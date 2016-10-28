New recruitment program helps businesses hire key personnel

The Key Recruitment Program fills a void in the local workforce staffing industry, said Sheila Haverkamp, BLAEDC executive director, in a news release. Where staffing agencies primarily help companies fill entry and semi-skilled positions, BLAEDC's program focuses on professional, high-level positions that can be tougher to fill.

To manage the program, BLAEDC hired Mike Bjerkness as Workforce Director. Mike will be working directly with local companies to identify their needs and then find qualified applicants for consideration.

Bjerkness brings more than six years of staffing experience to the position, having worked for Pro Staff in Baxter where he helped companies fill general office and light industrial positions, which is typical for the area's staffing agencies.

In his new position, Bjerkness will focus on growing the Key Recruitment Program, which includes recruiting professionals for high-level positions such as managers, directors, engineers, software developers, registered nurses and financial officers.

"While we're developing this program, there will be a heavy emphasis on helping companies in the technology sector, but I'm also expecting to be busy in the manufacturing, health care, financial, engineering and construction sectors," he said in a news release. "Since this type of service has never been offered before in this area, we really don't know what to expect in terms of interest, but there's already been a lot of questions."

The fee-for-service program is available to companies in the Crow Wing County area. By joining BLAEDC at one of three program membership levels, they will have access to marketing opportunities as well as staffing services.

Bjerkness said the Key Recruitment Program fills a secondary need as well. Oftentimes, new hires need help finding a job for their spouse or significant other. All three membership levels include services to help the significant other find a job in the area.

"It doesn't even need to be a professional-level position," Bjerkness said. "I'll help them by making connections with area staffing services and other resources to help them find job opportunities."

BLAEDC initiated the Key Recruitment Program to fill a gap in the area's workforce efforts. Four local companies—Ascensus, Consolidated Telecommunications Company, Micronet and Syvantis Technologies—saw enough value in the program to fund a portion of the start-up costs. A Blandin Foundation grant also helped fund the launch of the program.

"We've had success in attracting tech companies to the area but then they get here and they struggle finding people to fill their high-level positions," Haverkamp said. "We're doing a good job locally to train a workforce for the entry-level and semi-skilled positions but the professional positions have been a problem. We think this program will help local companies overcome those challenges.

"We're very excited to have Mike on board to lead this program," she added. "He has worked in this market for 16 years and is very well respected with excellent contacts. His six years at Pro Staff have given him the skills and experience to hit the ground running and really get this program off on the right foot."

Established in 1985, BLAEDC is a community-driven, nonprofit organization created to preserve and enhance the area's economic base by expanding business, building community and growing jobs in Crow Wing County. For more information about the Key Recruitment Program, contact Mike Bjerkness at 218-828-0096.