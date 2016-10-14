Business Notes - Oct. 16

Severson is a real property law specialist certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association. He focuses his practice in real estate, business and estate planning. Porter focuses his practice in business law, real property and civil litigation. Severson Porter Law has offices in Crosslake Crosby and Baxter.

Porter graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in mathematics, then graduated with distinction from the University of North Dakota School of Law. Porter grew up in Staples. Severson and Porter, both from the Brainerd lakes area, reported they are highly motivated to build from the foundation established by the firm's founding partner, Lonny Thomas.

Johnson joins Essentia Health in Brainerd

Dr. Daniel V. Johnson joined the internal medicine team at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic.

He will care for adults of all ages.

"I've always known where I wanted to be, even before I knew what I wanted to be," Johnson said in a news release. "I wanted to practice in a rural area because of the connections you make with people."

Johnson, who grew up in Big Lake, spent nine months in Brainerd while in the University of Minnesota Medical School's Rural Physician Associate Program. He helped implement an after-school walking program at Washington Educational Center and got to know the community, as well as physicians and staff at Essentia Health.

Johnson earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and Duluth. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis.

Elliott joins CRMC

Kristen Elliott of Seattle joined the staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's Rehabilitation Department as a Speech-Language Pathologist.

She will provide care for patients in Rehabilitation, the Care Center, Medical/Surgical and Intensive Care Unit areas and Home Care.

Elliott has a master of science degree in medical speech-language pathology from the University of Washington-Seattle and earned her bachelor of science degree in communicative disorders at Utah State University in Logan. She also earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Since completing her education, Elliott worked at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System's acute care, acute inpatient rehabilitation, spinal cord injury, and outpatient units in Seattle. She has additional clinical experience working at Hennepin County Medical Center, Queen Anne Healthcare, Child Strive-Everett, the University of Washington Medical Center and Speech and Hearing Clinic, Harborview Medical Center and the Young Adult Stroke Survivors Caregiver Support Group.

Elliott is originally from Bloomington.

Welch awarded Spirit of Advocacy Award

Paul Welch, executive director of Breath of Life Adult Day Service, Brainerd, was selected as the winner of the 2016 Spirit of Advocacy Award by LeadingAge Minnesota at their recent conference held at Madden's on Gull Lake.

The Spirit of Advocacy Award is given to individuals or organizations that make outstanding contributions in helping to educate lawmakers on the services provided by LeadingAge Minnesota, as well as advancing their legislative agenda at the Capitol.

"Paul jumped head first in our grassroots activity and his efforts should be an example to all our members" said Jon Lundberg, chair, LeadingAge Minnesota Board of Directors, in a news release. "In 2016, you single-handedly organized legislative visits at Breath of Life, not only for both state lawmakers but for your congressional delegate as well. These tours served to educate lawmakers on what Adult Day Services are all about and showcases how these services impact the quality of life for participants and caregivers. These tours also highlighted the need for adequate funding streams on the federal and state level to ensure access to these services. In addition to hosting your lawmakers, you responded to every action alert, sending emails and making calls to your lawmakers at crucial times during the session. We know you squeeze this all in on top of running your center."

Breath of Life Adult Day Service was established in 2001 as a nonprofit organization.

Comment periods begins for economic strategy

STAPLES—The 30-day comment period for Region Five Development Commission's Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy (CREDS) opens Monday and closes Nov. 16.

The draft document may be found at www.regionfive.org and comments regarding this plan may be directed to Dawn Espe at despe@regionfive.org or 218-894-3233.

Go to www.eda.gov/ceds or www.regionfive.org to learn more about the 2016-2021 CREDS.

Wasniewski attends Hunter Douglas conference

Lance Wasniewski, technical/product development manager with Lexington Manufacturing, attended the Hunter Douglas "Engaging in Quality Best Practices" conference in Broomfield, Colo.

Lexington manufactures engineered components for windows, doors, and other millwork and related industries, and was one of a few select suppliers invited to the conference.

Hunter Douglas is an international company specializing in window treatments and hosts the internal event annually. They bring in representatives from their facilities worldwide to focus on improving quality throughout the Hunter Douglas operations.

"We were honored to be invited to the Hunter Douglas conference. There was good discussion about improvements within the window industry," Wasniewski said in a news release. "A lot of information about tools and techniques was discussed during the updates and presentations covering best practices."

Capping the two-day conference, Lexington received the Hunter Douglas Proficiency Achievement Quality System Review award. Lexington earned the QSR award for achieving a high score on an audit performed by Hunter Douglas at the Lexington facility.

