Cass County hires New Economic Development Director

"We are pleased that Mike has accepted the executive director position and will be joining our team," said Bill Palmer, president of the Cass County EDC Board of Directors, in a news release. "His broad depth of experience will be an asset in building and supporting economic development across our region."

Prior to accepting the position of executive director, Paulus was a business consultant for the North Central Small Business Development Center and a business owner. In 2006, Paulus moved to Minnesota from Phoenix after a successful health care career as a nursing home administrator.

"Economic development has been my passion for many years," Paulus said. "It's imperative that we foster a supportive environment where businesses in Cass County can be born, develop, and grow. My experience as an entrepreneur, as a business consultant, and as a high-level executive will help area business owners develop and implement their strategic growth plans."

The Cass County Economic Development Corporation is a membership based organization made up of businesses and governmental partners who believe area communities need more jobs and a broader tax base. In 1997, the EDC was organized as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. The EDC is financially supported from the continued memberships of the businesses and cities that originally formed the organization.