However, stocks and bonds are not the only asset classes you may want to invest in. Alternative investments are an asset class that is becoming increasingly popular, and subsequently, are increasingly the subject of questions from our clients and prospective clients.

To help clarify what alternative investments are and where they may fit into your portfolio, we wanted to answer two questions we frequently hear about them.

What are alternative investments?

Before delving into alternatives, it's important to first outline how different asset classes correlate with each other. Generally speaking, stocks and bonds have a negative correlation. This means that when stocks perform well, bonds tend to perform poorly and vice versa.

Alternative investments are essentially investments that do not correlate with the stock market or the bond market. This lack of correlation means that during periods when both stocks and bonds are performing poorly, alternatives may be an asset class that can perform well.

Alternative investments may include real estate, commodities and precious metals. These are all assets that, depending on the economic environment, can provide your portfolio a boost when equities and fixed income may not be performing as well or help shield you from periods of unexpectedly high inflation.

What value do alternatives provide outside of stocks and bonds?

It's this lack of correlation that makes alternative investments a tool we utilize when constructing portfolios for our clients because it helps them to be effectively diversified. Effective diversification means having a portfolio comprised of investments with fundamentally unrelated risk factors. And while an effectively diversified portfolio doesn't completely insulate you from market risk, we believe effectively diversified portfolios provide greater risk-adjusted returns than portfolios that aren't effectively diversified over the long term.

We like to think of alternatives as bumpers at the bowling alley. Imagine the bowling ball is a portfolio consisting solely of stocks and bonds. There are times when you may throw a gutter ball and a portfolio consisting of stocks and bonds performs exceptionally poorly. Alternatives operate like bumpers by helping you avoid having a year when everything in your portfolio performs poorly, thereby helping to keep your portfolio on course.

The major downside to alternatives is that they can be exceptionally volatile, and the velocity of potential losses may be accelerated when investing in alternatives. And there are years, such as 2008, when certain alternative investments—in this instance, real estate—fall alongside stocks and bonds.

That said, opting for a diversified strategy means that you're going to have some winners and some losers every year. The hope is that, by being broadly exposed to the market, your winners are able to outpace the losers. That's the power of effective diversification, and alternative investments can play a key role in that long-term strategy.

Alternative investments may not be suitable for all investors and involve special risks such as leveraging the investment, potential adverse market forces, regulatory changes and potentially illiquidity.

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of "Your Money" on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at yourmoney@wealthenhancement.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. The information in this material is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.