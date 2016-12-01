The contract also allows the pilots to keep existing gains on profit sharing.

Eighty-two percent of pilots who voted approved the deal, with 95 percent of eligible pilots voting, according to Delta's unit of the Air Line Pilots Association, International.

The approval comes after pilots rejected a tentative agreement last year, which some said offered wage increases at the expense of more lucrative profit-sharing.

Delta said in a statement, "The new pilot agreement contains an industry-leading package of pay, benefits and work rules and recognizes the many contributions of Delta pilots to the airline’s operational and financial success."

Delta shares were up 0.5 percent in morning trade.