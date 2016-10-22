But meeting with a financial adviser is a two-way street. This meeting is also an opportunity for you to interview the adviser to help identify if that particular adviser is the right fit for you.

The biggest hurdle many people face when meeting with a financial adviser is that they simply don't know which questions they should be asking. Here are the five questions we think you should ask to help you make your hiring decision.

What Will Your Services Cost Me?

Cost is only an issue in the absence of value, and it's important you feel that you're receiving value from the fees you're paying. Not only should the advisor be able to explain to you how much their services will cost, they should also be able to clearly articulate what precisely you're paying for. The fees you will be charged to work with an advisor should be transparent and the adviser should be able to justify that they'll provide adequate value for the compensation they receive.

What Is Your Ratio of Advisers to Qualified Team Members?

We've each been working in the financial services industry for over 30 years, but there are still a lot of things we don't know. We don't know every tax planning or estate planning strategy, nor are we intimately familiar with every insurance product on the marketplace. Fortunately, at our firm, we have on our roundtable certified public accountants, lawyers, certified financial planner and investment management specialists that we can rely upon to give us the specialized expertise we need to give our clients comprehensive advice.

We don't believe any one adviser has the capacity to know the ins and outs of all aspects of financial planning, which means they should have qualified team members assist them in areas the advisor may have less expertise.

Do You Have Annual Review Meetings?

Your financial plan isn't something you plate in gold and put on your mantle, never to look at or amend at any point in the future. No, your financial plan is something you will almost certainly want to tweak at some point in the future. It's not unreasonable, especially if your income fluctuates greatly from year to year, that you may need to change things on an annual basis. Because your needs may change, your adviser should offer an annual review. Not only does this allow the adviser to check in with you, it also gives you an open forum to ask your adviser questions about your plan.

What Does Your Typical Client Look Like?

Different advisers may specialize in different things. There may be advisers who specialize in working with people who are approaching retirement, and there are other advisers who help younger folks in their 30s and 40s. Similarly, there are some advisers who specialize in working with high-net-worth individuals, small business owners or those who are divorced. Finding out the types of clients that your adviser typically works with will help you discern whether the adviser is well-suited for you.

Do You Only Do Investment Management?

Investment management is probably the flashiest pillar of financial planning, but at the end of the day, it's only one part of financial planning. Yes, having a finely-tuned portfolio is critical in helping ensure you don't run out of money in retirement, but financial planning can be just as important, if not more important, than investment management. It's possible that you're only looking for investment management services from your adviser.

But if you're seeking comprehensive financial planning, the adviser should be able to demonstrate expertise beyond just portfolio management.

This list of questions is by no means exhaustive, and you should always feel comfortable asking an adviser additional questions that will help you make your decision. Regardless of what you ask, the key is to meeting with an adviser is to have your questions answered thoroughly and clearly, so that you can be confident the adviser is in a position to help you reach your financial goals.

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of "Your Money" on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings.