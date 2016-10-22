Tour offers public inside view of manufacturing jobs

This time of year is designed to showcase Minnesota’s diverse manufacturing industry and to increase legislative and public awareness of the importance in providing high-wage, high-skill jobs for area communities.

The manufacturing industry is a dynamic part of Minnesota’s economy, and the promotion of this sector’s strength, success and high quality of life is an integral part of Minnesota’s economic development strategy.

The public is invited to tour two local manufacturers Thursday. Tours will be at Four Season Shrimp Farm, 507 Industrial Park Road in Pierz, and at Rotomolding Inc., 16658 11th St. NE in Little Falls. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. at both facilities. No RSVP is needed.

Due to the temperature and high humidity in the plants, tour participants are encouraged to wear layered clothing and appropriate footwear.

Students from Healy High School and Little Falls Community Schools will be participating in the tours.

Morrison County is home to many manufacturers employing hundreds of people. The payroll of these employees is spent up and down the main streets of every community in Morrison County. The rule of thumb is that each dollar spent locally is re-spent seven times by buying goods and services from local merchants who in turn use those dollars to pay wages and property taxes; restock inventory and make improvements to their businesses.