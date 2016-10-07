This recall involves 13 types of Sargent Art tempera and finger paints. All colors and sizes of these Sargent Art paints are included: Art-Time Tempera Paint, Liquid Tempera Paint, Art-Time Washable Finger Paint, Supreme Tempera Paint, Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Finger Paint, Value Tempera Paint, Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Tempera Paint, Washable Finger Paint, Art-Time Washable Glitter Finger Paint, Washable Glitter Paint, Art-Time Washable Paint, Washable Tempera Paint, Fluorescent Tempera Paint.

The paint can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to certain bacteria can have adverse health effects in immunocompromised individuals, posing a risk of serious illness including a bacterial infection. Consumers with healthy immune systems are not generally affected by the bacteria.

Description: This recall involves 13 types of Sargent Art tempera and finger paints. All colors and sizes of the following types of Sargent Art paints are included in the recall:

Art-Time Tempera Paint

Liquid Tempera Paint

Art-Time Washable Finger Paint

Supreme Tempera Paint

Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Finger Paint

Value Tempera Paint

Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Tempera Paint

Washable Finger Paint

Art-Time Washable Glitter Finger Paint

Washable Glitter Paint

Art-Time Washable Paint

Washable Tempera Paint

Fluorescent Tempera Paint

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled paints and contact Sargent Art for a full refund.

Recall Details: About 2.8 million units of paint in the U.S. (in addition, 20,000 units in Canada)

Consumer Contact: Sargent Art at 800-827-8081 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, or online at www.sargentart.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Sold At: Hobby Lobby, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ShopSargentArt.com from May 2015 to June 2016 for between $1 and $8.

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.