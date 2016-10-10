Business Notes - Oct. 9

In addition to being a licensed real estate agent, Thornton's past experience in other real estate fields, including work for title and mortgage lending companies, gives her broad insight into all facets of the home buying and selling process.

Thornton has an associate of arts degree from Century College in White Bear Lake.

Most recently, she worked for three years as the city auditor for Kulm, N.D., before she

and her husband relocated to Moose Lake.

Tina

Thornton

BNI—Lake Country Connections names leadership

The new leadership team for the Lake Country Connections Chapter of Business Network International will be James Tousignant of Central Choice Financial as president, Trina Raymond of Luminous Prints as vice president, and Brad Kohorst of Party Time Rental as secretary/treasurer.

BNI, a worldwide business networking organization, offers members the opportunity to share ideas, contacts and most importantly, business referrals.

Trina

Raymond

James

Tousignant

Brad

Korhorst

GLAR hosts installation of officers

The Greater Lakes Association of Realtors hosted its annual Installation of Officers Sept. 29 at The Greater Lakes Association of Realtors in Baxter. The Minnesota Association of Realtors Incoming President Patty Zuzek installed the new officers. Minnesota Association of Realtor's Tracie Fogelson, president-elect, Chris Galler, CEO, and Rod Helm, past president were also in attendance.

New officers for the 2016- 2017 year are: President Carrie Lee, Keller Williams Realty Professionals, Baxter; President Elect Laurie Moe Geer, Coldwell Banker Cedar Point Realty, Walker; Treasurer Brad Wadsten, Edina Realty, Baxter; Secretary Sandy Swanson, Edina Realty; Past President Jim Fogarty, Lakes & Leisure Realty in Breezy Point; Directors: Galen Johnson, RE/MAX First Choice Real Estate, Park Rapids; Bill Satre, C-21 Brainerd Realty, Becky Sandelands, Sandelands Realty, Garrison, Pete Thomes, Edina Realty; Shayna McCulloch, Elite Title, Baxter; and Minnesota Association of Realtors Directors T.J. Simon, Wolff & Simon Real Estate, Park Rapids and Sheila Holley, Edina Realty in Baxter.

Awards were given to Laurie Moe Greer, Realtor of the Year, T. J. Simon, Realtor Citizen of the Year, GLAR Affiliate of the Year to Shayna McCulloch and Jack Antolak, Positive Realty,

and Lynn McCarthy, C-21 New Horizons in Little Falls, Realtor emeritus.

The Greater Lakes Association of Realtors has real estate professionals in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Mille Lacs and Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber announces board

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board of Directors at its last regular meeting appointed Ted Abear of Deerwood Bank and Shellie Wynn of Range Disposal as directors.

They will replace outgoing directors Todd Craven and Jim Mayne and serve three-year terms from January 2017 to December 2019.

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber thanked Craven and Mayne for their contributions while serving on the board. Craven has served multiple three-year terms and Mayne has served two three-year terms.

"Their dedication to the chamber and the Cuyuna Lakes area has truly inspired all of us," the chamber reported. "Thank you for your contributions, sacrifices, and collective enthusiasm. We hope to continue building on the successes of the chamber and make you proud of our accomplishments in the future.

"We appreciate our board members for their willingness to serve and share their knowledge, expertise and passion toward accomplishing our mission to improve the business climate in our Cuyuna Lakes communities.

The 2017 Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board of Directors are: Ted Abear, Deerwood Bank; Bill Bedard, Graphic Packaging International, treasurer; Dan Brown, Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew; Dean Hansen, Hansen Sports; Matt Larson, GuidePoint Pharmacy; Erin Mahoney, Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge, Secretary; Tom Martin, Red Rock Radio, president; Matt Perrine, Perrine Appraisals; Cindy Schneider, Neighborhood National Bank; Peggy Stebbins, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center; Amy Swensen, Backyard Greenhouse; Shellie Wynn, Range Disposal Services.

Marco, CRMC agreement to include managed IT

Marco expanded its service to a long-time customer and offerings to the healthcare market with its recent agreement with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

The $578,000, managed IT services contract includes level 1-3 support-desk assistance and a Marco employee on-site every day.

Turnaround for implementation will be a 'little out of the norm,' according to sales representative

Brady Knettel in a news release. "Cuyuna's contract with their current provider expires Oct. 1, so we had about 30 days to implement our solutions," Knettel said. "We usually like to have 60 days for this process, but we understand the situation and urgency."

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has been a client of Marco's managed print services for the last 20 years. Knettel said a smooth transition was anticipated.

Marco has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 31,000 customers across 50 locations

throughout Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.

EVENTS

Resort/campground operators Invited to MRCA

The Minnesota Resort & Campground Association invites all owners and managers of resorts and campgrounds in the state to attend its annual Fall Conference and Expo Oct. 25-27 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center in Alexandria.

