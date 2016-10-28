Business Notes - Oct. 30

Atchison graduated from UMD with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology in 1998. She pursued her combined M.D. and Ph.D. degrees via the Medical Scientist Training Program at Duke University Medical Center. She was the fastest graduate in her class, achieving both degrees in a total of seven years by completing the medical school curriculum and publishing original research articles on her thesis project.

Atchison returned to Minnesota to complete her graduate medical training in the Anesthesiology Residency program at Mayo Clinic Rochester. She was elected chief resident in 2008 by her faculty and peers. Atchison was also selected as a resident scholar by the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research. One of her academic accomplishments was earning the highest score in the country on the American Board of Anesthesiology written examination in 2009. Atchison completed a fellowship in cardiovascular anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic Rochester and authored and co-authored several peer reviewed articles.

The Academy of Science and Engineering was established in 2002 by Dr. James P. Riehl to publicly recognize distinguished alumni and special friends of Swenson College who have distinguished themselves through commitment and leadership in their chosen profession. It is the highest honor bestowed by the Swenson College of Science and Engineering. The college has approximately 15,000 alumni and each year a handful are nominated by their departments for induction into the Academy of Science and Engineering. Since its inception, 63 members have been inducted into the Academy.

Horowitz earns board certification in intervention and chronic pain management

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Pain Specialist and Board Certified Anesthesiologist Joshua Horowitz, D.O., on Oct. 20 became Board Certified in Interventional and Chronic Pain Management by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Board Certification shows Horowitz's commitment and expertise in consistently achieving superior clinical outcomes in a responsive, patient-focused setting. According to the ABA, Board Certification is the best measure of a physician's knowledge, experience and skills to provide quality healthcare within a given specialty.

Horowitz practices at the Brainerd lakes area's only locally-operated, fully comprehensive pain management center for patients suffering from chronic and acute pain. He focuses on delivering the most advanced, compassionate, and state-of-the-art medical care to his patients.

This past year, Horowitz completed a fellowship in chronic pain management at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. During his anesthesiology residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md., he received many awards and recognition for clinical excellence, humanism, interpersonal skills, and diagnostic acumen. Dr. Horowitz is a 2011 graduate of Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in and completed a Transitional Year Internship at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Zoology and Biological Sciences with academic honors from the University of Washington in Seattle.

Horowitz specializes in back pain as well as other painful conditions that are interfering with one's daily life. CRMC's Pain Management Center provides the latest advances in treatment and supportive care to help reduce or alleviate pain and restore quality of life.

Lights, Camera, Save! Video contest underway

ST. PAUL—Bremer Bank is requesting student submissions for the 2016 Lights, Camera, Save! video contest. The contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is a national, bank-driven competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving and inspire others to become lifelong savers.

"Lights, Camera, Save! is an opportunity for teens to harness their creativity, learn about using money wisely and communicate those lessons with their peers," said Kimi Martin, Bremer's chief marketing and communications officer, in a news release. "We understand the importance of financial education and are thrilled to participate in a contest that helps build a generation of smart money managers."

To participate, eligible students (ages 13-18) need to create a 90-second video on saving money or using it wisely and submit a link to the video, along with a completed entry form, to Bremer by Dec. 1. All videos received by this deadline and meeting the contest criteria will be reviewed by a panel of Bremer judges, who will consider each video's quality, creativity and message to determine the winner.

The student director of the winning video will receive a $500 prize from Bremer. That video will then be submitted to the ABA for its national contest, where it will compete for a prize of up to $5,000 for the student, plus a scholarship for a teacher at the student's school so they can attend the 2017 Jump$tart National Educator Conference.

To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save! and read the official contest rules, visit Bremer.com and search "video."

Schwendeman takes top honors at International Real Estate Convention

NASSAU, Bahamas—Chad Schwendeman, Broker/Owner of EXIT Lakes Realty Premier with offices in Baxter and Crosby, achieved the highest award bestowed by EXIT Realty Corp. International at the company's annual Convention held recently at the Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

The Tri-Real- A-Thon is awarded to the individual in the corporation for outstanding achievement in taking listings, closing transaction sides and introducing agents to the EXIT Realty system during the production year, July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.

