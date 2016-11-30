CLC to hold job training workshop

Included in the training is a conversation on how to use the Secondary Transition Planning process, the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act and the Minnesota Olmstead Plan to assist students with disabilities in gaining needed skills for competitive integrated employment.

Speakers include Jayne Spain, Minnesota Department of Education secondary transition specialist and Alyssa Klein, Department of Employment and Economic Development transition specialist.

Register by Dec. 4 by contacting Amanda Small at asmall@clcmn.edu or at 218-855-8175.