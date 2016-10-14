Solely having tax-deferred dollars in retirement limits your planning opportunities, meaning you may want to consider diversifying how your savings may be taxed when you retire.

This leads us to a question that a listener of our radio program asked us:

Should I pay taxes on my retirement money now instead of waiting until I retire and begin

taking distributions?

The Pros and Cons of Tax-Deferred Dollars

What we often see when meeting with prospective clients is that they're taking full advantage of their tax-deferred savings option, typically within their employer-sponsored plan. Now there's nothing wrong with saving money on a tax-deferred basis, but solely using the tax-deferred bucket can limit your options in retirement.

There are, in fact, three different tax buckets in which you can save your money. There is

the aforementioned tax-deferred bucket, there is the tax-advantaged bucket (e.g., a Roth IRA) and the immediately taxable bucket (e.g., a money market or brokerage account).

What happens with the tax-deferred bucket is that, when you're working, you can essentially hide money from yourself. The percentage that you opt to contribute to your plan is deducted from your paycheck so that you never see it, and you avoid having to pay any taxes on that money until you begin taking distributions. This is one of the biggest upsides with the tax-deferred bucket—you're not only saving and investing the money you've contributed, but you're also able to save and invest the money you would have otherwise would have had to pay in taxes.

The downside is that you're going to eventually have to pay taxes on that tax-deferred money—whether from voluntary distributions or from required minimum distributions—and you'll be paying those taxes at an unpredictable rate, as tax rates may change in the future.

Why You May Want to Pay Taxes Early

Since your future tax rate is unknown and because having too much of your money in the tax-deferred bucket isn't always optimal, we encourage our clients to pay some taxes on their savings today by investing in a Roth IRA or converting some of their tax-deferred money to a Roth. Traditional IRA account owners should consider the tax ramifications, age and income restrictions in regards to executing a conversion from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. The converted amount is typically subject to income taxation.

While it's more painful today to pay the tax immediately, you'll likely be thankful down the

road that you did so. Consider you're retired and you want to treat yourself to a new car that costs $35,000. If all of your money is in the tax-deferred bucket, you may have to withdraw close to $45,000, depending on your tax bracket, to cover your tax liability. That new car just became significantly more expensive than it would have been if you had diversified your savings in the three tax buckets.

All three tax buckets have their own pros and cons, but typically it's best to have some percentage of your savings in each bucket, which means biting the bullet and paying some taxes today. The advantages of having a tax-free bucket of income in retirement will likely outweigh any unpleasantness from having a potentially higher tax bill this year.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. We suggest that you discuss your specific issues with a qualified adviser.

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of "Your Money" on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at yourmoney@wealthenhancement.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.