Biz Buzz: More development projects in Baxter's future

"The applicant proposes the use of architectural glass, prefinished metal awnings and synthetic veneer that imitates the look of natural material of wood, brick" and block as exterior building materials.

"The building includes a flat roof and incorporates an earth tone color scheme including brown, tan, and gray; color schemes are indicated on the attached elevations," the applicant reported.

Widseth Smith Nolting is working on the project.

While there are no names being dropped with this project, there are two drive-thrus proposed for the site.

The project is expected to be discussed before the Baxter City Council Nov. 15.

Construction work is continuing in Brainerd and Baxter as landscaping and trees were recently planted as the Tim Hortons restaurant moves ahead at a fast pace next to Wendy's. The warm, dry weather—with temperatures in the 50s and 60s—is certainly been helpful as the projects continue and race ahead of winter weather. Paving work is progressing on the Jack Pine Brewery site by Book World in Baxter.

An update on the HJ Development plans is expected Nov. 15 at the Baxter City Council meeting. This development includes the plans for PetSmart, TJ Maxx, and the as yet unnamed national sporting goods retailer. Dick's Sporting Goods has been one of the names floating around for this project.

Representatives of HJ Development recently presented a few proposed changes to the building involving colors and materials to Baxter's planning commission. Changes included a slightly different color theme to match the sporting goods store's identity.

Chris Moe, a partner at HJ Development, told Baxter the hope is to have the first three tenants completed by October 2017 and the sporting goods store by February of 2018.

Stacked tree trunks on a recently cleared site just south of Schroeder's Appliance Center along Highway 371 has a sign announcing it will be the future site of Imgrund Motors.

Next to the future Imgrund Motors site is the future home of High Rollers, Hot Rods and Classics. High Rollers has a showroom and services and buys and sells those classic cars.