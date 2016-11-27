Vercon is partnering on the project with Gordon James Construction of Maple Plain. The four-story, 69-unit hotel will also include nine top-floor condominiums and a 4,000 square foot restaurant.

The hotel is located on 2.78 acres near the Detroit Lakes City Beach. Providing upscale lodging offerings in that area aligned with the city's long-range comprehensive plan and is expected to have a positive impact on tourism economy. Several existing buildings have been demolished to make way for the development, including the former Capri Motel.

Structural framing and roofing work is nearly completed with interior mechanical and electrical rough-ins in progress. The goal is to have the building enclosed by mid-November, and to have site utilities, concrete curb and gutter, and the first lift of asphalt paving completed this fall.

"Fairfield was a perfect fit for us due to our experience scheduling and managing large commercial projects," said Stephen Halonen, Vercon's CEO in a news release. "And our integrated building process, from our people to our technology and systems, is important on a project of this size."

"We appreciate this joint venture partnership with Vercon Construction on the Fairfield project," said John Quinlivan, Gordon James Construction's founder. "We've developed strong relationships and communication with everyone on the project team—both within our individual companies as well as with each other—to execute a successful project."

The Fairfield construction site is located in a high-traffic area, so attention to pedestrian safety has been critical to the planning and execution of the construction process. The hotel is slated for completion in spring 2017.

Vercon specializes in commercial construction—including education, financial, retail, manufacturing and office buildings—as well as residential construction and remodeling

projects around the upper Midwest. With offices in Baxter, Menahga, Minneapolis, and Williston, N.D., Vercon's local commercial projects include the hangar at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, projects at Grand View Lodge on Gull Lake, and the renovated Winegar Colby Dental and Orthodontics in Baxter, among others.

Gordon James Construction's commercial experience includes hotels, restaurants, office buildings, shopping centers, manufacturing, medical, assisted living, churches, and schools, as well as residential construction and renovation.