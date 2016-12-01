President-elect Donald Trump has claimed credit for keeping well-paid manufacturing jobs in the country, but the deal is less than a complete victory for the Republican who campaigned on "putting America first."

In the election campaign, Trump vowed to impose hefty tariffs if Carrier did not reverse course on shifting jobs to Mexico. The deal means Carrier will still send an estimated 1,300 jobs there.

"The state of Indiana has offered Carrier a $7 million package over multiple years, contingent upon factors including employment, job retention and capital investment," Carrier said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Carrier would invest about $16 million to keep its operation in the state.

Other details of the deal in Vice President-elect and Indiana Governor Mike Pence's state were unclear but it has already been criticized on the left and right. Trump and Pence were scheduled to celebrate the deal at an event in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Leftist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who lost the Democratic presidential primary to Hillary Clinton, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that "it is not good enough to save some of these jobs. Trump made a promise that he would save all of these jobs, and we cannot rest until an ironclad contract is signed to ensure that all of these workers are able to continue working in Indiana."

Republican Representative Justin Amish of Michigan tweeted: "Not the president(elect)'s job. We live in a constitutional republic, not an autocracy. Business-specific meddling shouldn't be normalized."

The Wall Street Journal said United Technologies still plans to cut 600 jobs at the Indianapolis plant that employs 1,400. Reuters reported earlier this week that United Technologies would still would proceed with plans to close its Huntington, Indiana United Technologies Electronic Controls plant that employs 700.

Trump also faces pressure to prevent other job cuts. There are several other factories in Indiana that closing and Senator Joe Donnelly, a Indiana Democrat, urged him to take action to prevent other job losses. The United States has shed about 5 million manufacturing jobs since 2000. Indiana alone has lost about 150,000 factory jobs since 2000 to about 500,000.