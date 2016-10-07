From tourism to terabytes

The area has been the state's premier vacation destination for generations of families in search of a place to relax, recharge and create lifelong memories.

Tourism has been—and probably will always be—the backbone of Brainerd's economy, but the area's economic landscape is quietly starting to shift. An unlikely commercial sector—about as far-removed from tourism as one could possibly get—is enjoying significant growth in the area, bringing with it good-paying jobs and providing diversity to the local economy.

The technology sector is on the rise. The Brainerd lakes area is now home to a growing number of tech companies that are benefitting from a tech-friendly infrastructure and a "quality-of-life quotient" that's off the charts.

Tech companies are noticing Brainerd, Baxter and surrounding communities like Pequot Lakes and Crosslake for a number of reasons, including a robust fiber optic network, a homegrown workforce that's trained for technology careers, and available and affordable real estate.

Tech companies also have support from the local business community, which partnered with the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation to develop "Tech Ready," an initiative it launched to attract tech companies that are considering new markets in which to relocate or expand, said BLAEDC Executive Director Sheila Haverkamp, in a news release. Tech Ready is also a local resource for people who are thinking about a technology-related career or looking for a tech job. Recruiting tech professionals to the area is another component of the initiative.

More importantly, Haverkamp said, is that Tech Ready is a marketing strategy to show tech companies that the Brainerd lakes area has all the pieces in place for them to be successful here.

"The Tech Ready initiative has become its own brand, one that we need to continue to promote whenever and wherever we can," Haverkamp said. "Tech companies need to know that the workers, the infrastructure and the support are here, and that they can be successful in this beautiful area."

Implemented four years ago, Tech Ready seems to be working. The area is now home to more than 20 tech companies that employ about 1,000 people, and those numbers are on the rise. Among them are Landis+Gyr, an international energy management company that's based in Pequot Lakes; Baxter-based Gullview Technologies, which provides software development and IT support services; and Crosslake Sales, which sells bikes and bike parts online.

Ascensus is another example. Founded in Brainerd in 1975 as Universal Pension Inc., Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the country. The company has nearly 1,600 employees, a third of who work in the company's Brainerd offices. Ascensus provides 401(k) plan recordkeeping for employers, designs legal and consumer content for its programs, and offers education and consulting on retirement and savings services.

Ascensus Executive Vice President Steve Christenson worked with BLAEDC, area high schools and Central Lakes College to develop the Tech Ready initiative. The schools all incorporated technology into their curricula and, in the case of CLC, technology programs were developed to prepare students for technology careers. Some of the students coming out of the CLC program are currently working at Ascensus.

The Tech Ready initiative's crown jewel, however, is a state-of-the-art fiber optic network that continues to expand throughout the region, linking local businesses to the rest of the world through a high-speed Internet connection.

The fiber optic network dates back more than a decade, when BLAEDC teamed up with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber to look for ways to build a better broadband infrastructure. Consolidated Telecommunications Company stepped up, working with public and private groups, including the Brainerd School District, to start installing the fiber optic ring in the region.

Tech companies love fiber optics because it gives them the ability to move massive amounts of digital data quickly and globally. Ascensus, for example, works with about 8,000 financial organizations and 40,000 employers nationwide, so the need to have fast cyber connectivity is critical to the company's ability to communicate with its customers as well as the other 11 Ascensus offices scattered between Minnesota and the East Coast, Christenson said.

"The fiber optic network shows the foresight that this community had when it comes to linking the area to the rest of the world with high-speed Internet," Haverkamp said. "And now we're reaping the rewards. Tech companies are recognizing that we're more than just a tourism destination. We're a legitimate technology market."