Business Notes Extra

The networking event provides an opportunity to learn more about the sponsor while enjoying a light lunch and making business connections. There will be a $5 per person fee to help cover the cost of lunch. To make a reservation, contact the chamber at 320-632-5155 or email ginav30 p.m.

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Soup Walk names participants

Soup's on in the Cuyuna Lakes. Join the following businesses that are cooking up their favorite soups to share from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10:

Ace/Timber Building Supply, Hungarian Mushroom Soup,

Barstock Liquors, Creamy Tortellini with Sausage Soup,

CI Pub and Pine Room, Chicken Wild Rice & Baby Portabella Soup,

Cornerstone, CRMC Butternut Squash Ginger Bisque,

Croft Pub & Grub, Curried Butternut Squash with Apple Soup,

Crosby Mattress, Joni's Chicken Soup,

Cuyuna Range Youth Center, Judge's Station,

Cycle Path & Paddle, Apple-Cheddar Soup,

Dairy Queen, Moose Noodle Soup,

Deerwood Technologies, Grammabobbie's Bacon Cheeseburger Soup,

Deerwood True Value, Slow Cooker Easy Baked Potato Soup,

Gifts Galore, Pizza Soup,

GuidePoint Pharmacy, Cranberries on Main Butternut Soup with Applewood Smoked Gruyere,

Heartwood, Loaded Baked Potato Soup,

Jacobs Realty, Crab Soup,

KJ's Mini Mart, Easy Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup,

Mixed Company, A Kava House Grandma Mardie's Vegetable Beef with Barley Soup,

North Country Café, Corn Chowder,

Our Winehouse, One Pot White Chicken Lasagna Soup,

Restoration Books & Gifts, French Onion Soup,

Spalding House, Stuffed Pepper Soup,

The Deerstand, Rueben Chowder.

Be sure to pick up a recipe at each Soup Walk stop and create your own 2016 Soup Walk Cookbook. Covers and rings will be available at the Cuyuna Range Youth Center, 15 Third Ave. SW, Crosby. Vote for one soup and leave your ballot at your last stop.

For more information or to request a map, please call the chamber office at 218-546-8131 or visit us at www.cuyunalakes.com.

WORKSHOP

Learn about Hospice and Health Care Directives

PIERZ—At Horizon Health's Faith in Action's next Dine and Discover, learn about hospice. What is it? Who pays for it? What services do they provide? When should it start?

A representative from Horizon Health Hospice will answer these questions and more. The session will also feature information about health care directives and the importance of filling one out. The discussion is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday with lunch at Horizon Center in Pierz.

This event is sponsored by Horizon Health's Faith in Action and Farmer's and Merchants State Bank. For more information and to register call 320-468-6451. Horizon Health Homecare provides free blood pressure screenings before and after the event.

DONATIONS

Operation Round-up distributes dollars

Since Operation Round-Up's inception in late 1996, nearly $3.1 million has been donated to community projects and programs in Cass, Crow Wing and Morrison counties.

Operation Round-Up is funded by participating members of Crow Wing Power who allow the cooperative to round-up their electric bills to the nearest whole dollar. The additional change is pooled and distributed quarterly.

During their quarterly meeting in October, the Crow Wing Power Community Trust Board members donated $41,550 to local community programs. Operation Round-Up funds were distributed to the following projects: $8,000 to The Salvation Army - HeatShare, Brainerd; $3,000 to Mounted Eagles, Nisswa; $500 to Brainerd Area Catholic Church Quilters; $4,000 to Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Crow Wing, Cass and Morrison counties; $2,500 to New Pathways, Brainerd; $3,500 to Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center, Brainerd; $3,000 to True North Ranch Ministries, Merrifield; $2,500 to Faith in Action for Cass County, Hackensack; $3,000 to Crow Wing County Victim Services, Brainerd; $1,300 to Pierz Area First Response; $1,500 to Heartland Symphony Orchestra, Little Falls; $750 to Morrison County Historical Society, Little Falls; $2,500 to Junior Achievement of the Brainerd Lakes Area; $2,500 to Junior Achievement of Morrison County, Little Falls; $2,500 to Morrison County United Way, Little Falls and $500 to Private Cooperative Member Crisis Medical Support.

The next quarterly meeting is scheduled Jan. 26, 2017. Grant forms can be obtained by calling Crow Wing Power at 218-829-2827 or 1-800-648-9401 or at www.cwpower.com. The deadline for grant applications is Jan. 10, 2017.

Shoe Sensation collects socks for troops

Shoe Sensation, a regional chain of name brand family shoe stores, is sponsoring Socks For Troops companywide.

Each store, including the one in the Westgate Mall in Baxter, will be collecting socks for active duty military or local veterans in or around the community. Shoe Sensation will have military approved socks in store and customers will be able to receive 20 percent off the socks donated. Customers will also be able to bring in new socks to be donated.

"Socks are something we take for granted as most of us have nice clean socks every day to put on. The holidays are quickly approaching and it's important for us to think about the thousands of U.S. military men and women deployed overseas in harsh, war ravaged places, and most likely spending the holidays away from their family," said Kelli Gill, area director and second time participant of Socks for Troops.

Socks for Troops will be going on now until Dec. 24.

Electronics recycling drive to benefit youth education

DEERWOOD—An electronics recycling drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 to benefit continuing education for area youths through the Deerwood Technologies Scholarship Fund.

The event is at Deerwood Technologies, 21301 Archibald Road (at the corner of Archibald Road/Highway 6 and Cross Drive) in Deerwood.

All items are slated for an end-of-life environmentally safe facility in the U.S.

People may bring in computer towers, monitors, laptops, speakers, keyboards, mice, routers, network hubs, cable boxes, batteries, any size printers, copiers, fax machines, VCRs, DVD and CD players, radios, personal digital assistants and MP3 players, cell phones, telephones, extra cables, digital cameras, camcorders, power supplies & transformers, microwaves, small electronics—razors, toothbrushes, hair dryers, curling irons, electric brooms and sweepers, all for $0.55 per pound.

Drop off old Christmas lights for recycling free of charge.

Televisions are being accepted for a donation of $15 each. No major appliances will be accepted.

For more information: visit deertech.com/recyclingdrive_Dec2016.pdf or email events@deertech.com.