, and be responsible for daily branch operations, along with employee growth.

Warner has volunteered with Junior Achievement and currently serves as a Kinship Partners mentor and in the lunch buddy program at Cuyuna Regional Elementary School.

Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. The credit union has full-service offices in Alexandria, Baxter, Brainerd, Crosby and coming soon in Aitkin, as well as Detroit Lakes, Little Falls, Pequot Lakes, Twin Valley, and Staples; and a drive-through branch in Baxter.

Stratman elected vice chair

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's Senior Services Administrator Nancy Stratman is the new vice chair of the LeadingAge Minnesota Board of Directors.

She was unanimously elected by members recently at the organization's annual business meeting.

LeadingAge Minnesota is the largest association of organizations serving Minnesota seniors and represents 260 nursing homes. Stratman spent her working career in long-term care and has been CRMC's Care Center administrator for three years. She has a master's degree in management and a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Essentia Health offers employee scholarships

Essentia Health supports employees in their pursuit of knowledge offering an employee education fund with $28,000 in scholarships.

Four Essentia Health employees recently received scholarships through the Essentia Health Employee Education Fund totaling $28,000.

Criteria used to evaluate recipients includes their professional goals, recommendation letters and how they live out the mission and values of Essentia Health each day in their work.

"We are privileged to support our employees as they further their knowledge to improve themselves and the care they provide for patients and families," said Sarah Carlson, Human Resources director. "Investing in employees in this way also helps provide additional career development opportunities."

Recipients of the most recent scholarships include: Karli Dullum of Breezy Point for a doctor of nursing practice, Dorinda Epps of Brainerd for an associate degree in nursing, Zachary Hilde of Brainerd for a bachelor's degree in health systems management, Nicole Maxwell of Little Falls for a bachelor's degree in medical lab scientist.

EVENTS

LAHRA offers health endurance, well-being discussion

The Lakes Area Human Resources Association is hosting a session on "Health Endurance—Start and End with Well-being," from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Prairie Bay Grill and Catering, 15115 Edgewood Drive, Baxter.

Go to www.lahra.org for more information.

Guest speaker is Kathleen White, vice president of Health and Benefits Consulting, AON Hewitt.

The session begins with a discussion on defining well-being in the framework of the employer using the Aon Employer annual survey to provide benchmark information around what employers are doing to create a culture of well-being in their organizations.

"We will do a deeper dive into the four components of health that go beyond the physical well-being and into the four pillars of an impactful well-being program to include emotional, social, financial and physical," LAHRA reported. "What appeals to the different generations and how are they motivated? How are your peers designing their programs to increase productivity and have a positive influence on retention? Tackling the biggest challenge; the weight of the workforce, can provide the best value and outcomes for your employee population. "Understanding trends and the shocking reality that by 2030 all 50 dates could have obesity rates exceeding 44 percent and how to influence change in your population to decrease disease caused by obesity."

Affinity Plus employees join Plus it Forward Day

More than 540 Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union employees will spread kindness across Minnesota Oct. 10 as part of its fourth-annual Plus It Forward Day.

This year, Affinity Plus will be one of 25 Minnesota credit unions whose staff have picked up on the Plus It Forward spirit.

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union created and launched Plus It Forward Day in October 2013. The event has grown to involve 25 credit unions and 1,200 participants statewide. Together, an estimated 1,200 credit-union volunteers will directly assist nearly 22,000 people in 65 communities statewide by building and repairing; cleaning and organizing; cooking and serving; thanking and sharing small gifts; and much more, said Dave Larson, Affinity Plus president/CEO.

"Plus It Forward Day is simple: We are intentional about doing good for other people," Larson said in a news release. "Each year we step away from our day-to-day routines and engage the community beyond the walls of our credit unions. As we do, we remind ourselves that being kind is a simple, but profound, act. Kindness can change someone's day. It can change a life."

Affinity Plus founded Plus It Forward Day in 2013 as a day to scatter kindness in communities across Minnesota. Like many financial institutions, the credit union's 28 branches and other offices are closed on that day. But instead of a day off, Affinity Plus employees spent eight hours volunteering in their communities across Minnesota.

In 2015, Plus It Forward Day evolved to include 14 credit unions in the day's events. In 2016, it has grown to 25 credit unions.

In Brainerd, branch staff will hold a thank-you community barbecue for firefighters and local law

enforcement. They will pass out $5 grocery store gift cards to local shoppers with Plus It Forward cards that encourage recipients to "do something nice for someone else."