The day-long audit covered the processes throughout all aspects of Lexington's manufacturing procedures.

Lexington has 35 years of experience manufacturing a multitude of engineered components for windows, doors, and other millwork and related industries, as well as fire-rated door components, for the commercial and residential door industry.

Lemieux obtains industry designation

Brian E. Lemieux, owner and CEO of Lemieux Wealth Strategies, is among a group of financial professionals obtaining the Certified Wealth Strategist designation, administered by Cannon Financial Institute.

This designation is awarded to those individuals completing a comprehensive program of study surrounding key wealth management issues facing clients' today.

Obtaining the Certified Wealth Strategist designation provides financial services professionals with the technical knowledge, practice management processes and the client communication skills needed to create and build a client centric wealth advisory practice. The primary goal of the Certified Wealth Strategist practice is to work as an effective partner for their clients with more complex wealth issues.

"The creation of the CWS designation was in response to a need in the industry for a practical, application-based certification program for financial professionals," said Phil Buchanan, chairman of the board, Cannon Financial Institute, in a news release. "... Defined as an adviser with not only the competencies to understand their clients' specific wealth needs but the conversational skills to communicate it in a way that the client comprehends. Completing this designation distinguishes the recipient for their commitment to their clients' financial future,"

Lemieux manages approximately $45 Million in client assets. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

The Certified Wealth Strategist education and designation are administered by Cannon Financial Institute. The CWS Board of Standards awards credentials to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing certification requirements. To learn more about this program visit www.cannonfinancial.com for details.

Steinke gains specialist certification

Jerry B. Steinke, an attorney practicing in Brainerd, was certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a board certified real property law specialist.

This certification program is administered by the MSBA and approved by the State Board of Legal Certification.

The certified specialist designation is earned by attorneys who have completed a rigorous approval process, including an examination in the specialty area, peer review, and documented experience. The MSBA has been accredited as an independent professional organization for certifying attorneys as criminal law specialists, real property law specialists, civil trial law specialists and labor and employment law specialists.

Minnesota Power reaches contract to supply electricity to U.S. Steel

DULUTH—Minnesota Power reached a five-year agreement to supply electricity to U.S. Steel through at least December 2021.

The largest taconite producer on Minnesota's Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns the Minntac and Keetac taconite plants and mines on Minnesota's Iron Range, with a combined production capacity of 22 million tons of iron ore pellets per year. U.S. Steel also has a 14.7 percent minority ownership interest in Hibbing Taconite Co., where the annual production capacity is 9.1 million tons of iron ore pellets.

Minnesota Power filed a petition this week with the Minnesota Public Utilities

Commission requesting regulatory approval of the new contract. ALLETE, Inc. is an

energy company with headquarters in Duluth.

Minnesota Job Skills partnership supports training

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded workforce development grants totaling $2.1 million under the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership to train 1,881 workers.

The partnership awarded grants in two program areas: the Partnership Program, which provides funding for customized training at educational institutions for employees at Minnesota businesses, and the Low-Income Worker Training Program, which helps low-income workers gain job skills in growing fields and greater economic self-sufficiency.

"Education and good jobs drive economic opportunity in Minnesota. The Job Skills Partnership invests in both," said Lt. Governor Tina Smith in a news release. "This year, the program will help Minnesotans train for jobs in the building trades, advanced manufacturing and health care. Investments like these are critical to building an economy that works for all Minnesotans, everywhere in Minnesota."

"Over 286,000 Minnesotans have received training funded by the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership program, which has seen tremendous success in preparing Minnesotans for jobs of the future," said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. "The Low-Income Worker Training grants are essential to introducing people to occupations with income stability and solid growth prospects."

This area Partnership Program grants was awarded:

• Leech Lake Education Division, Leech Lake YouthBuild, $200,000. The funding will support training for 64 YouthBuild participants from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Students will work on obtaining their high school diploma, adult diploma or GED. They also will receive construction training and earn credentials in that field to qualify for jobs as construction laborers.

Local Contact: Patricia Broker, Leech Lake Education Division, 218-335-8230

The Minnesota Job Skills Partnership works with businesses and educational institutions to train or retrain workers, expand work opportunities and keep high-quality jobs in the state. The program has awarded $43.9 million since 2011 to train 50,580 workers and has leveraged $83.3 million in private funding.