Real estate professionals from across the continent converged in The Bahamas for intense motivational and educational sessions and to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary. A highlight of the week was the awards ceremony where the best of the best were recognized for their achievements. In addition to the Tri-Real- A-Thon, Schwendeman took home the awards for Top Gross Sales in North America, Top Lister in North America and Top Unit Producer in North America. He received the Platinum Award for closing more than 100 sales sides during the production year, and was inducted into both the Emerald Circle and Diamond Circle, for reaching 750 and 1,000 cumulative sides closed in his career with EXIT. In addition, Schwendeman received the Million Dollar Circle Designation for closing more than $1 million in gross commissions during the production year. An especially proud moment for Schwendeman occurred when EXIT Lakes Realty Premier was awarded the Top Grossing Office (Multiple) in North America.

On hand to present Schwendeman's many awards were Steve Morris, Founder and Chairman, EXIT Realty Corp. International; and Tami Bonnell, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are so proud of Chad," said Bonnell in a news release. "He leads by example with consumers, his agents and in the communities he serves."

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber celebrates successful year at annual dinner

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber hosted its annual dinner titled "What's Brewin' in Cuyuna" Oct. 18 at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge. Over 145 people were in attendance to celebrate a successful year in the Cuyuna Lakes.

During the dinner, the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber announced the election of two new members to its board of directors. Board members will each serve a three-year term beginning January 2017. The board welcomes Ted Abear of Deerwood Bank and Shellie Wynn of Range Disposal Services.

"We appreciate our newest board members for their willingness to serve and share their knowledge, expertise and passion toward accomplishing our Chamber Mission to improve the business climate in our Cuyuna Lakes communities," said Jessica Holmvig, Chamber director, in a news release. According to Holmvig, the chamber board members bring with them a breadth of experience from a variety of business backgrounds. They are owners or active leaders in businesses both large and small.

Retiring from the board is Todd Craven of Abbey House and Hallett House Antiques and Jim Mayne of Deerwood Technologies.

"On behalf of the entire Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board, we want to recognize our outgoing board members," Holmvig continued. "Todd and Jim's dedication to the Chamber and the Cuyuna Lakes area has truly inspired all of us. We hope to continue building on the successes of the Chamber and make you proud of our accomplishments in the upcoming year."

Also at the event, Julie Mohs of Deerwood Bank was recognized as the 2016 Chamber Volunteer of the Year and Jill Mattson of Holy Spirit Holy Yoga was recognized as the Chamber's Entrepreneur of the Year.

Ruttger's extends season through Thanksgiving

DEERWOOD—Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge will remain open through Thanksgiving weekend for the first time in recent memory. The resort's season normally ends after the Oktoberfest celebration held last Saturday, Oct. 22.

Ruttger's will be open Thursdays through Sundays during November with traditional autumn activities for the entire family, including hayrides, bonfires, karaoke and much more.

"This year, we're going from lederhosen and beer to hayrides and bonfires. The longer season means s'more season and more fun," Ruttger's President Chris Ruttger said in a news release. "November in Minnesota is a beautiful time and there is little more enjoyable than eating a s'more by the bonfire on a crisp autumn evening."

Call 218-678-2885 for more information.

Fall feasts for Ruttger's November weekends include turkey feasts on Friday nights, and a turkey, ham and prime rib buffet on Thanksgiving from noon to 3 p.m. All meals are open to the public. Reservations are recommended for the Thanksgiving Feast Buffet and can be made by calling 218-678-4644.

WORKSHOPS

Keeping the family farm/business/cabin workshop planned

A workshop designed to show what steps to take to help ensure farms, businesses or cabins will stay in the family is scheduled at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Little Falls Senior Center, 510 7th St. NE.

The workshop will identify transition obstacles, show you how to protect assets now and in the future, and how to develop a strategy to smoothly transition ownership to family members. The workshop will be presented by Thrivent Financial Associate Carlyle Olsen. For more information contact Carlyle Olsen at 320-632-1655.

