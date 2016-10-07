Madden's announces leadership changes, retirement

The family behind Madden's Resort is making leadership changes as Brian Thuringer retires. Deborah (Madden) Thuringer (left), Ben Thuringer, Abbey (Thuringer) Pieper and Brian Thuringer are transitioning roles as the next generation moves into greater leadership roles. Submitted photo

As Thuringer transitions to chairman of the board and relinquishes himself from day-to-day responsibilities of the property, Abbey (Thuringer) Pieper will assume the role of treasurer and chief sales and marketing officer and Ben Thuringer will assume the role managing director and chief operating officer. Brian Thuringer's retirement was celebrated with a surprise party on the Oct. 3, where he was surrounded by close friends and family.

Madden's on Gull Lake was initially opened by Jack and Jim Madden in 1936 and was later taken over by Brian Thuringer and Deborah (Madden) Thuringer. After spending more than 30 years growing up at and working on the property, their children Abbey and Ben will work closely with the 350 person Madden's staff to maintain its reputation as one of the Midwest's more premiere vacation destinations, the resort reported.

"My brother Ben and I are very excited for our father to be taking this huge step in his career," says Pieper. "He's worked extremely hard to make Madden's a one-of-a-kind destination and we're humbled to be following in his footsteps. He and our mother have taught us so many valuable lessons about how to make Madden's a great place and we look forward to continuing the tradition in our family's honor."

Madden's on Gull Lake will close for the 2016 resort season in late October of 2016 and will re-open for its 2017 season in April.

Madden's on Gull Lake is located on more than 1,000 acres with 285 guest rooms, 42,000 square feet of meeting space and the ability to comfortably accommodate more than 600 guests.