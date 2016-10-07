Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch Inwards Grocery store on Oak Street, Brainerd's last true neighborhood grocers, is expected to close this month. The store has been a fixture in southeast Brainerd since the early 1920s.

In the 1920s, Henry Gaboury Confectioner opened on the 1400 block of Oak Street, transforming into a grocery when neighborhood stores were commonplace throughout the city.

Over the decades, even through ownership changes, the little grocery store with a bit of everything continued. This month, the history of that store—much unchanged since those early days—is ending.

Inwards Grocery store has been a staple of the southeast neighborhood since 1981. After spending countless hours and years of working seven days a week, Cheri and Ron Inwards are closing the store and selling the last of the merchandise right down to iconic signs. For those who want to see what a real neighborhood grocery store is like, there is still time before that chapter is likely to close forever.

Lakewood Health System will be celebrating the official groundbreaking of its Staples and Pillager clinic expansion projects at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Staples and 5:30 p.m. Monday in Pillager.

Lakewood reported the celebration will include a brief presentation by Lakewood President and CEO Tim Rice, Board Chairs Loren Morey and Mary Theurer, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Halfen. The event will include informational materials, artistic renderings of what the completed project will look like and refreshments will be served. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, BWBR Architects, Nor-Son Construction, and various city and state government offices also plan to attend.

The dirt pile for construction visible from Highway 371 south of Costco and next to the DN Nail and Spa is waiting for a future Jiffy Lube center. Lining up contractors to handle the specialized concrete requirement for the construction has been part of the delay in moving forward.

Also, the planned development with a proposed T.J. Maxx, PetSmart, ULTA Beauty and the as yet unofficially named national sports retailer (which has included plenty of skuttlebutt that the retailer is Dick's Sporting Goods) has yet to start construction. Earlier this year, Chris Moe, vice president of leasing and development with HJ Development in Wayzata, said if the project didn't break ground by the end of August, its future could be questionable. A few readers asked if the delay was based on issues with city approval. Recently, in a phone interview, Moe said regulations and permits were not the issue but the delay was based on his tenants and their schedules for store openings. An update on the project is anticipated soon.

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., which operates Bon-Ton, Boston Store, Bergner's, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers stores, reports it is seeking to hire 13,000 associates for all its store locations to service customers during the busy holiday season.

The company is also hiring 500 additional associates for all of its distribution centers and its e-commerce fulfillment center.

For more information, go online to www.careers.bonton.com or stop by a store to apply. The Bon-Ton Stores were among others, like Macy's, announcing plans to hire scores of employees for the holiday season.