CLC to hold job training workshop
Central Lakes College is holding a free Tools for Transition training from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the CLC cafeteria, Brainerd campus.
The training is open to anyone, but is geared toward high school special education teachers, county service providers, collegiate disabilities providers and area professionals who support individuals with disabilities.
Included in the training is a conversation on how to use the Secondary Transition Planning process, the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act and the Minnesota Olmstead Plan to assist students with disabilities in gaining needed skills for competitive integrated employment.
Speakers include Jayne Spain, Minnesota Department of Education secondary transition specialist and Alyssa Klein, Department of Employment and Economic Development transition specialist.
Register by Dec. 4 by contacting Amanda Small at asmall@clcmn.edu or at 218-855-8175.