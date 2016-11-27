Light Up Cuyuna Lakes project begins

Judging will be the week of Dec. 19 and photos of the winners will be announced or published by Dec. 28 via social media, website and local newspapers. Judging categories are: best lit holiday home, best themed home, and best holiday decorated business. First prize in best holiday house and best theme will be $100 in Cuyuna Cash and the best holiday business will receive a traveling trophy.

Light up Cuyuna is sponsored by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Crosby Ironton Courier.

Send registration to: Cuyuna Lakes Chamber - Light Up Cuyuna Lakes! P.O. Box 23, Crosby, MN 56441, email infoCrosby-Ironton Courier, 12 E Main St, Crosby, MN 56441.

For additional information go to at www.cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131.