The conference theme, "Changing Through the Seasons," reflects not only on making adjustments for different times of the year, but also on adapting to changing times and the seasons of an owner's life. That's reflected in such educational offerings as "How to Plan for Retirement" and "Changing Payment Technology." The keynote address, "Across the Generations," looks at what makes different generations tick. Presenter Kit Welchlin will share ideas for recruiting, managing, rewarding and relating to employees of all generations.

Other sessions will cover driving website traffic, pest control, low maintenance landscaping and erosion prevention, legal issues, housekeeping tips, identifying invasive species and "after the storm," lessons learned from resorters who have recently experienced Mother Nature's fury. Explore Minnesota Tourism Director John Edman will be on hand to discuss summer tourism trends. A number of local legislators will share their insights during a Friends of Tourism Breakfast.

Conference participants will enjoy tours of Lake Osakis properties: Buck Point Resort, Head of the Lakes and Holiday Resort, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at Arrowwood, our host. A vendor expo will featured products and services specific to the state's resort/campground industry. Owners and managers of area resorts and campgrounds are welcome to attend the vendor expo on Wednesday afternoon at no charge.

Awards will be presented during the conference, including induction of two campground owner couples into the Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame: Wally and Sue Heise of South Isle Family Campground in Isle and Dick and RuthAnn Holetz of Camperville in Mora. The recipient(s) of the Operator of the Year Award will be announced during the conference.

The MRCA is also offering a full-day licensed plumbing continuing education class the day before the Fall Conference at Arrowwood Oct. 24. For full details about the MRCA Fall Conference or the plumbing class, visit www.mnresortsandcampgrounds.org or call the MRCA at 651-778-2400.

'Meet an Exec' Thursday at Lakes Latte

PEQUOT LAKES—People are encouraged to stop by for coffee and a business chat with the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. Exces from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday at Lakes Latte, 31012 Government Drive, Pequot Lakes.

The experienced business executives have a wealth of information to share with the Brainerd Lakes community and will be available to anyone having business questions. Questions on all business subjects are welcomed and encouraged during this casual 'chat.'

Talent assessment and workforce planning set

The concept of a "knowledge economy" came into being with the wide acceptance of the idea that knowledge—embodied in the experience, skills and creativity of people—is the most important factor in creating an organization's competitive advantage. The phrase "people are our most important asset" was often simple rhetoric. Now, that rhetoric has become reality: an organization's success is directly linked to the talent it employs.

In this session, participants will learn about the ultimate goal in talent management: to align people strategies and organizational strategies to drive results.

K. David Hirschey is the principal of Personnel Management, Inc., a firm that provides leadership and support for Strategic Business Planning, Organizational Design, as well as Performance and Leadership Coaching activities for emerging growth and middle market organizations in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. In the past 22 years, Hirschey has consulted with over 418 organizations, the chamber reported.

The event is 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber's administration office. Cost for chamber members of $40 and $55 for non-members includes materials and light refreshments. Registration is required - via the chamber website or by calling 800-450-2838.

Other Fall 2016 Success Series sessions include:

• Nov. 17, Reduce Negativity: Eliminating Thought Circles and Tornadoes with Willow Sweeney.

• Dec. 7, Increase Your Sales Through More Effective Activities with Bruce Miles.

Visit the program webpage to learn more. Registration for each session opens about six weeks prior.

Blue Ox Business Academy's goal is to deliver high-quality, affordable, and convenient training that strengthens the community by helping businesses succeed. Established in 2015, the Academy is a partnership between the Brainerd Lakes Chamber and Anderson Brothers Construction.

Minnesota Revenue seeks feedback

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is looking for feedback on its website.

Take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FRZYN6M and respond by Oct. 28.

Little Falls chamber to host candidate forum

The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting MN State Senate and House of Representatives Candidate Forums, Wednesday, at Little Falls City Hall, 1007 Ave. NE, Little Falls, in the council chambers.

The State Senate will be from 9-10 a.m. and House of Representatives will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The Morrison County Commissioners—District 1 Candidate Forum is 9-10 a.m. will be Oct. 14 at Randall Community Center, 531 River Road, Randall.

This is not a debate. These forums are being sponsored to allow candidates the opportunity to inform voters as to why they feel they would be the best person for the position.

Candidates have been provided the questions prior to the event. All chamber members and the general public are invited to attend. For more information contact Deb at the chamber of

commerce 320-632-5155 or dboelz@littlefallsmnchamber.com.

Estate Planning Strategies Seminar set

Thrivent Financial will be presenting a free seminar designed to help in planning your estate and other end of life strategies.

This one-hour seminar will deal with Wills, Trusts, Power of Attorney, Healthcare Directives, Payable on Death, Transfer on Death, and other strategies to ensure individual wishes are put into effect. The seminars are 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Little Falls Senior Center, 510 Seventh St. NE., Contact Carlyle Olsen at 320-632-1655 for more information.

