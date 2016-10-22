Business Notes Oct. 23

Roby is currently chief financial officer at Oakridge Homes in Brainerd, a provider of adult foster care homes in a six-county region, serving developmentally and mentally disabled individuals, as well as community-based services.

For four years, Roby has served on the MMFCU Supervisory Committee. She has also served as treasurer and vice-president of the St. Joseph's Foundation Board of Directors, as well as the Brainerd Lakes Chamber board, Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. board and an active member of Sunrise Sertoma.

A Brainerd native, Torfin has been in real estate for the past 18 years with Positive Realty. In addition to a busy career, he is also active in the community as president of Brainerd Noon Rotary.

Sjostrand joins Essentia Health

Dr. Kirsten Sjostrand, an obstetrician and gynecologist, joined the Essentia Health-Baxter Specialty Clinic.

She also sees patients at the Good Beginnings OB Clinic at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Most recently, Sjostrand served in the U.S. Air Force and cared for women at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

"It's so wonderful to be coming home to the Midwest to raise our family and put down roots," she said in a news release. "The Brainerd lakes area feels like home to us, like we are supposed to be here, and we are thrilled to become a part of this great community."

Sjostrand earned a medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Mercy Health in Muskegon, Mich. She is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in obstetrics and gynecology.

Sjostrand says her life experiences help her in her job. She's a wife, a mother and has traveled the world doing mission work. She has a special interest in infertility because she struggled with it.

"I feel like I really relate to women in a way that allows me to make a difference for them," she said. "My personal experiences as a woman give me empathy for what goes on with women."

Essentia recognizes extraordinary nurses

Nurses at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and clinics are being honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's national program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Essentia to receive the DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."

The honoree will also be given a Healer's Touch statue that symbolizes the relationship between nurses, patients and families. It is a sculpture made by the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe and was chosen by the DAISY Foundation for its symbolism depicting the embracing relationships nurses have with their patients. Shona healers are affectionately regarded as treasures by those they care for, a news release stated.

The first DAISY award recipient at Essentia is Joan Mimmack, registered nurse, interventional radiology. Mimmack has been a nurse at St. Joseph's Medical Center for 27 years. She was honored with the DAISY Award for her kindness and compassion shown to patients and their families, nursing knowledge and patient advocacy.

"We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the DAISY Award program," said Essentia Chief Nursing Officer Pat DeLong in the release. "Nurses are heroes every day. It's important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that."

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was created by the family of Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from an autoimmune disease. Because of the extraordinary nursing care Barnes received, the family wanted to find a way to say "thank you" to nurses everywhere for what they do every day for patients and families. They knew their experience wasn't unique, the release stated, and wanted to express gratitude through meaningful recognition of nurses to help them understand the impact they have on the lives of the people they care for.

Throughout the year, people may nominate a nurse for The DAISY Award. Forms are available at Essentia or can be requested by emailing Daisy.Central@EssentiaHealth.org.

EVENTS

Estate planning strategies seminar set

LITTLE FALLS—Thrivent Financial will be presenting a free seminar designed to help plan estate and other end of life strategies.

This one-and-a-half-hour seminar will deal with wills, trusts, power of attorney, health care directives, payable on death, transfer on death, and other strategies to ensure wishes are put into effect. The seminars are 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Little Falls Senior Center, 510 Seventh St. NE. Contact Carlyle Olsen at 320-632-1655 for further information.

Lunchtime on Location is Wednesday

LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce invites all chamber members, employees and guests to Lunchtime on Location, from noon to 1 p.m. at Central Minnesota Credit Union, 35 E Broadway, Little Falls.

The event includes a light lunch and business networking.

There is a $5 per person fee to help cover the cost of lunch. Contact the chamber at 320-632-5155 or email ginav30 p.m. Sponsoring this month is Central Minnesota Credit Union.

DONATIONS

Kruchten, Bryant team efforts to honor community hero

Kruchten Heating and Air Conditioning, a Baxter/Brainerd-based heating and cooling contractor, and Bryant Heating & CooIing Systems are teaming up to honor a person in the the area who does "whatever it takes" to make a difference through the Bryant Community Heroes program.

A Bryant Community Hero could be a neighbor, colleague, friend or anyone seen making a positive impact. A hero demonstrates how a person with passion and determination can use their time and energy to make a difference in the lives of others, a news release stated. Each named "Hero" will be provided a new Bryant high-efficiency gas furnace for their home.

Bryant Community Heroes may onIy be selected after being nominated by someone who feels they are deserving of this recognition.

Go to www.bryantcommunityheroes.com between now and Nov. 1.

DeRosier & Associates raises funds for food shelf

DeRosier & Associates completed its second annual client fund raiser to help the Salvation Army Food Shelf get a jumpstart for the upcoming holiday season.

DeRosier & Associates offered to match client donations up to $1,250. Over a two-week period in October, clients dropped off donations totaling $1,485. Eric Nesheim, associate, presented client checks of $1,485 and a check from DeRosier & Associates for $1,250 to Linda Loftis of the Salvation Army Food Shelf on Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Brainerd.