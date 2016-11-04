Holiday shopping trends

And just to get the heart pumping, there are now fewer than 50 shopping days until Christmas.

Other tidbits

• 91 percent of holiday shoppers plan to spend at physical stores. The ICSC noted 2014 numbers with brick-and-mortar stores accounting for $4.2 trillion in sales with e-commerce sales representing 8.3 percent of the pie at $386 billion. Of the $386 billion, the New York City-based ICSC reported $151 billion of that was online only retail sales, $131 billion was mail order and auction sales, $81 billion was brick-and-mortar online sales and $23 billion was in shipping, service charges, etc. And ICSC said there is a perception that mail order and catalogs are dead while $75 billion was spent on drugs, health aides and beauty aids (for example, mail-order prescriptions.)

• According to ICSC's Holiday Shopping Intentions Survey, holiday shoppers plan to spend an average of $683.90 this year.

• 85 percent of holiday shoppers indicated they will research online before making holiday purchases in-store. Thirty-nine percent of holiday shoppers plan to utilize click and collect shopping where the customer shops at stores online and then has the order shipped to the nearest actual store to pick it up and pay for it, negating the need for a credit card. The ICSC reports 32 percent of holiday shoppers used click and collect in 2015. And 83 percent of click and collect shoppers are expected to make additional purchases in-store when picking up their online order.

Rethinking black Thursday

The Mall of America, which in recent years was open on Thanksgiving, reversed course this year. The mall recently announced it would be closed on Thanksgiving, joining others such as Nordstrom and REI stating they will not open on Thanksgiving day. CBL & Associates Properties, which has shopping centers across the country, including Burnsville Center, reported it would close its shopping centers on Thanksgiving and open at 6 a.m. Black Friday.

"We want to bring back the excitement of Black Friday shopping as the true start of the holiday shopping season and allow our employees, retailers and shoppers to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their families," said Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of CBL & Associates Properties Inc., in a news release. "After evaluating feedback from our mall employees and retail partners as well as input from our shoppers, we determined that this was the best decision for our properties."

Shopping trends

The ICSC reported 96 percent of shoppers intend to spend in stores or online through a retailer with a physical presence.

With intentions to shop at physical stores high, consumers cite the following reasons for why they favor in-store holiday spending:

• The ability to see, touch or try on merchandise (52 percent),

• The ability to get the item immediately (50 percent),

• Not wanting to pay for shipping (42 percent),

• Ease of returning/exchanging the item (35 percent),

• Convenience of one-stop shopping (31 percent).

The ICSC survey found the top five categories where Americans plan to spend this season are:

• Gift cards/certificates (64 percent),

• Apparel and footwear (51 percent),

• Toys and games—not including apps or video games, (46 percent),

• Men/women's accessories, cosmetics, fragrances (39 percent),

• Electronics (38 percent).

ICSC Holiday Forecast

The ICSC reports it "forecasts an increase across all retail categories this holiday season." Notable growth categories and store focus includes: Health and personal care; building material, garden equipment and supplies; electronics and appliances.

The ICSC Holiday Intention Forecast Survey was conducted online by Opinion Research Corporation on behalf of ICSC from Sept. 19-22. The ICSC reports the survey represents a demographically representative U.S. sample of 2,037 adults 18 years of age and older.

The ICSC was founded in 1957 and is the global trade association of the shopping center industry with more than 70,000 members in over 100 countries.