EVENTS

Staples initiative offers free entrepreneur training

STAPLES—Last winter the Staples community started working with the Initiative Foundation on the Thriving Communities Initiative that included more than 100 residents working to create a plan that would build upon their current assets to keep their community thriving.

Through a collaborative effort including business owners, community groups, volunteers and city

officials, Staples is now working towards implementation of that plan. One of the identified goals is to encourage entrepreneurship, create a culture of innovation and encourage start-ups.

"So you've got an idea and you know it's a winner. Now what? How do you get started? Don't let those questions keep you from your dream of starting a business and being a successful entrepreneur. We can help," said Ryan Wright, task force chair. "Join us for a free 'So You've Got An Idea' entrepreneurial info session to get questions answered and get on track to opening that business and gaining professional freedom. Participants will hear from business development professionals and successful business owners will guide them through the very first baby steps to get started.

A presentation of "Going into Business for Yourself," by Rick Utech, Todd County Development Corporation and Small Business Development Center, is planned.

The session is free with food and beverages provided. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the National Joint Powers Alliance in Staples. Participants are asked to RSVP via email to soyouvegotanidea@gmail.com or contact Melissa Radermacher at 218-894-2550.

Thrivent presents free seminar

Thrivent Financial will be presenting a free seminar designed to help in estate planning and other end-of-life strategies.

This one-and-a-half-hour seminar will deal with wills, trusts, power of attorney, healthcare directives, payable on death, transfer on death, and other strategies to ensure wishes are put into effect.

The seminars are 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Little Falls Senior Center, 510 Seventh St. NE. Contact Carlyle Olsen at 320-632-1655 for further information.

Lakewood to host certified resident assistant training

STAPLES—Lakewood Health System will be hosting a certified resident assistant training class from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 at the Lakewood Care Center.

The class is open to anyone 16 or older who wants to earn their CRA certification. Questions and RSVPs should be directed to Tamara Mench at 218-894-8326 or tamaramench@lakewoodhealthsystem.com.

Little Falls Health Services to host Friday Morning Coffee

LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce invites all chamber members, employees and guests to Little Falls Health Services, from 7:30-9 a.m., Friday, 1200 First Ave. NE, in Little Falls for Friday Morning Coffee.

Announcements are at 8 a.m. Sponsoring this month are the Little Falls Health Services.

CRMC Pink Frosting event is Oct. 25

CROSBY—Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's annual Pink Frosting: a Sweet Night out is planned at 5 p.m., Oct. 25, at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is raffling a pink diamond pendant as part of its upcoming Pink Frosting event to raise funds for the Courage Cabinet which assists area cancer patients.

The unique pink diamond and 14K white gold necklace was provided by E.L. Menk in Brainerd and is valued at $1,075. Tickets are $10 and are available in Cuyuna Lakes Pharmacy, CRMC's Baxter Clinic, the Crosby Bar, and the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce office. The drawing will be at the Pink Frosting the evening at Heartwood and the winner need not be present.

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit area cancer patients by providing free mammograms, gas cards/vouchers for travel to treatment, hotel rooms, meals, meals on wheels vouchers or groceries. Courage Cabinet funds can also be used to pay for any medical bills, drugs and non-covered medical equipment, supplies and dressings if the patient or family is unable to cover the cost.

For more information, visit cuyunamed.org or call 218-545-4455.

Success series starts Thursday

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber is hosting David Hirschey at 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday for the kickoff of the 2016 Blue Ox Business Academy's Success Series program.

The Success Series consists of topic specific speakers for 90-minute sessions once a month and is open to all businesses in the Brainerd lakes area.

In this session, participants will gain knowledge and tools to understand the concept of a "knowledge economy" which came into being with the wide acceptance of the idea that knowledge-embodied in the experience, skills and creativity of people—is the most important factor in creating and sustaining an organization's competitive advantage.

The phrase "people are our most important asset" quite often was simple rhetoric—lip service paid by many organizations. The rhetoric has become reality: an organization's success is directly linked to the talent it employs. Organizational leaders will be responsible for implementing the workplace policies and processes that enable employees to use this information for considering the long-term implications while also responding to today's challenges. The ultimate goal in talent management? A familiar one: To align people strategies and organizational strategies to drive business results.

The Blue Ox Business Academy is a partnership between the Brainerd Lakes Chambers of Commerce and Anderson Brother Construction.

The Success Series workshop is limited to 45 participants with a cost of $40 for chamber members and $55 for non-members. Go to www.blueoxacadem.com or emailingjenna@pequotlakes.com for more information.